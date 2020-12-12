If your bed is too firm — or could just use a comfy refresh — a soft mattress topper can add the right amount of cushioning to help you get a better night’s rest. The best plush mattress toppers come in various soft and supportive materials, like memory foam, latex, and down, and each material has its own unique upsides, so you can choose the most comfortable one for you. For example, some mattress toppers also help regulate your temperature during the night — a big plus for hot sleepers. Here's a quick rundown:

As far as upkeep goes, the options below made from memory foam, latex, and down are spot-clean only, while down alternative and bamboo toppers can be machine-washed and dried. So if it’s time to refresh your bed with a pillowy layer of comfort, these are the best plush mattress toppers on Amazon that’ll take your bed from too firm to just right.

1. The Best Memory Foam Topper

With more than 32,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating, this Linenspa mattress topper is a popular pick. The plush memory foam mattress topper contours to your body and distributes weight evenly to alleviate pressure points and reduce motion transfer, so you can get a good night’s rest. Plus, the topper is made with CertiPUR-US-certified foam that’s infused with temperature-regulating gel beads to help counteract heat retention. It comes in two thickness options — the 2-inch topper will add a layer of softness to your bed, while a 3-inch topper will provide additional support. Keep in mind: Memory foam can still get a bit warm.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, short queen, queen, king, California king

Care: Spot clean

According to a fan: “So plush. This product is not for people who can’t get out of bed because it’s so comfy you’ll never want to leave."

2. The Best Organic Latex Mattress Topper — & One That Keeps You Cool

If you want something similar to memory foam but prefer organic bedding that sleeps a bit cooler, it might be worth spending more for this natural latex mattress topper. The latex is Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certification, a globally recognized organization that ensures materials meet rigorous testing standards throughout the entire manufacturing process. The topper is also certified by OEKO-TEX, Greenguard, and eco-INSTITUT, all of which help guarantee the product is free of harmful substances.

Comfort-wise, this topper has a bit more rebound than memory foam, but it sleeps cooler and adds softness without letting you sink too far into the mattress. Plus, the perforations throughout help promote airflow throughout the night. It comes in three thickness options: 1-inch, 2-inch, and 3-inch.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Care: Spot clean

According to a fan: “Incredibly comfortable. Transformed my old mattress. And I stay cool which is a big thing for me. I highly recommend!!"

3. The Best Down Topper

Down mattress toppers are incredibly soft, so they’re a good choice for anyone who wants a plush sleep surface they can sink into. This 3-inch down topper has a 230-thread count, 100% cotton shell with a baffle box design that keeps feathers in place and creates a nice loft. And while some people are allergic to down, Pacific Coast uses a cleaning process that reduces allergens to help you sleep more comfortably. Plus, the mattress topper has the American Down and Feather Council's (ADFC) seal of approval, which maintains product quality and labeling accuracy, so you know you’re buying exactly what’s listed on the package.

Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Care: Spot clean and dry clean

According to a fan: “I do fluff it about once or twice a week. It is a quality made product though, definitely made for comfort and softness. I can recommend it but as I said it is a thick feather mattress - so be prepared to melt away!!”

4. The Best Down-Alternative Topper

If you're looking to stick to a budget, this 2-inch down-alternative mattress topper is a popular pick with more than 4,000 five-star ratings. It features a soft and breathable microfiber shell and hypoallergenic microfiber filling that offers down-like softness — minus the feathers. The quilted box stitching helps keep the filling fluffed and in place, and there are elastic anchor bands on each corner for a secure fit on the mattress. One drawback: Down alternative may compress faster than down, so it may lose its shape more quickly over time.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, short queen, king, California king

Care: Machine-washable and dryer-safe

According to a fan: “It was very thick, soft, and plush. It feels like you're sleeping on a cloud. I have a deep mattress. It fit perfectly!"

5. The Best Bamboo Topper (That's Great For Hot Sleepers)

This pillow-top mattress topper is made with three layers of bamboo fiber and polyester filling to create an extra-plush sleep surface. Bamboo is breathable and moisture-wicking, making it a good choice for hot sleepers, and this topper features a baffle-box design that provides loft and keeps the filling in place. And although the thickness isn't listed, most reviewers report it adds 2 to 3 inches of cushioning to your bed. There’s also an elastic pocket that prevents the topper from shifting on the mattress while you sleep. This brand also offers two down-alternative pillow-top options.

Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Care: Machine-washable and dryer-safe

According to a fan: “They are extremely plush and comfortable. In describing it, one of my kids says, “It’s like lying down on clouds.” They cradle the body. They sink a bit but fluffs back up as soon as you change positions on the bed."