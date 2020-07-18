Looking for an all-in-one way to listen to your vinyl? The best record players with speakers have three speeds so it'll work with most records and are belt driven, which produces a better sound, so you can truly enjoy your favorite music. Be on the lookout for helpful features like Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly play music from devices like your phone, a USB port to digitize your vinyl, and a headphone jack for solo listening. An auto-stop switch, which stops the record from spinning once it’s done playing, is useful, too. Record players with speakers come in a range of designs and colors, including vintage-inspired ones, so choose one that fits your style.

When purchasing a record player with built-in speakers, look for one that has three speeds — 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPMs will work for most standard vinyl records (which are 7-, 10-, and 12-inches in size). Bonus points if the turntable has pitch control so you can adjust it even further to achieve the best sound. Unless you’re DJing, you’ll want to choose a record player that’s belt driven, which means that it uses an elastic belt (that’s attached to the motor) to rotate the platter. An elastic belt is good for absorbing shock and preventing vibrations, so it produces a much better overall sound.

Modern-day turntables are loaded with useful features. If you’re interested in digitizing your vinyls, look for a record player with a USB port so you can connect it directly to your computer and convert the albums into digital files. If you have cassettes or CDs, some machines can play those, too. And if you want to take your record player on-the-go, be sure to choose one that’s easy to transport. Lightweight suitcase-style turntables close up and even have a handle.

Amazon reviewers indicate that these four record players with speakers sound simply amazing. They’re all belt driven, have three speeds, and are loaded with other useful features, too.

1 A Portable Suitcase Record Player In A Range Of Colors Victrola Vintage Portable Suitcase Record Player Amazon $45 See On Amazon The suitcase style of this record player from Victrola is not only aesthetically pleasing, it also makes this pick totally portable. With a weight of just over 2 pounds and a sturdy handle, it's super easy to carry. This is also a high-quality record player. The turntable has three speeds (33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPMs), it’s belt driven, and it has built-in speakers so you can enjoy the sound of your favorite vinyl. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to wirelessly connect external speakers or stream music from another device over the built-in speakers from up to 33 feet away. And if you’d rather listen on your own, plug your headphones directly into the record player via the headphone jack. This pick also has an auto-stop switch that stops the record from spinning once it’s finished playing. If you’d like to connect additional speakers without the use of Bluetooth, you can do so using the RCA line outputs. This pick comes in a massive range of color and pattern options — you’ll surely find one that fits your personal style. Only downside to this pick? There is no USB port, so you won’t be able to use it to digitize your records. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this little Victrola suitcase record player! I recently inherited all of my dad's old records, and I needed [a] reliable but inexpensive record player so I could listen to them to remember my childhood. This turntable completely fit the bill. Not only does it work very well with pretty good built-in speakers, but I flipping love the retro look.[...] It's pretty handy that I can also play my digital music through this, but all I really want to do is listen to my vinyl like I did in the old days. To say I am happy is an understatement. I am in serious love!"

2 A Vintage-Inspired Multifunctional Record Player Victrola Navigator Record Player & Multimedia Center Amazon $110 See On Amazon You’d be hard pressed to find a record player with more features than this one from Victrola. The multifunctional turntable not only plays records — it has three playback speeds (33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPMs) and is belt driven — it also has a CD and cassette player, along with an AM/FM radio. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music straight from your phone or other device through the built-in speakers. Other helpful features include a headphone jack for solo listening and a USB port so you can convert your vinyl to a digital format — the computer software and USB cable to do so are included. Extend the sound of the record player by connecting external speakers or an amplifier via the RCA line outputs. The included remote allows you to control all of the record player’s settings with ease. Beyond functionality, though, the vintage-inspired, wooden record player is truly a showstopper. This pick is available in a variety of different woods and finishes. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this for my wife because she has a lot of childhood records and she really wanted to play them for our 1 year old. The device has the benefit of playing cds, cassettes, and Bluetooth for mp3 players or other Bluetooth devices. It will also record records to cd. The sound quality of the speakers is fantastic for what it is. Obviously it won't take the place of a good surround system, but it is plenty loud and the sound is good. Not tinny at all, a full sound. My wife has been using daily since we bought it, and is now shopping for more old records to play on it."

3 A Retro Wooden Record Player WOCKODER Record Player Turntable Amazon $61 See On Amazon This WOCKODER record player with built-in speakers both looks and sounds amazing. Plus, it's less than $75. The turntable features a classic wooden design that'll make it a standout piece in your home. The three-speed record player (33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPMs) is belt driven and the base is even equipped with a spring to provide extra shock absorption, improving the overall sound quality. The record player is Bluetooth compatible, and it has a headphone jack for personal listening. The removable dust cover keeps the record player protected. However, this pick does not have a USB port, so you won’t be able to use it to digitize your vinyl. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I got this because records are making a comeback and I have some old ones I would like to enjoy. I was very impressed with how it was packaged and the design is very classic and chic. The sound quality is great also and I love that you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth for those times I want to listen to music from my phone apps. I love how easy it was to figure out how to use as well. I am highly impressed."