Having an instant camera at your wedding can be a great way to capture memories and give guests a keepsake from the day. Whether you’re passing a camera around during cocktails or setting it up as a photo booth, the best Polaroid cameras for weddings are easy to use and deliver instant memories. Some considerations while you’re shopping include battery life, how the photos are printed, and what kind of settings the camera might have. There are also some cameras that work better in dimly lit settings than others.

What To Consider When Shopping For Instant Cameras For Weddings

All of the instant cameras on this list are intuitive for beginners and durable enough to be passed around amongst guests. Some are better for lower-light situations, and some can even connect to an app that can give you extra filters, borders, and sticker options for fun effects — although connecting to an app isn’t a requirement to take and print photos. If you’d like your amateur photographers/guests to have more control over the photos, you can also opt for an instant camera that has more settings and modes.

Battery Life & Photo Capacity

Most instant cameras are rechargeable, though some run on batteries — consider what type you’d prefer and how many shots you want it to take in between charges or battery changes. The rechargeable cameras on this list should give you the ability to take anywhere from 25 to 240 photos before you need to plug them in, while the ones running on AA batteries will get you 100 shots, and CR2 batteries generally take at least 300 pictures.

Film Vs. Photo Paper

Of course, the primary appeal of an instant camera is that the pictures will print right away, but you’ll want to think about how you’d like the photos to print. You can go with cameras that use Polaroid or Fujifilm Instax films that are both available in a few different sizes and need 60 to 90 seconds to develop after being taken (and no, you don’t need to shake the photo). These kinds of film give you the quality of a traditional instant photo, but can be more expensive, and usually come in single packs containing 10 to 16 sheets (so they’ll need to be refilled pretty regularly). Other cameras (like Kodak) come with a built-in photo printer instead of film, which might take a little longer to come out of the camera, and the image would look closer to a printed digital photo than a traditional Polaroid picture. These prints though are also water-resistant, smudge-proof, and less expensive, with packs containing 50 to 60 sheets. Some cameras with printing abilities also feature a screen that lets you pick and choose which shots you want to print so you waste less paper, or let you store photos on a memory card so they can be printed or viewed later.

Finally, if an instant camera doesn’t end up feeling quite right to you, you could opt instead for a portable printer so guests can print photos they’ve taken on their phones.

1. The Most Popular Instant Camera

Pros:

Over 19,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating

Point-and-shoot style is easy for anyone to use

Takes up to 100 photos before batteries run out

Comes in five colors

Two AA batteries are included

Cons:

Basic settings made it harder to experiment with exposure and photograph moving objects

Film not included

This Fujifilm instant camera is a fan favorite on Amazon, with one shopper raving that it’s easy to use for all ages at a wedding. Just point and shoot, and the camera automatically adjusts for dark or light environments. If you want to take a selfie, pull out the lens barrel until you see the “selfie mode” mark and use the built-in selfie mirror to get the right shot. The Mini 11 is available in five colors and has two shutter button accessories to customize your camera’s look. Two AA batteries are included, and according to the user manual, you can get about 100 shots before you have to change them out. Film isn’t included but you can get a variety pack right here, and the photo size is 62 by 46 millimeters. Another reviewer notes, “it was the BEST thing EVER” for their wedding day and recommended getting an album for the photos, which you can snag over here.

Helpful Amazon review: “I bought 2 for my wedding and they were perfect. guests were able to leave one picture for our guest book and keep one for themselves. the colors of the actual cameras are subtle and adorable.”

2. An Instant Camera With A Lot Of Manual Settings

Pros:

Over 7,000 Amazon reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating

Various modes allow to you experiment with double exposure, macro, and other advanced photography

Tripod socket lets you use this camera as a photo booth

Takes up to 100 photos per charge

Rechargeable battery

Cons:

Film not included

If you’d like an instant camera with some more hands-on features, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic is a great option. On the easy-to-read LCD display, you can switch to manual mode and turn off the flash, experiment with double exposure mode, adjust to party mode with a brighter flash for dark rooms and low-light settings, or set it to kids mode to catch subjects that move around a lot. Or just keep it on automatic and the camera will adjust the brightness, flash, and shutter speed for you. There’s also a standard tripod socket so you can place this instant camera on a tripod and use it as a photo booth. It’s powered by a rechargeable lithium battery that takes about one hour to fully charge, and both the battery and the charger are included. According to the brand, one charge will give you about 100 shots, but film isn’t included. The picture size is 62 by 46 millimeters and you can grab a variety pack here.

Helpful Amazon review: “Cute little camera to have fun with. As an assistant wedding photographer, it helps me be more intentional with the pictures I take. It also affords some flexible settings to play with. I’m loving it.”

3. A Budget-Friendly Instant Camera That Saves Pictures On A Memory Card

Pros:

The most affordable camera on the list

Allows you to take a new photo while printing the previous shot

Saves photos to a microSD card (sold separately) so you can print or upload later

You can print in black and white or color

Camera comes in six colors

Photo paper included

Rechargeable battery

Cons:

You’ll only get 25 photo prints per charge

USB charging cable not included

Not only does the Kodak Printomatic take instant photos, but it also saves them on a memory card so you can upload, view later, or print multiple copies of great shots. The microSD card isn’t included, but you can get one here. It’s easy to point and shoot, and the light sensor will automatically turn on the flash in low-light situations. Plus, you can print in black and white or color. There are also indicators when the battery or photo paper are running low, or the memory card is running out of space. The built-in rechargeable battery can take up to two hours to fully charge and you will get up to 25 photo prints, so you might want to keep it plugged in between uses or get a portable battery. The USB charging cable also isn’t included, but you can grab one here.

The camera uses Zink (zero-ink) printing, which means no ink or toner is needed, so you’ll get smudge-proof digital shots. The camera comes with 10 sheets of Zink paper and you buy extra paper here. The photo size is 2 by 3 inches (50.8 by 76.2 millimeters) and each sheet has adhesive on the back so you can stick them right into an album. And if you run out of paper, the Printomatic will still take pictures and save them to the memory card (assuming you’ve added one), making this a great digital and instant camera combo.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is a great camera, we used this for our guest book at our wedding. Paired with the sticky back photos these worked perfectly. Added bonus all the photos can be saved and uploaded to your computer. Nice to be able to print and send with our thank you notes!”

4. An Instant Camera With Square Film

Pros:

Over 3,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating

Square photos allow you to fit more in the frame

Features include three color filters, double exposure mode, and a self-timer

Takes up to 300 photos before batteries run out

Two CR2 batteries are included

Camera comes in six colors

Cons:

The most expensive camera on the list

Film not included

If you’re looking for a different photo size, the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 is a solid choice. Photos are square, measuring 62 by 62 millimeters without the border, so you can fit more in the frame and the look is reminiscent of a vintage Polaroid shot. The Instax square-style film isn’t included, but you can stock up here. Reviewers warn that the film is slightly more expensive than the standard Fujifilm Instax film, but one fan notes, “it’s totally worth it” and another likes it “way better” than other film sizes.

Features include three color filters (orange, purple, and green), a selfie mirror, a self-timer, a double exposure mode, and the ability to turn off the flash. You can also just point and shoot since the shutter speed and flash adjust automatically depending on brightness, making this camera easy to use in low light. The camera uses two CR2 batteries (included), which, according to the user manual, will allow you to take about 300 photos before you have to change them. You can get some backup batteries right here.

Helpful Amazon review: “I used this camera for my wedding guest book and absolutely loved it! The pictures were just the right size and the quality is incredible! I received so many compliments on it when I went around during the reception taking photos of everyone. 10/10 would buy again.”

5. An Instant Camera That Connects To An App

Pros:

The Polaroid app allows you to access extra features such as double exposure, tripod mode, light painting, and more

The camera comes with five lens filters in different colors

Takes up to 120 photos per charge

Rechargeable battery

USB charging cable included

Cons:

Film not included

This instant camera from Polaroid has been updated with an app to give it a modern feel. You can point and shoot without using the app (which is iOS and Android compatible) or download it to access light painting, double exposure, tripod mode, and more cool features. The autofocus makes sure every shot is clear, and the convenient neck strap allows you to carry it around hands-free. Plus, the kit comes with five lens filters in different colors. But keep in mind, reviewers note that photos can be dark if you forget to use the flash in low-light situations.

The rechargeable battery takes up to two hours to power up, and according to the user manual, can shoot up to 120 pictures with that charge. The micro USB charging cable is included. Film is not included but the camera is compatible with both i-Type and 600 Polaroid film (each photo measures 108 by 88 millimeters, including the border). And if you’d like to spend a little less, there’s also an analog model that comes in 10 colors.

Helpful Amazon review: “Not only is this camera fun and straightforward to use, but it also takes all the nostalgia of the former model (600) and updates it in a way that can spark your creativity.”

6. An Instant Camera That’s Great For Low Lighting

Pros:

High-key mode brightens photos

Other features include macro and landscape modes and self-timer

Tripod socket lets you set the camera up as a photo booth

Takes up to 400 photos before batteries run out

Two CR2 batteries are included

Comes in 10 colors

Cons:

Film not included

With more features than the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and fewer features than the Mini 90, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 is a solid, middle ground Fujifilm instant camera. Some of those features include a built-in selfie mirror, self-timer, and macro and landscape modes. There’s also a high-key lighting mode that gives you more light and less shadow, which can be perfect for indoors or places with low lighting, and a socket for a tripod so it can be set up like a photo booth. Film doesn’t come with the camera, but a variety pack is available here (size is 62 by 46 millimeters).

Two CR2 batteries are included, and according to the user manual, will last you about 400 photos. But, if you want to make sure you have some extra batteries, you can get more here.

Helpful Amazon review: “Oh my gosh I love this camera. I am a photographer and used it during my wedding. It was originally for the guest book but we had so much fun we passed it around for hours into the wee hours of the night until all of my 100 frames were up. The colors and focus are incredible. The selfie mirror was awesome.”

7. An Instant Camera With A Print Or Delete Option

Pros:

Print or delete feature helps you avoid wasting photo paper

Compatible app lets you print photos from your phone

Rechargeable battery

USB charging cable included

Photo paper included

Cons:

You’ll only get 25 photo prints per charge

Reviewers note that photos are dark in low-light situations

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a photo printer and instant camera that allows you to point, shoot, and then decide if you want to print or delete the picture on the screen in the back. You can even print multiple copies of an image or add a border, but the photos aren’t saved unless you connect the camera to your phone via Bluetooth. If the camera is connected to your phone, you can also print photos from your own photo gallery. The app (which is iOS and Android-compatible) gives you access to filters, frames, collages, editing features, and effects, but you don’t need the app to take pictures.

The built-in rechargeable battery takes about 90 minutes to fully charge (the USB charging cable is included) and you can take up to 25 photos on that charge. The camera comes with 60 sheets of paper and each photo is printed with lamination, so it’s water-resistant and fingerprint-proof. If you want some backup 3 by 3-inch paper (76.2 by 76.2 millimeters), you can get it here.

Helpful Amazon review: “It's a great camera at my wedding last Saturday. I think it would be good to take it out and use it on special occasions. The shape is cute, so it's good to just put it on the table. I bought a white one and it was perfect!”

8. A Super-Compact Instant Camera

Pros:

Compact design is easy to carry in a bag or pocket

Takes up to 120 photos per charge

Rechargeable battery

Film and USB charging cable are included

Cons:

Photos are smaller than other options so you won’t capture as much in one frame

Reviewers note the camera is not a good option for low-light conditions

This amazingly compact instant camera is perfect to slip into a clutch or pocket for a wedding. There are some big features for such a small camera, though, like a selfie mirror, self-timer, and the ability to take double exposure shots. It’s also easy to just point and shoot. The rechargeable battery and micro USB charging cable are included, and one charge takes about two hours. According to the user manual, you can get through about 120 photos per charge. Polaroid Go film is included, but you can also stock up here, with prints measuring 66.6 by 53.9 millimeters. Despite the automatic flash, reviewers note that this camera needs a lot of light, so might be best for daytime or well-lit events.

Helpful Amazon review: “I love it! This camera is the perfect size. Fits right in all of my bags. I love the flash option, but I also like the classic Polaroid vintage look that it produces. This is great for special occasions, gifts, scrapbooking, and just every day personal fun.”

Also Nice For Weddings: A Mini Portable Photo Printer

Pros:

Prints photos from your smartphone so you don’t need a separate camera

Photo paper included

Rechargeable battery

USB charging cable included

Cons:

Relying on your phone for photos will drain the battery faster

Another option for printing instant photos at a wedding is a mini portable photo printer. No wires, just download the app (Android and iOS compatible), and you can create collages, use filters, borders, stickers, and add text using photos from your phone or even downloading from your social media accounts via Bluetooth. The mini printer is super portable, weighing less than a pound and fitting in the palm of your hand. It uses Zink (zero-ink), so there’s no ink or toner and the prints come out smear-proof, plus the back is sticky so you can place them anywhere. The printer comes with a starter pack of paper, and you can also buy paper separately. The prints are 2 by 3 inches (50.8 by 76.2 millimeters).

Also included are a built-in rechargeable battery and a USB cable. You’ll get about 25 prints on a full charge (which will take an hour, according to a reviewer), or keep it plugged into a portable charger for more usage. The printer will hold 10 sheets of photo paper at a time.

Helpful Amazon review: “Not all instant printers are made equal. This one stands head and shoulders above the rest. What makes it so much better than others is the picture quality. They look outstanding. Also, it has a long battery life that gives you plenty of time to print everything you need. I'm impressed with this one.”