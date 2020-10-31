Pillows are typically designed for side, back, or stomach sleepers — and very few of them are suitable for all positions at the same time. If you tend to change your sleeping position throughout the night, the best pillows for combination sleepers keep you supported and comfortable no matter how you end up. But what, exactly, should you be looking for in a pillow that versatile? It all comes down to materials and adjustability.

Low-cost pillows are often filled with down alternatives made from synthetic stuffing, but if you're looking for a great pillow that adjusts to your body, memory foam is likely the best material choice. According to WebMD: "Memory foam molds to the body in response to heat and pressure, evenly distributing body weight. It then returns to its original shape once you remove the pressure." Since it's so adaptive, it can adjust accordingly no matter your position.

That said, "it’s important to try to keep the neck in neutral alignment, and the kind of pillow that helps each person do this can be very different," Charla Fischer, an orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone’s Spine Center, told Allure. As a result, the more customizable the pillow, the better, such as ones made with shredded memory foam that you can add or remove depending on your preferences. (If you prefer a more structured, contoured pillow, there's also a great option that doesn't let you remove any filling but does have two heights on either end so you can choose the one that best suits your body or the day.)

These are the four best pillows for combination sleepers — and even though they have varying price points and key features, they're all highly rated by back, stomach, and side sleepers alike.

1. The Overall Best Pillow For Combo Sleepers

This cult-favorite pillow has almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon for two good reasons: For one, it's made from great materials, like shredded memory foam and cooling rayon from bamboo. For another, it's fully adjustable, meaning you can add or remove the stuffing to change the loft and density. As a result, the reviews are filled with back, stomach, and side sleepers alike (or people who switch throughout the night), many of whom say it's the most comfortable pillow they've ever owned.

One reviewer wrote: "Just right! After months of neck strain, I'm sleeping well at last. I'm a combination sleeper, and whether sleeping on my back or either side, this pillow is perfect. Love that I can adjust the filling, but it works best for me as originally received. A slight odor at first, but that's gone now. Highly recommend that you try this."

Stuffing material: shredded memory foam

Cover material: 60% polyester, 40% bamboo rayon

Available sizes: queen, king

2. The Best Budget Pillows

These Dreaming Wapiti pillows are about $15 each and more than 4,000 reviewers have given it a 4.2-star overall rating making them a much-loved budget-friendly pick. The construction is the same as the cult-favorite Coop Home Goods one above (filled with shredded memory foam and encased in a polyester/bamboo cover), but you get a set of two queen pillows for much less. Since the pillows are adjustable and adaptive, they're a great pick for combination sleepers.

One reviewer wrote: "I have purchased many kinds of pillows, all ranging in price. None have met my expectations or needs. Not until I purchased these pillows. I'm a side and back sleeper, this pillow conforms perfectly without any discomfort. Even when it conforms it keeps a certain kind of firmness, it doesn't get too soft. Its price point nails it."

Stuffing material: shredded memory foam

Cover material: 60% polyester, 40% bamboo rayon

Available sizes: queen, king

3. The Best Breathable Pillow For Hot Sleepers

Memory foam is a great material for someone who shifts during the night — but it also tends to retain heat, which isn't ideal for warm sleepers. Luckily, the LIANLAM pillow is filled with adjustable shredded memory foam for combination sleepers, but it has several additional features to help disperse body heat and keep you cool all night long: It has a cooling, hypoallergenic bamboo cover, a gel-infused interior, and mesh ventilation panels all around the exterior, all of which aim to wick away moisture, improve airflow, and balance temperature levels.

One reviewer wrote: "Tried these pillows after researching about 50 others and being extremely picky, so I can't believe I actually love them! They are fluffy and smushy, but have just enough support and stay firm where needed. Also pleasantly cool all night! As a HUGE bonus, I have a neck/shoulder issue that causes my arms to become painful and tingle and go numb depending on my sleep position, and these pillows have definitely greatly improved the problem! Highly recommend!"

Stuffing material: shredded memory foam

Cover material: 60% polyester, 40% bamboo viscose

Available sizes: standard, queen

4. The Best Contoured Pillow For Combination Sleepers

While a shredded memory foam pillow is more customizable, some people may prefer the structure and support of a solid contour pillow. If that's the case, this Power of Nature pillow is the way to go if you sleep in all different positions. It's made from high-quality memory foam and is shaped to support the natural curvature of your neck and spine. Plus, it has two different heights on either end so you can pick the one that best suits your body and sleeping position. Last but not least, it comes with a hypoallergenic cover that's removable and washable.

One reviewer wrote: "I can feel my shoulders can rest comfortably with this pillow and sleep quality seems improved a little bit. I feel comfortable with this pillow at every sleeping position. Overall a great buy! Super comfy."