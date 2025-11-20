Some people want things that will make them feel a little more chic for Christmas, like the latest Pat McGrath palette or a vintage Chanel handbag. Others use the holidays to upgrade their iPhone or finally invest in that Nespresso machine — things that will make life easier in the year ahead.

But some people just want merch. Think: Taylor Swift cardigans, vintage Britney Spears concert tees, and literally any Wicked-branded product (yes, even the laundry detergent pods). If you’re nodding your head with enthusiasm, this pop culture-themed gift guide is for you.

Finding the perfect present for someone deep in a pop culture fandom, though, can be a struggle. Just ask my poor mother, who wonders every year, “What don’t you have?” But even the biggest fans are missing something, and now that brands are realizing that merch can be timeless, the options are endless. From high-end jewelry to luxurious cookware, you can infuse any aspect of your daily life with a dose of your favorite artist or comfort TV show.

If you’re shopping for someone who lives and breathes their fandom, this gift guide is for you. From cozy sweaters to collectible tour books — and even rental cars inspired by reality TV stars — here are the 17 best pop-culture gifts to delight the superfans on your list.

1. An Olivia Rodrigo Collectible

In the age of digital tickets and cookie-cutter merch, there’s no better keepsake to remember your favorite concerts than a nice coffee table book (just ask Taylor Swift). If you know an Olivia Rodrigo stan who’s still reeling from not being able to relive the GUTS World Tour anymore, her official tour book is perfect to fill that void, featuring goodies like a trading card, bookmark, and stickers.

2. A Special Friendship Bracelet

If your nearest and dearest is mourning the end of Stranger Things before its final season premieres, Pandora’s Netflix collab is the ultimate way to commemorate the occasion. The “Friends Don’t Lie” bracelet is an especially sweet way to honor both the show and your bestie. After all, Swifties aren’t the only fandom that appreciates friendship bracelets.

3. Wicked-Themed Cookware

To celebrate Wicked: For Good, Le Creuset released its dreamy signature dutch ovens in Elphaba’s pine green and Glinda’s pale pink, embossed with silhouettes of the witches, which are some of the most “thrillifying” and “Ozmopolitan” (in Oz-ian terms) cookware I’ve ever seen. Yes, you can cook with them — but they’re also so gorgeous that they’d double as beautiful artwork for your kitchen.

4. Glinda-Approved Glam

If you can’t buy Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets for your Arianator friend, Ariana Grande’s makeup brand is the next best thing. With r.e.m. Beauty’s Wicked: For Good set, not only can they celebrate the new film in style, but they can use the products to glam up for the tour (assuming they scored tickets in the presale).

5. KPOP Demon Hunters Game

KPOP Demon Hunters has become Netflix’s most-viewed original film, and may already be on your less chronically online family’s watchlist this holiday season, thanks to the hype alone. Be ahead of the curve (kind of) by bringing Monopoly Deal’s themed card game to the party, or give it to the K-pop fangirl in your life — but only if you’re prepared to lose.

6. Tequilas That Go The Distance

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsenevas are currently in a social media “battle” over dueling tequila brands: Barlow’s iconic Vida Tequila and country icon George Strait’s Código, which Katsenevas recently partnered with. The only way for a true Bravo superfan to take a side would be to get them a bottle of both tequilas — and hopefully share with them.

7. A Cute Letter Jacket

The Sabrina Carpenter stan in your life probably already went to the Short n’ Sweet Tour and has saved up funds to see Man’s Best Friend. However, I highly doubt they have this adorable letterman jacket, embroidered with the single’s initials, birth year, lyrics, and album title. Anyone who wears this will be asked, “When Did You Get Hot?” (ba dum tish).

8. A “C’est Chic” Beret — Literally

The new season of Emily in Paris premieres just before Christmas, which means every fan will be spending the holidays living vicariously through Emily Cooper (as usual). Why not give them a little taste of Parisian style themselves with DIFF Eyewear’s “C’est Chic” beret, which Emily absolutely would think is.... well, chic.

9. For Dirty Sodas

Every Mormon Wives fan needs a dirty soda while watching the new season — it’s just the law, I don’t make the rules. The only way to drink the sugary concoction would be with a tumbler from Swig, the cast’s go-to beverage chain in Utah, especially if they don’t have a Swig nearby. MomTok would be proud.

10. A Swiftie-Approved Sweater

Swifties know that everything Taylor wears basically sells out instantly. However, the adorable “Utter Nonsense” sweater, which she sports in the trailer of her upcoming Eras Tour docuseries, is made-to-order by FundJumpers. This means you can actually buy it as a holiday gift for your fan bestie before they even realize they want it.

11. A Bridgerton Family Tea Set

It’s impossible to go back to the 19th century and try to marry into the Bridgerton family, but at least you can pretend to at home. Williams Sonoma’s Bridgerton tea cups are the perfect way to add a little touch of the London Regency era to your daily rituals. You can also pair them with special teas inspired by the show if you want to go the extra mile.

12. Cozy Gilmore Girls Merch

Lingua Franca created the cutest sweaters for people who religiously watch Gilmore Girls every year as if there were a new season (yes, we see you). The show’s most adorable and affirming catchphrases are stitched with the brand’s signature embroidery, with many colors to choose from. If these sweaters existed back in the ’90s, Rory and Lorelai would be wearing all of them.

13. A Statement Tote

If your friend group is still arguing whether Ross and Rachel were on a break all these years later, this Stoney Clover Lane bag is for one of them. On the surface, it’s just the brand’s signature tote in pretty pastel colors, but the subtle “We were on a break!” embroidery is a tasteful way to bring up the never-ending debate yet again.

14. The Selling Sunset Cast’s Cars

While you can’t gift the life of an Oppenheim Group agent (if only), you can gift their wheels — for a few days, at least. Turo lets you rent luxury cars, like the Lamborghini Urus favored by Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn and Bre Tiesi, or the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, as driven by TV star Brooks Nader. Whether you’re surprising someone with a West Coast road trip or a New York City break this season, their library of 1,600 models means there’s an option for all budgets and TV star dreams.

15. A Bloody Mary Encyclopedia

If you need a nice gift for someone who loves to throw a good party but isn’t particularly attached to any pop culture touchstone, look no further than St. Regis’ Bloody Mary book. Not only does it look fantastic on a coffee table, but it’s filled with all of the chic hotel’s signature Bloody Mary recipes, which differ at every resort and make it easy for them to impress you at their next cocktail party.

16. Random White Lotus Merch

Yes, Walton Goggins’ Goggle Glasses are a real thing. No, it’s not a parody brand that was made up for a Super Bowl commercial. The White Lotus star actually created a line of snowboarding goggles that double as a statement accessory, hence the punny title Walton Goggins’ Goggle Glasses — or Goggins’ Goggles for short. I’ll be shocked if Katsenevas doesn’t already own every color.