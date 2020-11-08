Whether you’re spending time outdoors, looking to relax stiff fingers, or just trying to stay toasty in a cold room, an electric hand warmer offers a quick and easy way to heat up your digits. The best rechargeable hand warmers have multiple heat settings, a compact design that’s comfortable to hold and easy to transport, and a USB-rechargeable battery that’ll give you seven to nine hours of warmth at a time. Plus, they can all act as power banks for other USB-chargeable devices.

The majority of electric hand warmers offer three heat settings, ranging from about 95 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, but if you want more control, I've included a hand warmer here with six heat settings. As far as charging goes, the best hand warmers have a battery life of about seven to eight hours on one charge, but you can also opt for one that’ll last up to nine hours. There are a few extra features to consider, too. For example, if you’re going cold-weather camping, you might want a hand warmer with a built-in flashlight, so you can find your way around in the dark. Another thing: While most hand warmers have lights that indicate the heat level, you can choose one with an easy-to-read display that shows you the exact temperature — perfect for those of us who love details. One thing all these picks have in common? They’re shaped to fit comfortably in your hand, and they're easy to stash in your pocket or bag, so they're ready to warm you up anytime.

For maximum convenience, all these warmers double as power banks you can use to charge your phone and other devices. Ready to keep your hands toasty warm through the winter? Read on for the best rechargeable hand warmers, which are all available on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best

With a wallet-friendly price and a stellar 4.8-star overall rating from Amazon reviewers, this affordable USB hand warmer is a popular pick. The warmer is dual-sided and offers three heat settings, ranging from 113 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature indicator lights make it easy to check on the current heat setting, and there’s also a light that displays the current battery level. This warmer provides up to eight hours of heat on one charge, and it can also be used as a portable power bank to juice up your phone while you’re out and about.

According to a fan: “I work out on a loading dock and it gets bitter cold. This item is fantastic for keeping fingers from freezing. I use the lowest setting and it gets the job done.”

2. A Warmer That Comes In 8 Colors

This USB-rechargeable hand warmer has thousands of five-star ratings, and it comes in eight fun colors and patterns, including bright orange, a galaxy print, and a retro paisley design. The double-sided warmer has three heat settings ranging from 95 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, and there are indicator lights to let you know the current setting. You can use the warmer as a power bank, and there’s a low-battery warning to remind you when it’s time to recharge. You’ll get up to eight hours of heat on one charge.

According to a fan: “I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful - I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g. sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater).”

3. The Warmer With The Most Heat Settings

For the most control over temperature, opt for this Zippo rechargeable hand warmer. The dual-sided warmer features six heat settings (three on each side) that go up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can use one or both sides at once, depending on how much heat you want. Plus, this hand warmer’s ergonomic design makes it easy to grip. There are heat level and battery indicator lights, and the warmer also doubles as a power bank. You'll get nine hours of use on one charge, but you can also opt for cheaper versions from the brand that offer two, three, or six hours of warming power with fewer etting, or, for a little more money, an upgraded option that has a built-in flashlight and the capability to charge two other devices simultaneously. Choose from six colors, including silver and black.

According to a fan: “This Zippo hand warmer is freakin' awesome. It runs on a battery that can be charged just about anywhere; I recharge mine using my computer. It heats up really fast, and cools down just as fast. And, it gets really warm."

4. A Warmer With A Built-In Flashlight

This USB hand warmer features a built-in flashlight that comes in pretty handy when you’re camping or spending evenings outdoors. The dual-sided warmer has two heat settings — 105 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit — and a single button lets you toggle between the two. And while there’s a battery level indicator light, there’s no mention of a temperature setting indicator. The USB-rechargeable battery offers about seven hours of use on the lowest heat setting, and it can also be used as a power bank. Plus, the flashlight has an SOS setting for emergencies. Choose from silver and pink.

According to a fan: “Warms up in less than a minute, stays warm for several hours or longer if you switch off when not needed, the low heat setting is enough for me and I appreciate the flashlight.”

5. A Warmer With An LCD Temperature Display

This electric hand warmer with an LCD temperature display makes it easy to check on the exact heat setting at a glance — and it's extremely affordable too. The double-sided warmer has three heat levels — 95, 113, and 131 degrees Fahrenheit— and you’ll get up to eight hours of use on the lowest setting. The USB-rechargeable battery doubles as a power bank, and the LCD shows you the current battery level. Choose from four colors: pink, black, blue, and silver.

According to a fan: “This hand warmer is small, smooth and easy to hold. It provides a gentle heat to keep your hands warm at sporting events or while enjoying the outdoors. It fits nicely in my pocket.”