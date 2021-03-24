When you want to add some serious ambience to your home, the best pillar candles will fit in well with your space, featuring a size and color that fits nicely with your decor. Choose a candle with a wick (or wicks) made entirely from natural materials like cotton, which burns more more cleanly than those with wire cores. Since pillar candles are freestanding, they should be made from a harder wax; paraffin wax is widely available and budget-friendly, though if you prefer a more eco-friendly option, long-burning beeswax and clean-burning soy or coconut waxes are also good choices.

When it comes to size, pillar candles can range from around 2 to 6-plus inches in diameter. Heights can vary, too. Consider where you’ll be using the candle — both the room itself and the exact spot you’ll place it — and choose a size accordingly, keeping in mind that you can also place several smaller candles together for a bigger impact. As a general rule, the larger the candle, the longer the burn time will be (though factors like wax type can impact this), so take that into account as well.

Pillar candles are sometimes (but not always) scented. Both types of candles are great for adding warmth and ambience to a space, but scented options will also fill a room with wonderful aromas — it’s up to you to decide what you prefer. Either way, if you would prefer not to actually burn a candle, battery-operated flameless pillar candles may be a better fit, and some even come with added scents.

These eight pillar candles cover a range of colors, sizes, and scents — and some are even sold in multi-packs! However, one thing stands true among them: They're all favorites on Amazon, with thousands of positive reviews to back them.

1. A Highly Rated Unscented Candle Set In A Wide Range Of Colors

Whether you’re looking for pillar candles in red, gray, blue, white or something in between, these candles from Melt Candle Company are likely to come in your ideal shade, since they’re available in more than 15 colors. Handmade in Europe, the unscented candles are made from paraffin wax and feature a cotton wick that’ll burn for up to 70 hours. Amazon reviewers confirm that these candles won't drip or smoke when lit; they give this pick a whopping 4.6-star rating overall, after 3,600 and growing reviews.

Sold in a three-pack, each candle is 3 inches in diameter and 6 inches tall. If you’re in need of a slightly taller option, these candles are also available with an 8-inch height.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was very pleased with every detail of this product. The manufacturers packaging of the product was exceptional and there was absolutely no damage to the candles. The colors are rich and vibrant and I'm very happy they are unscented. I thought they were an exceptional value. I used 7 of these on a center piece of my dining table and 3 were used on a side board in my dining room. I definitely plan on purchasing these in additional colors."

2. A Beeswax Pillar Candle With A Long Burn Time

With a burn time up to 153 hours, this candle from Root Candles is worth every penny since you’ll be able to enjoy it for so long. It also smells simply divine, thanks to its tangerine lemongrass scent, though it’s also available in other colors without fragrance. Made from a proprietary beeswax blend with no paraffin waxes to be found, the candle features a textured exterior finish that gives it an artfully rustic vibe. When it comes time to actually light it, the cotton wick shouldn’t give off smoke.

This "Large Pillar" candle is 9 inches tall and 3 inches diameter, but this pick also comes in "Small Pillar" and "Medium Pillar" size options, as well as tapered candles.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Quality at a reasonable price. I've bought several of these, and each has burned evenly and smelled great without being overwhelming. Also the pattern on the exterior makes this a sightly addition to my living space. Made in the USA!"

3. A 4-Pack Of Vanilla-Scented Pillar Candles

These pillar candles from Light In The Dark feature a strong vanilla scent that’ll fill the room as soon as you light them. Made from paraffin wax, each of the four candles in the set have a long 90 hour burn time, so you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck. The candles are small in size — they’re 3 inches in diameter and 3 inches tall — so they’ll fit in most spaces, and would look lovely grouped together or on their own.

While neither the manufacturer nor Amazon reviewers suggest what the candle’s wicks might be made from, reviewers seem to have no complaints.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These were just the size I needed, and they were hard to find, so I was pleased to find them so [easily] online and the fragrance is lovely."

4. A Fan-Favorite Multipack Of Flameless Pillar Candles

If flameless pillar candles are more your thing, this set from Antizer is a fantastic deal — for just about $20, you’ll get your hands on nine candles in a variety of sizes — and Amazon reviewers indicate that they look amazingly realistic. Reviewers give this pick a solid 4.6-star rating overall on the site, among 14,000 and growing reviews.

The unscented candles feature LED lights that can run for up to 50,000 hours and are powered by two AA batteries each (not included). The lights even flicker to mimic a real burning candle. The exterior of the candle is ivory colored and is made from real wax (the specific wax type isn’t disclosed, but this matters less since you won’t actually be burning the candle). This pick also comes with two remote controls — turn the candles on and off in a snap, or even set them on a 2-, 4-, 6-, or 8-hour timer.

This set comes with two 4-inch candles, two 5-inch candles, two 6-inch candles, a 7-inch candle, an 8-inch candle, and a 9-inch candle, all with 2.2-inch diameters. If you don’t need quite as many pillar candles, you can purchase a three-pack instead.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I didn't expect to like these candles so much but I like them so much I ordered 2 more sets!! The wax is realistic, the flame is a soft orangish-yellow and just right and it appears to flicker!! The best part is the remote. You can put them on 2, 4, 6 or 8 hrs (haven't tried that option yet, they just arrived) but having a remote to turn on/off and adjust the brightness is great. The level of brightness to dim is not huge but enough. Only require 2 AA batteries (not included)."

5. A Bulk Set Of Small Pillar Candles For Less Than $2 Each

If you're in need a lot of pillar candles for cheap, this bulk set from Bolsius is calling your name. The set comes with 20 small candles — they’re 2 inches in diameter and 4 inches tall — that feature a neutral ivory color that’ll vibe well with most decor situations. Made from paraffin wax with a cotton wick, the candles will burn cleanly for up to 18 hours, and they’re unscented, dripless, and smokeless.

This pick comes in a variety of other size options (that are all 12-packs), including 2.5 by 3 inches, 2.25 by 4.75 inches, 2.75 by 5 inches, 2.75 by 6.60 inches, and 3 by 6 inches, so surely you’ll find a set that meets your needs.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are the best candles I have ever purchased. They last forever. They are completely smokeless. They are [beautiful]. I love them and would buy them again. They come in a sturdy box with cardboard dividers. You can stack the boxes easily."

6. A Soy & Coconut Blend Pillar Candle

Made from a blend of coconut and soy wax and scented with essential-oil based wild orchid and vanilla fragrance, this pillar candle from EcoAroma is the eco-friendly pick of your dreams. Not only does it smell absolutely amazing, it also has a cotton wick, so it’ll burn cleanly for you to fully enjoy.

This candle is 9 inches in height and 3 inches in diameter. While the burn time for this pick isn’t listed, reviewers on Amazon indicate that they're happy with how long it lasts.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The fragrance was very gentle not [too] overwhelming burns slowly. Nice candle"

7. A Wide 3-Wick Pillar Candle

At 6 by 6 inches in size, this pillar candle from Bolsius is definitely on the wider side to make a big impact in your space. And it even has three cotton wicks for added ambience when lit. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers adore this pick, hence the impressive 4.4-star overall rating they give the candle on the site, after more than 600 reviews.

The candle is made from paraffin wax, and it’ll burn for up to 75 hours. It features a nice and neutral ivory color, and it's unscented.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Perfect! I priced numerous large, unscented candles and decided to purchase from this company. My large 6 x 6 candle is beautiful. The candles at the big box stores pale in comparison. The value and design is unsurpassed. You will not be disappointed should you purchase from this company! This will be my go to company for any and all future candle purchases."

8. A Flameless Pillar Candle That’s Scented

It’s rare to find a flameless candle that actually gives off a noticeable smell, but that’s certainly the case with this pick from Sterno Home. The honey-colored pillar candle is made from real wax (the manufacturer doesn’t specify which type, but since you won’t actually be burning the candle, it hardly matters) and the exterior has a rustic distressed finish and a melted top design to make it look more like a real candle that you'd burn. The candle’s light will even glow and flicker to add ambience to your space, and it has a scent as well — cinnamon chai — though it’s also available in pomegranate or vanilla cream if you’d prefer. Battery-operated (it runs on 2 AAs, not included), the candle will last up to 1,000 hours on a single set. A built-in timer can automatically turn the candle on for five hours at the same time every day — a truly convenient feature.

This pick is 6 inches tall and 3 inches in diameter, but it’s also sold in a smaller 4 inch height, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Very nice product, feels and looks like a real candle all the way down to the "wick" looking burnt. Smells nice but not too overpowering like some scented flameless candles. All in all it was a great purchase and adds nice ambiance."