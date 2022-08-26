Plastic wine glasses are a budget-friendly and durable choice for everything from everyday use to outdoor drinking on special occasions. The best plastic wine glasses are durable, have a lifespan that matches your needs, and are the right shape for the varietal you are serving.

The primary benefit of choosing plastic is to eliminate the possibility of dealing with broken glass. But plastic can crack and lead to messes too, so look for shatter-resistant options made from PET, acrylic, or Tritan plastic.

Next, decide whether you want disposable or reusable plastic wine glasses. If you want a set of plastic glasses that's dishwasher safe, you'll find several great options on the list below. But if hand-wash-only glassware isn't a dealbreaker, you'll have even more options to choose from. Those who need an option for one-time use — perhaps for a large party or shower — may not need dozens of glasses once the special event wraps up. In that case, you might consider recyclable wine glasses.

Make no mistake — drinking wine from plastic isn’t necessarily a lowbrow move. Some plastic wine glasses are thoughtfully designed in specific shapes to suit different varietals. This allows you to appreciate the qualities of your particular bottle. For instance, red wine glasses with wide bowls and narrow rims allow you to swirl your vino and inhale its complex aromas, while tall champagne flutes with tapered bottoms help keep your drink properly chilled and bubbly.

Beyond those options, you can opt for stemmed or stemless glasses, novelty shapes, and fun colors. Some options are stackable for convenient storage, and others even float in water for when you want to sip wine while hanging out in the pool.

With these many considerations in mind, scroll down to check out the best plastic wine glasses on Amazon.

1 A Set Of All-Purpose Wine Glasses For Everyday Use Amazon Basics Tritan Plastic Wine Glasses (Set Of 4) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pros: Dishwasher safe; generously sized Cons: Glasses have visible seams These all-purpose plastic wine glasses by Amazon Basics are made of Tritan plastic for a shatter-resistant alternative to glass, and they hold up to 20 ounces each, which is four times the standard wine pour. While some plastic glasses are susceptible to scratching and dulling, these can endure hundreds of dishwashing cycles without losing their luster, according to the brand. One minor quibble among Amazon reviewers was that the bottoms of the glasses have an indentation that traps water from the dishwasher. However, it’s a small price to pay for what is otherwise a durable set that’s fit for everyday use. One fan raved: “I'm not a fan of plastic wine ‘glasses’ but these are very nice--solid with substance, and they hold more than a couple of ounces. They are NOT flimsy. I highly recommend these around the pool, lanai, and other social events when plastic is the better option. My BEST compliment: We honestly, seriously forget they are plastic!” Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 20 ounces

2 A Budget-Friendly Set Of Stackable Wine Glasses US Acrylic Stackable Wine Glasses (Set Of 8) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pros: Dishwasher safe; stackable design; most affordable reusable option on the list Cons: smaller-than-average capacity These small plastic wine glasses are a convenient and wallet-friendly option for serving wine, water, or any other beverage. They’re made from crystal-clear, shatter-resistant acrylic and have thick stems for added stability. They’re safe for dishwashers when placed on the top rack, and their stackable design makes them easy to store. Although an 8-ounce capacity makes these the smallest glasses on the list, a number of Amazon reviewers wrote that they were the perfect size for modest pours. One fan raved: “Although these are wine glasses, they were purchased for a large birthday party to be used as beverage glasses. They were great quality and made of sturdy material. These are NOT like the ones at party supply stores that look cheap and you have to assemble the top portion to the bottom. We didn’t want glass, but didn’t want Solo cups/plastic cups. They made the event more elegant. They also handled well in the dishwasher. [...] We were overall very pleased with our purchase and would recommend.” Material: Acrylic | Capacity: 8 ounces

3 A Set Of Plastic Wine Glasses For Red Varietals MICHLEY Bordeaux Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glass (Set Of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pros: Dishwasher safe; designed specifically for red wines Cons: Glasses have visible seams; prone to scratching These unbreakable Bordeaux glasses are perfect for enjoying a nice bottle of red wine al fresco. Although they’re made of Tritan plastic, their wide bowls and narrow rims give them the look of proper glassware. The 15-ounce capacity is ideal for this particular varietal, but rounder, 17-ounce glasses are also available for Burgundies. The glasses are top-rack dishwasher-safe, but some Amazon reviewers recommended hand-washing with a non-abrasive cleaner to avoid scratching. It’s also worth noting that there are visible seams on the glass, but still, one satisfied shopper wrote that “[t]he design of these are surprisingly chic.” One fan raved: “They look and feel like real wine glasses and are durable. I NEEDED these as too many wine glasses were breaking as of lately [...] Super easy to clean. I just hand wash them & store them in the original box. The plastic doesn’t impact the taste or temperature of the wine, which is great!” Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 15 ounces

4 A Colorful Set Of Unbreakable Wine Glasses Lily's Home Unbreakable Acrylic Wine Glasses (Set Of 4) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pros: Designed to enhance Cabernets and Merlots; holds a generous 20 ounces Cons: None Although they’re designed for enhancing red wines, these colorful reusable plastic wine glasses can be used to sip any varietal you please. They’re made of durable Tritan plastic, which stays crystal clear when hand-washed or limited to the top rack of your dishwasher, and the 20-ounce capacity holds nearly an entire bottle of wine in each glass. The set also comes in two color schemes (light and dark), which not only adds an element of fun to your drinking experience but allows each person to keep tabs on their own glass more easily. One fan raved: “I needed wine glasses for a patio that looked like glass but was not breakable. Most plastic wine glasses are obviously plastic. These are actually beautiful and unless its in your hand and you tap on it, you wouldn't be able to tell its not glass. I will baby these and not use a dishwasher but I'm very impressed with the quality and thickness of the material” Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 20 ounces

5 A Set Of Reusable White Wine Glasses TaZa Outdoor Plastic Wine Glasses (Set Of 4) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pros: Dishwasher safe, resistant to scratches Cons: Plastic can turn cloudy if not properly cared for With nearly 1,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this set of Tritan plastic wine glasses is a popular choice for sauvignon blancs, pinot gris, or any other white wines. The shatter-resistant material is highly durable and less prone to scratching than other types of plastic. While the white wine model holds up to 12 ounces of wine, the brand also makes 20-ounce reusable plastic glasses for red wines. Note that these glasses are dishwasher safe, but with one caveat: Contact with essential oils (which may be found in some sunscreens) can cause the surface to become cloudy. So if you’re using these to sip wine by the pool and you’ve applied some form of sun protection to your skin, they’ll need to be hand washed promptly after use. One fan raved: “The glasses are exactly as described. You can’t break the things. They also look like real glass. As soon as I opened the box I took one out and dropped it on the tile floor just to see what would happen. It bounced around and didn’t even scratch it. They are exactly as described, durable, realistic looking, comfortably weighted and worthy of this review.” Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 12 ounces

6 A Bulk Pack of Recyclable Stemless Plastic Wine Glasses TOSSWARE POP Vino Plastic Wine Glasses (Set Of 48) Amazon $60 See On Amazon Pros: Recyclable, convenient stack-and-lock design makes glasses easy to carry Cons: Hand washing recommended, glasses scratch easily If you need to entertain a crowd, these recyclable plastic wine glasses are a smart alternative to real glass. This shatter-resistant set is made with up to 50% recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable after use. The glasses each hold up to 14 ounces of wine, and the rims have a patented locking system that makes them easy to stack and carry. For added convenience, compatible lids are sold separately to keep unwanted debris out of your drinks. Although many Amazon reviewers have purchased these plastic glasses for one-time occasions, they can be reused. Just keep in mind that they should be gently hand-washed with non-abrasive cleaners, because they are prone to scratches. One fan raved: “These 14oz glasses are perfect for entertaining. The size is just right for wine or a cocktail. [...] The plastic is sturdy and it looks like glass. The rims are nice and smooth for drinking. I used these for a cocktail party and received many compliments. I do not think that these would last in the dishwasher, as they would probably melt due to the temperature. But, if you are looking for a reasonably priced plastic glass that actually looks good for a wedding reception or a party, look no more.” Material: Recycled polymers | Capacity: 14 ounces

7 A Set Of Acrylic Wine Goblets With A Cut Crystal Look Godinger Reusable Wine Goblets (Set Of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pros: Dishwasher safe; design resembles genuine cut crystal; available in three colors Cons: Some reviewers recommended hand washing If you like the look of cut crystal, this elegant set of plastic wine glasses is a sturdy and budget-friendly alternative to the real thing. The glasses are made from shatter-resistant acrylic and are available in three colors: clear, blush, and seafoam. Each has a generous 12-ounce capacity and is dishwasher safe for convenient cleanup (though some Amazon reviewers still preferred to hand wash these glasses to avoid potential clouding or scratching.) One fan raved: “These have proven to be high quality. We have a yacht and do not use glassware the majority of the time and these acrylic ‘glasses’ are divine. They are extremely well made and look like they are crystal. If we continue to hand wash gently they will continue to look clear and perfect. Have not had any problems whatso ever with these. Highly recommend these even for your home.” Material: Acrylic | Capacity: 12 ounces

8 A Set Of Disposable Glasses In A Fun Faceted Shape Munfix Diamond Shaped Stemless Plastic Wine Glasses (32-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pros: Unique stemless diamond shape Cons: Hand wash only; type of plastic not specified These diamond-shaped plastic wine glasses are an eye-catching way to serve drinks. The stemless, faceted vessels can stand upright or be set at an angle without risking spills, and there are 32 in a pack, which makes them great for entertaining crowds. Multiple Amazon reviewers were thrilled with the thickness of the plastic. Just note that this option isn’t dishwasher safe. One fan raved: “The glasses were a thick plastic and very durable. Perfect for wine or a cocktail and guests loved that the glass could sit on its side. [...] These are definitely a must buy!!” Material: unspecified plastic | Capacity: 12 ounces

9 A Pair Of Plastic Wine Glasses That Float In Water The Beach Glass Original Floating Wine Glass (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pros: Dishwasher safe; floats in water; stakes help keep it stable in grass or sand Cons: No cover or lid, which exposes wine to pool water; base-free design means they can’t sit on flat surfaces Whether you’re in a pool or hot tub, you can always keep your wine within reach with these clever floating wine glasses. The dishwasher-safe set is made of sturdy acrylic and holds up to a generous 12-ounce pour. It’s available in multiple shapes and colors, as well as clear and opaque options, to suit various tastes. Note that these glasses don’t have a base, which means they can’t be set on a flat surface. However, a unique spike-shaped stem allows you to keep them upright in sand, grass, and even snow. One Amazon reviewer wrote that users should be careful using these around “pesky children,” lest they splash around in the pool and get water into your wine. One fan raved: “I love these glasses for the pool. They float with liquid in them, and they don't tip and spill, even with waves or jets on.” Material: Acrylic | Capacity: 12 ounces