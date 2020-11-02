Whether you want to keep prying eyes away from your passcode or just watch Netflix in peace, a simple screen protector can give you all the privacy you want. The best privacy screen protectors darken your phone’s display, making it difficult for anyone to see it from the side, but they’ll still give you a view that’s adequately clear and bright. An added bonus? They’ll protect your phone's screen from scratches and dust.

Privacy screen protectors are pretty straightforward in that there isn't much variation between them. Nonetheless, there are two important considerations to keep in mind: The first is to make sure the protector is dark enough to do what it's supposed to (block someone from seeing the screen from the sides), but isn't so dark that you have to turn your phone's brightness all the way up to see the screen, thereby draining the battery. To ensure you get a protector that walks this fine line, I've scoured Amazon for high ratings and reviewer feedback to narrow the choices down to the best of the best.

The second consideration is simply getting a protector that fits your phone. Interestingly, this is where things get complicated; not all brands carry privacy screen protectors for all phone models, so it takes a bit of digging to find the best option for each phone. For that reason, I've included picks in various sizes to fit the most popular smartphones on the market including iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel models.

With all that, these are the best privacy screen protectors on Amazon for some of the most common phones on the market. Whether you’re an Apple or Android user, nobody will be sneaking a peek at your screen.

1. The Best For iPhones

These privacy protectors have earned more than 7,800 reviews and an overall stellar rating on Amazon, and they come in a wide range of sizes for tons of iPhone models. The two-pack of tempered glass protectors are durable and scratch-resistant, and reviewers report they offer just the right amount of darkness. They also come with a cleaning cloth and stickers for easy dust removal and application.

According to a fan: "Wonderful! No bubbles. Not too dark. Perfect privacy!! I will keep repurchasing these."

2. The Best For Certain Samsung Models

Designed to fit many of the most popular Samsung phones this tempered glass privacy protector is resistant to scratches and fingerprints, and while the darkness quality isn't mentioned, this is one of the most highly-rated options for Samsung, having earned more than 2,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating. It comes with a sticker for easy installation, but you'll have to purchase alcohol wipes separately.

According to a fan: “I like it! Installation was very easy. Would definitely recommend and will buy again if I need it!”

3. The Best For Other Samsung Models

If your Samsung model wasn't covered in the previous option, we've got your back here. This privacy screen protector is designed to cover the curved screen perfectly for a seamless fit. What’s more, it's scratch-resistant, durable, and come with an application sticker and wet and dry wipes for pre-installation cleaning.

According to a fan: “Privacy protector was easy to install and looks good on the phone. Keeps others from seeing whats on my screen unless they are looking at it from a front view."

4. The Best For Google Pixel

If the Google Pixel 4 XL is your phone of choice, this privacy screen protector has got you covered. The protector covers your screen from edge to edge, it’s resistant to scratches, and it’s coated to make fingerprint smudges easy to remove. This option comes with alcohol wipes and an installation sticker for foolproof application.

According to a fan: “Installation was a breeze and the privacy glass works perfectly. The feel is pretty nice as well, very well built.”

Also Great: A Privacy Screen Protector For Your Tablet

While you're at it, it may be worth investing in a tablet privacy screen protector as well. This one is hard-coated, scratch-proof, and — according to reviewers — it provides plenty of privacy. It comes with wet and dry pre-application cleaning wipes, along with guide stickers for easy, foolproof installation. The best part: It comes in a variety of sizes for different tablet models — check them out here.

According to a fan: "Easy to install, covers viewing for just the user. I highly recommend this great privacy screen protector. I will definitely buy again."