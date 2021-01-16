You can start introducing puppies to a harness when they are at a minimum 8-weeks-old, according to experts. But with so much variation in sizes and growth rates between breeds, the best puppy harnesses will have multiple adjustment points so that you can get the proper fit as they get bigger. A vest style harness is favored for its comfort, and many come with the right clip attachments so that you can start teaching your new furry pal not to pull while you’re out for a walk.

Before you do anything else, your first and most important task will be to take proper measurements so you know what your puppy's chest and neck girth are in order to match it up to a brand's size chart. Beyond fit, you can narrow down your choices even more by looking at other key design elements, like the location of the leash attachment point(s). Traditional harnesses have just one ring on the back, but for greater control — especially if you want to reduce getting propelled forward by a pulling dog — a no-pull model that also comes with a chest/front ring will help reign in the pup's natural "opposition reflex."

In terms of design, a no-frills step-in vest with a simple buckle at the top won't require a lot of initial configuring on your part, but you'll get way more customization options out of models with multiple straps and closures — a detail that's especially important if want to continue to be able to use it as your puppy matures. And when it comes to materials, you'll find many are made out of soft, breathable mesh, but if your puppy is an especially enthusiastic chewer, one that has a durable outer layer (like nylon) will better withstand occasional gnawing.

With all of this in mind, take a look at the best puppy harnesses below.

1. This No-Pull Harness That You Can Adjust For A Perfect Fit

Available in a range of sizes, this PoyPet dog harness has earned 14,000+ positive ratings from Amazon shoppers who praise it for not only its excellent quality but also for how well it helps reducing pulling behavior in energetic puppies thanks to the ring in the front (plus there's a D-ring on top). And with two adjustable straps on the neck and chest and three buckles, this versatile harness can grow with your pet and you can get it on them whichever way is easiest for you: either over the head or as a step-in style. With a padded breathable mesh construction, reflective stitching, and a top grab handle, your puppy will remain safe and comfortable. Choose from a wide range of colors, from gray (pictured) to buffalo plaid check and even an LED-lit option for nighttime walks.

Helpful review: "I bought this for a growing puppy and it's working out better than I imagined it might. You can snug it up pretty small and then have plenty of room for growth. It's quite substantial, not flimsy at all, and I really like the three separate buckles, it makes it much easier to take off. Having the option to use the front or back leash clip is also great. My dog accepts it with no issues, I'm very happy with it."

Sizes: XS (10 to 20-inch chest) — to XL (28 to 39-inch chest)

2. This Cult-Favorite Harness That's A Cinch To Put On

With a five-star rating from more than 42,000 users, this Voyager dog harness is another fan-favorite among many dog (and even cat!) owners because of its comfortable mesh fabric and easy-to-put-on, step-in design. It secures around the back with adjustable hook-and-loop closure and an adjustable buckle that sits under a double ring leash attachment point. Without a chest ring, though, that means it may be better suited for puppies who are able to walk calmly on a leash without pulling. However, if you're simply looking for an affordable, no-fuss harness for your pup to wear for a short time before growing out of it, this is a great pick. Bonus: there are a whopping 27 fun colors to choose from, each of which features two small reflective stripes.

Helpful review: “This is our second Voyager harness. Voyager is soft and doesn't rub. It's easy for my puppy to step into has a double closure (Velcro and a clip) for security and two rings to hook the harness. I feel that makes it very secure. I like the color choices, so far I have had a darker blue and dark purple.”

Available sizes: XXX-Small (9.5 to 10.5-inch chest) — XX-Large (21 to 23-inch chest)

3. This "Heavy Duty" No-Pull Harness That's Especially Great For Bigger Breeds

For strong puppies and large dogs alike, this BABYLTRL dog harness might be an appealing option. It's constructed of a durable nylon oxford outer that earned high praise from reviewers for its "heavy duty" and "sturdy" construction. It also has an over-the-head design with two leash attachment points (including a no-pull one on the front). Two adjustable straps and two fast-release buckles ensure a comfortable, secure fit, and a handle on the back allows you to better grab ahold of a puppy whenever you need instant control or to pick them up. Keep in mind that while the minimum chest girth is larger than the others on this list, this could still be a great option for bigger breeds, like Great Danes or St. Bernards.

Helpful review: "Walks are so much easier now. Helps with training and holding him close if something catches his attention. It’s heavyduty. We have a 90lb American bulldog mix and loves it to!"