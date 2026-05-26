The weather in San Francisco this month may be known as June Gloom, but the events calendar is anything but gloomy as June brings the start of street festival season and ends with the massive Pride festivities. And with World Cup action heading to the Bay Area, the city will be buzzing with energy this month. Here are four events you’ll want to hit.

Kick Off Summer At The Union Street Festival

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images

The weekend of June 6-7, the Cow Hollow neighborhood turns into an open-air market complete with live music, dance, artwork for sale, food vendors, local craft brews, and family-friendly activities. Make sure you’re there on Sunday at noon for the Union Street Waiters Race — a neighborhood tradition where local restaurant, bar, and hospitality workers run a relay race while balancing trays.

Nearby in the Marina District, the tiny Popi’s Oysterette makes the perfect post-fest stop (just book a table on DoorDash Reservations). Grab a spot outside, order a dozen oysters on the half shell or take advantage of Dungeness crab season with the crab roll or crab Louie salad, and enjoy the ocean breezes.

Shop Black Businesses At The Ferry Building

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

While Juneteenth isn’t officially until June 19, you can get a head start on the celebrations at Juneteenth on the Waterfront happening Sunday, June 7 at the Ferry Plaza farmers market. Shop a selection of food, drinks, and crafts from Black-owned businesses including Black Bee Hot Sauce Co., Cali Sweet Cakes, and Tallio’s Coffee & Tea. There will even be a Juneteenth craft making station.

After the event is over, get an early dinner at Bourbon Steak, chef Michael Mina’s steakhouse located at the Westin St. Francis in Union Square. Make a reservation on DoorDash for the pre-theater menu, available from 5-6 p.m. daily, which is an $89 experience that includes a starter, entree, and sides of whipped potatoes and crispy Brussels sprouts for the table.

Cheer On The Action At The World Cup

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The city will host six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (home of the 49ers), including five group fixtures this month and one knockout match in July. The action kicks off June 13 with Qatar vs. Switzerland; later matches will see teams from Austria, Jordan, Türkiye, Paraguay, Algeria, and Australia take the pitch. You can try your luck at last-minute or resale tickets here or just tune into the game at your local bar.

Before you watch the match, sample the Burmese cuisine at Burma Superstar, a cozy neighborhood spot in Inner Richmond. Reserve a table via DoorDash either indoors or in the outdoor parklet, and enjoy popular dishes like the platha & curry dip, Superstar shrimp, and tea leaf salad — which is topped with fried garlic, peanuts, and sunflower and sesame seeds for maximum crunch.

Celebrate Queer Joy At SF Pride Events

Meera Fox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cap off the month with two days of resistance and joy at the SF Pride Celebration June 27-28 at Civic Center Plaza. Major acts on the main stage plus local talent on the five community stages will keep crowds entertained, while the community street fair gives festival goers the chance to support independent queer creators and artisans. On Sunday, the celebration marks the end point of the San Francisco Pride Parade, which draws thousands of spectators to the march down Market Street.

The scene is always lively at Trick Dog in the Mission, which makes it a fitting stop in your Pride celebrations — just book a table via DoorDash Reservations to ensure you have a seat. In addition to creative cocktails, be sure to order the signature Trick Dog (a cheeseburger served on a hot dog bun) and their famous kale salad, which is served as a mountain of curly kale topped with Parm, avocado, pepitas, and an egg-yolk dressing.