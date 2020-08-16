Whether you’re using them as a primary blanket or piling on extra layers during frigid weather — the best quilts are versatile bedding pieces that you can enjoy year-round. Quilts are made from a variety of fabrics, and the best one for you will depend on your budget and preferences. Cotton is soft, cozy, and breathable, but less-expensive polyester and warmer-feeling microfiber can be more durable. Quilts are available in a ton of different styles — from intricate patchwork to fun patterns to simple designs — so you should be sure to look for one (or several) that work in your home. Keep an eye out for quilts that are machine washable for easy cleaning, too.

There’s more to a quilt than its exterior fabric, so when you’re choosing a quilt, you’ll also want to note the material that makes up its filling. Cotton is a common padding option that tends to be super lightweight and not overly warm. Real down and cheaper, allergy-friendly down alternative are filling options that can make a quilt especially warm and fluffy. Synthetic materials like polyester can hold up to frequent washings. Sometimes quilts are described as light, medium, or heavyweight, which gives you an idea of how warm a quilt will be. Heavyweight quilts are warmest (and best for chilly weather!), while lightweight options tend to be cooler.

Quilts are usually available in a couple of different sizes, based on standard bed sizing, so look for the quilt that’s compatible with your specific bed. Many quilts come in sets with matching shams, and some even have additional coordinating pieces like pillows. This can make outfitting your bed a little easier if you want everything to match. Finally, if you’re looking to get more bang for your buck, some quilts are reversible, giving you a totally different look by simply flipping it over to the other side.

These seven quilts are favorites on Amazon, and they’re all high quality, machine washable, and gorgeous.

1. A 5-Piece Traditional Cotton Quilt Set

The vibrant and colorful floral pattern of this quilt set from Greenland Home is beyond beautiful. And I’m far from the only one who thinks that — Amazon reviewers give this pick an impressive 4.6-star rating on the site after 1,600 and growing reviews.

The quilt features an authentic patchwork construction, and it’s even reversible, allowing you to achieve a totally different look with just a quick flip. The entire set — which includes a quilt, two pillow shams, and two stuffed decorative pillows — is made has a100% cotton exterior, so it’s soft and cozy. The quilt is filled with polyester and is oversize, so it’ll drape over the sides of your bed. It's also machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have had my eye on this quilt for a couple of years. I never found anything else that even came close to this quilt. I finally bought this and I could not be any happier. The colors are beautiful and looks just like the picture. It's very well made. I love love this quilt! The price is awesome too! You can't find anything else like it for the price. If [you're] looking for a new quilt I highly recommend this one."

Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL (two- or four- piece), Full/Queen (three- or five-piece), and King/Cal King (three- or five-piece)

2. A Microfiber Quilt Set In A Range Of Colors

Mellanni is well-known on Amazon for their exceptional bedding pieces, and this quilt set from the brand is no exception. The set — which features a quilt and two matching shams — is made of a durable and warm microfiber material. The pretty floral stitching means it isn't just warm, it's also a sweet and subtle decor upgrade.

The machine-washable quilt is fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant. And it even comes with a lifetime guarantee. This pick comes in a wide range of colors — and some patterns — so you’ll totally be able to find one that fits your aesthetic.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Simply AMAZING!! This coverlet set FAR exceeded my expectations!! I have a very thick, TALL, king bed. I had a hard time finding a bed set that was large enough to look good. THIS IS IT! It hangs far past the mattress and boxsprings on all sides. Not to mention, incredibly soft and smooth to the touch. I live in Arizona and was looking for something light-weight, yet warm enough for our cool winter nights. This will be my year-round bedspread. My teens have both BEGGED me to get them each one for their bed as well. We went to a few local department stores, and found plenty of similar sets, but twice the price, and NOT NEAR the soft, elegant quality of this set! Don't let the price fool you!!"

Available sizes: Full/Queen and King/Cal King

3. A Lightweight Patchwork Quilt With Matching Shams

If you’re a fan of traditional patchwork quilts, you’ll absolutely adore this quilt from Woolrich which features a mixture of plaid and solid patches. The quilt's exterior is made from 100% cotton (the filling is mostly cotton as well), and it's described as lightweight, so you'll be able to enjoy it all year long.

The set includes a quilt and two shams. It’s available in a couple of other color and design options, too. Plus, the quilt is machine washable (just tumble dry low).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Quality is exceptional. Wish I would've ordered one of these years ago. [...] Perfect for NE Ohio weather. Will be using all year round. Love that [it's] 100 percent cotton, washes and dries nicely leaving it extremely soft."

Available sizes: Full/Queen and King/Cal king

4. A Budget-Friendly Polyester Quilt

For amazing quality at an amazing price, you really can’t beat this quilt from Lavish Home. Featuring a pretty stitching design, the quilt is made from 100% polyester (the filling is polyester, too), which is a very durable material that’ll hold up for the long haul. The manufacturer describes this lightweight quilt as ideal for warm summer nights.

Choose from a variety of colors. The quilt is machine washable in cold water.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Exactly what I was looking for, great price, [lightweight] and very soft. Looks great and the color is exactly as shown in the picture. Going to purchase a second one!"

Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, and King

5. A Cotton Quilt Set With A Floral Watercolor Print

This quilt from Greenland Home features a watercolor floral print that’s beyond eye-catching. Give the quilt a quick flip, and on the reverse side you’ll find a solid peach shade that’s just as vibrant. The quilt is made from 100% cotton (including cotton fill). It’s oversize, so it’ll cover the entire bed and more.

The set comes with a quilt and two shams, and it’s also available in gray with light blue. This pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Colors are vibrant, but not over the top. Very pretty and adds to the room. 100% cotton which I was looking for- comfortable to sleep under and doesn't make you too hot. Great purchase and I've already had many compliments on it!"

Available sizes: Twin (two-piece), Full/Queen (three-piece), and King/Cal King (three-piece)

6. A Striped Quilt Set Made From Microfiber

Made with a microfiber material, this quilt set from Great Bay Homes is described as lightweight, making it a great option to use alone during the warm months or as a layering piece during the cooler ones. The set includes a quilt — that has a polyester and cotton fill — and two shams. This pick has a striped pattern, but it’s also available in other colors and designs.

The quilt set is machine washable (and tumble dry low). It comes with a three-year warranty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "To me, this is truly the nicest comforter I have ever bought. [...] I love that this isn't like the down comforters (big and fluffy). [...] I NEVER write comments! But I am in love with this comforter! Would so love one for every room in my house!"

Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, and King

7. A Fan-Favorite Quilt Filled With Down Alternative

With more than 32,000 reviews on Amazon, and a stellar 4.4-star rating overall, this quilt from Linenspa is undoubtedly a favorite on the site. And it makes sense why people are so into it. The microfiber exterior fabric is super soft, while the down alternative filling is fluffy and cozy. Plus, the box-stitch design ensures the fill won't shift or clump — a common problem with down (and down alternative) fill that's pretty annoying.

This pick is machine washable. The quilt is reversible — for the quilt pictured, one side is black, the other is graphite. But you can also choose from other colors — including white and sand/mocha — and even some patterns. Some of the options even feature pinch pleats.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Soft, comfortable and just the right size for my Queen mattress. Looks super sharp and clean, love the quilted squares looks, will blend in beautifully with any bedroom any color. Just the right amount of warmth on the colder nights and still is breathable during some of the warmer nights."