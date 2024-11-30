I don’t buy a lot of stuff for myself. When it comes to my parents and brothers, however? I’ve jokingly been referred to as the “Amazon fairy,” because when one of them mentions a product in casual conversation I have a tricky little habit of immediately ordering it for them — surreptitiously, of course — on my phone.

I’m not quite as free-wheeling when it comes to the things I buy for myself, however. My skin care, makeup, and hair routines are relatively Spartan, and I tend to wear my sneakers until they nearly fall apart. But these 10 products, which I have bought or graciously been gifted over the past year or so, more than deserve my Apple Pay tap. From skin care to wellness goodies, along with an experience or two, I hope you find a little inspiration here for you or a loved one, and that you adore these items as much as I do.

Some Oh-So-Luxe Skin Care

A few months ago, a friend introduced me to this beauty brand, described to me as “French-based skin care with an LA vibe.” The plant-based, genderless anti-aging line includes an oil-to-milk face wash, an essence with vegan peptides and niacinamide, and a face oil. The price is hefty (full disclosure, I was gifted the set), but next time I’m feeling a bit flush I definitely plan to replenish my supply: In just a few months of using it on the reg, my complexion appears more even and supple, thanks to the products’ collagen-boosting and smoothing properties.

Wine To Remind You Of Warmer Days

My husband and I don’t believe in arbitrary rules, like that pesky one about rosé only being a summer-appropriate beverage. We sip it year-round, and all the better if it’s a bottle from one of our favorite vineyards on the North Fork of Long Island, where we’ve spent many relaxing vacations touring the area’s wineries. One of them, Croteaux — whose setting, if you close your eyes, could be plucked right out of the French countryside — exclusively makes rosé, and the Merlot 181 is a particular highlight. It’s light and easy-drinking, with floral and white peach notes, and although it normally retails for close to $30 a pop, you often can catch a $99 sale on a case, bringing down the cost to less than $10 a bottle.

A Sleek Fitness Tracker

I’m a big fan of wearables that track your workouts and sleep habits, but most of them are way too bulky to wear to bed. Not Samsung’s durable Galaxy Ring, which comes with the added bonus that it doesn’t overtly look like a fitness tracker. Available in titanium gold, silver, or black, the ring could almost be mistaken for a piece of jewelry — just sync it with the Samsung Health app to keep tabs on how well you’re sleeping, your exercise levels, and a ton of other health data. I found the device particularly useful for tracking my blood oxygen levels on a recent trip to Peru, where I was hiking at higher altitudes than I was used to.

A Captivating, Fast-Paced Read

Earlier this year, my friends and I decided to revive our book club, which had become a casualty of the social havoc that 2020 wreaked. A friend suggested we read this clever re-imagining of Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, told from the POV of the escaped slaved Jim. Fast-forward a few months, and the novel — at once action-packed, thrilling, and funny — just won the National Book Award for Fiction. If you’re looking for a meaningful but quick and engaging read while recovering from your post-turkey coma, this one is it.

A Set Of Leveled-Up Glassware

My husband and I gut renovated our apartment in 2023, and since we moved back in I’ve found myself in full nesting mode. Several years ago, we were gifted a set of Simon Pearce glassware, which we discovered on a tour of the brand’s factory in Vermont, where you can see up close how the handblown items are made. Over the years, we’ve sacrificed a few glasses to the party gods, while others have endured some wear and tear — so earlier this year, I decided to replenish some of our supply. The vessels are durable enough for everyday use and have a solid base, yet they still appear sleek and elegant. They’re also wonderfully versatile, whether you’re serving water or something a bit stronger.

Custom Frames For Your Home

After my husband and I moved back into our apartment and got our basics refurnished, I turned my attention to some smaller details, like where and how to hang all the fun mementos that we’ve collected over the years. I sorted through everything and curated a themed gallery wall that focused on our theater memorabilia, which ranges from signed cast posters to photos of Times Square. I have zero eye for design, but Framebridge made the process seamless — just fill out a survey about your taste in frames, upload the pieces you’d like to include (along with their sizing), and a designer will create a custom gallery wall for you and send back everything framed, along with instructions on how to hang it all. Pricing varies depending on the scope of the work, but a gift card gives your loved one the runway to cherry-pick what they please.

An Eye-Catching Stationery Set

I love a good thank-you note, and earlier this year I decided my stationery game needed a glow-up from the Hallmark cards you find on an end cap at Duane Reade. Minted, which I used (and loved) for all my wedding paper goods, has a ton of personalized options, including foil-pressed designs. I went for a simple card featuring gold brushstrokes in opposite corners, but the dozens of choices ensure that everyone will find something to suit their taste.

An Enthralling Night At The Theater

Having grown up near New York City and being married to a former Broadway columnist, I’ve seen a lot of shows, both good and bad. One of the best in years, however, is Sunset Blvd., Jamie Lloyd’s sizzling revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. The stage adaptation of the classic 1950 Billy Wilder film, about an aging silent-film star, stars Nicole Scherzinger in a stunning Broadway debut as Norma Desmond. The special effects also play a starring role and include a giant screen that projects close-ups of the actors and live feeds of what’s happening onstage. It all adds up to a production that feels big and flashy — everything a night at the theater should be.

A Pair Of Wear-Everywhere Boots

Last winter, in search of great but budget-friendly everyday boots, I decided to channel my inner equestrian and bought this easy-to-slip-on pair, which go with everything from dark jeans to a little faux-leather miniskirt. The low heels add a little style, but they’re still comfy enough to bounce around to holiday parties all around New York City.

A Lip Color That’ll Last All Damn Day

For my wedding day a couple of years ago, I was looking for a long-lasting lip color that would withstand hours of photos and (many) sips of Champagne. A saleswoman pointed me toward this liquid lipstick, which applies super smoothly and comes with an ultra-glossy clear top coat for added shine and hydration. My mom loved the color so much, that she even got one for herself and we enjoyed an adorable mother-daughter #twinning moment. More than two years later, I’m still buying this product on repeat, and it’s a mainstay in my makeup bag.