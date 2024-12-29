55 Best-Selling Things On Amazon That Make Your Home Look So Much Better For Under $35

When it comes to making your home more functional and cozy, sometimes the tiniest things can have the biggest impact. If you’re looking for some tried-and-true products that can transform your space, Amazon is bustling with popular items that can organize your closets, give tired spaces a little lift, or simply add a fun detail to your space. I’ve rounded up 55 of Amazon’s best-selling home items, so choose one or a few and get ready to give your home a serious glow up.

1 Marble-Inspired Wallpaper That Can Transform Flat Surfaces PracticalWs Marble Wallpaper Granite Paper $9 See on Amazon This peel-and-stick wall paper can give surfaces like countertops a budget-friendly makeover. The paper is versatile, so you can use it for dresser drawer bottoms, bookshelves, or walls and there are convenient grid markings on the back to make measuring and cutting easy. And it comes in a variety of sizes to suit the home improvement project at hand.

2 A Best-Selling Blanket That’s Perfect For Movie Nights Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket $16 See on Amazon This cozy fleece throw is available in tons of colors and sizes, so you can find something that complements your space. It is made from a premium microfiber material that’s both soft and lightweight, and it features an elegant textured design. The blanket is also resistant to fading, so it’ll continue to look beautiful and vibrant long after you get it.

3 A Cord Organizer For Appliances That Helps Streamline Your Countertops SisBroo Cord Organizer (4-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Tidying up loose cords can go a long way toward making your space look better. This simple cord wrap gadget comes with adhesive so you can apply it to almost any type of flat surface. The cord wrap is also made from heat-resistant silicone, so it’s suitable for use on appliances like toasters and coffee makers.

4 Magnetic Shelves That Can Add So Much Storage Space HuggieGems Magnetic Storage Rack (4-Pack) $20 See on Amazon These clever storage racks feature strong magnets, so you can utilize vertical space like the side of the refrigerator. With four pieces in a set, they’re made from a rustproof material and they’re easy to move around according to your needs. The bins also have hanging hooks for even more storage options. Plus, they come in a wide assortment of colors to suit your design taste.

5 Silky Pillowcases That Make Your Bedroom Feel *So* Fancy Love's Cabin Silk Pillowcase (2-Pack) $5 See on Amazon These satin pillowcases come in so many fun color options, you might want to grab a few of them. They are designed to offer a smooth, gentle surface for your skin and hair. The satin material feels luxurious, but the price is very budget-friendly. And the pillowcases are machine washable and quick drying, so maintenance is simple.

6 Motion-Sensor Light Bars That Can Illuminate Dim Spaces Lightbiz LED Under-Cabinet Lights (3-Pack) $30 See on Amazon These LED light bars are an easy way to brighten up dim areas like the space underneath cabinets or inside closets. The pack of three lights feature motion sensors that automatically turn on when they detect movement. The included remote control allows you to adjust brightness and set timers. And, best of all, these lights use built-in magnets, so installation is a breeze and doesn’t require any tools.

7 A Sleek Dispenser That Corrals All Your Plastic Bags Utopia Kitchen Plastic Bag Holder $15 See on Amazon Available in multiple fun colors, this stainless steel dispenser can make your mountain of plastic bags look so much more organized. The dispenser can be wall mounted with the included screws or adhesive, and the interior has enough room for up to 18 bags. Plus, the dispenser’s rounded edges are designed to be gentle on hands.

8 Cozy Flameless Candles With Impressive Reviews Amagic Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $20 See on Amazon These battery-operated candles feature a realistic wax design and a flickering bulb that does a great job mimicking a real flame. The LED bulb adds a cozy glow to your space, and you can use the included remote control to set timers, adjust brightness, or turn the candles on and off. “This set of candle is amazing for the price,” noted one shopper. “It’s made of real glass which gives it the realistic look and feel. Everyone thinks it’s real.”

9 Touch-Up Paint Pens That Make It Easy To Fix Scuffs & Scratches Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen (2-Pack) $16 See on Amazon These clever touch-up pens feature an airtight design that helps keep paint fresh, and they won’t drip when you use them. The pens can be filled with any type of latex paint, and because they’re so compact and lightweight, it’s easy to touch up scuffs and scratches nearly anywhere.

10 A Cord-Concealing Kit For A More Streamlined Home Delamu Cord Cover Kit $18 See on Amazon This cord-concealing kit is made of flame-resistant material and features an easy-to-use, snap-together design. The pieces can accommodate up to three wires or cords, and the variety of connectors make it easy to customize the layout. Plus, the PVC material can be cut to size or painted so that it seamlessly matches your home.

11 Floating Shelves That Can Artfully Display Your Favorite Books Umbra Floating Bookshelf $20 See on Amazon If you have special books you’d like to highlight, these floating shelves can display them front and center. The shelves come in two attractive colors, and all of the necessary mounting hardware is included. They hold 15 pounds each, and the unique design makes it appear your books are floating on their own.

12 Best-Selling Artificial Tulips That Look Just Like The Real Thing WeTop Fake Tulips Flowers $13 See on Amazon If fresh flowers aren’t a possibility (or too much of a hassle), these artificial tulips are an impressively realistic stand-in. Boasting nearly 2,000 fans on Amazon, they’re made from high-quality polyurethane, and the wire stems can be adjusted to better work with the vase of your choosing. The pack of 30 tulips comes in multiple colors and can give your space an instant glow up.

13 An LED Sconce That You Can Install Practically Anywhere Deyagoo LED Wall Sconce $24 See on Amazon This stylish LED wall sconce operates on a rechargeable battery, making it easy to use virtually anywhere, and it features multiple brightness and color options so you can choose the perfect setting. Available in three modern finishes, the sconce mounts to the wall with the included adhesive and features 360-degree rotation so you can easily adjust the light’s angle.

14 A Sleek Cable Box That Can Organize Messy Cords Baskiss Cable Management Box $16 See on Amazon This cable management box can conceal power strips while keeping your wires organized. It features a space for the power strip cord as well as three smaller cord holes. And the box’s stylish wooden lid also doubles as a convenient place to leave small items like phones or tablets as they charge.

15 Grippy Rug Pads That Help Keep Floor Coverings In Place Home Techpro Rug Pad Grippers (4-Pieces) $13 See on Amazon These grippy pads are a great way to keep rugs from sliding around and looking messy. The pads work on smooth surfaces like vinyl or hardwood and feature a unique micro suction design that keeps items in place without the need for messy glue or adhesive. And they can be used indoors or outdoors for maximum versatility.

16 An LED Garland That Adds A Twinkly Glow To Your Space LITBLOOM Lighted Garland $33 See on Amazon This pre-lit eucalyptus garland can add a cozy glow and some greenery to your space. The 6-foot garland features flexible branches and battery-operated LED lights. Available in several designs, it would work well draped around a fireplace or dinner table, but it’s water-resistant, so you can also use it outdoors.

17 A Minimalist Dry Erase Board That Can Keep You Organized RR Raxmin Acrylic Note Board $13 See on Amazon This transparent acrylic board is a stylish alternative to traditional white boards and features handy magnets that allow it to stick to a fridge or other metal surfaces. The board is ideal for meal planning, weekly schedules, or reminder notes, and it comes with five markers so you can start using it right away.

18 Wireless Lights That Can Illuminate Stairways & Other Dim Spots Brilliant Evolution Wireless Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See on Amazon These LED light bars are motion-activated, so they’re perfect for illuminating tricky spots like stairs or closets. The lights install easily with the included adhesive tape or screws, and they’re battery operated, so no wiring is necessary. The lights have a bright white glow, and they turn off automatically to conserve energy, so the batteries won’t need frequent replacing.

19 A Washable Rug That’s A Low-Lift Way To Change Up Your Space Rugcomf Washable Rug $26 See on Amazon This plush and versatile area rug is available in multiple sizes and patterns, so it works in almost any setting. The low-pile design allows you to use it under doors and furniture, and the nonslip backing helps to keep it in place. Plus, you can toss the rug in the washing machine when it needs a refresh.

20 A Minimalist Stone Tray That Can Soak Up Excess Water Lyxel Water Absorbing Stone Tray (2-Pack) $14 See on Amazon This stone tray absorbs water in a flash, helping to keep your sink area looking good. It’s made from diatomaceous earth and features silicone footpads to keep it from slipping. Available in several colors and designs, the handy tray work for everything from soap bottles to dish sponges, and it’s easy to maintain; use the included sandpaper to buff away any stains.

21 An Eye-Catching Ottoman That Doubles As Storage Phantoscope Storage Ottoman $28 See on Amazon This collapsible velvet storage ottoman comes in a variety of fun colors, like soft pink and bright yellow. It can support up to 220 pounds and has plenty of storage space for things like books, toys, or everyday clutter. The ottoman is durable enough to work as a stool, but it stows away compactly when not in use.

22 A Set Of Organizing Bins That Can Make Your Sock & Underwear Drawer Look Fab Criusia Underwear Organizers (3-Pack) $17 See on Amazon This set of organizing bins is a great solution for sorting and storing small items. The bins are made from rip-resistant fabric and there are 64 slots total — perfect for tidying up a collection of underwear or socks. The bins collapse when empty for convenient storage and they can even be hand washed if they get dirty.

23 A Wire Pantry Organizer That Hangs Over The Door Delamu Over The Door Pantry Organizer $35 See on Amazon This over-the-door organizing rack can get your pantry shelves in shape, making the space look so much tidier. The hanging rack features a powder-coated metal frame and adhesive to help it stay in place. It fits most standard doors, and the shelves are movable, so you can create customized storage.

24 A Marble-Inspired Backsplash That’s Easy To Install Art3d Adhesive Marble Backsplash $30 See on Amazon These adhesive backsplash tiles have the look of real marble and come in a variety of colors and patterns, for a cheap and easy kitchen upgrade. And, since they’re self-adhesive, no special tools are necessary. Plus the tiles are resistant to heat and moisture so they’re ideal for using behind the sink or stove.

25 Floating House Numbers That Can Amp Up Your Curb Appeal Hy-Ko Products Floating House Number $10 See on Amazon Updated house signage can make your exterior look more polished, and these floating numbers are a great budget-friendly option. They have a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon and offer two ways of installing: floating or flush mount. And the modern font is extra large, making your home easy to find.

26 Gorgeous Pendant Lights That Are Easy To Install DEWENWILS Plug in Pendant Light (2-Pack) $30 See on Amazon Pendant lights can make a big impact on a space, and this energy-efficient version features an adjustable height and a plug-in design. Available as a set of two, each one has a white frosted shade that gently filters light, and the on/off switch is located 5 feet from the outlet plug, so it’s convenient for operating.

27 A Minimalist Door Knob That Can Update Any Room Schlage Plymouth Doorknob $21 See on Amazon Available in a variety of styles and finishes, these stylish doorknobs are a fun and easy update. The knobs feature a push button design that locks and unlocks from the inside and a DIY installation that only requires a screwdriver. And they’re a popular choice on Amazon, with an impressive 4.7-star overall rating, so they’re a proven winner.

28 Sheer Curtains That Allow Filtered Light Into Your Space NICETOWN Sheer Curtains (Set Of 2) $23 See on Amazon These sheer curtains come in over two dozen colors and just as many sizes, and they’re an easy way to add soft, filtered light to your space. Each panel has a semi-sheer design that combines privacy with light. The curtains feature silver grommets that fit standard rods, and they’re made of a linen blend that’s resistant to wrinkles so they’ll always look polished.

29 A Mounted Paper Towel Holder That Actually Looks Good Dr. Catch Paper Towel Holder $10 See on Amazon Available in several chic finishes, this paper towel holder is made of strong stainless steel and is designed to be mounted underneath cabinets or on the wall, leaving your countertop uncluttered. The paper towel holder comes with both adhesive and mounting hardware, giving you two options for installation. And it’s rustproof, so it’s suitable for damp spaces like the kitchen or bathroom.

30 Storage Bags That Fit Conveniently (& Discreetly) Under The Bed ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See on Amazon These storage bags are perfect for stowing away out-of-season clothes and spare linens. The bags feature a transparent cover so you can see exactly what’s inside and zip-around closure to keep items protected. They also have reinforced handles, making it easier to move them in and out of storage.

31 A Repair Kit That Can Make Wood Furniture Look Like New Again DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) $8 See on Amazon Over time, furniture can start looking worn, but this repair kit can make wood pieces look so much better. The repair kit includes six markers and six wax sticks in a variety of colors from oak to mahogany. The markers and sticks are easy to use and dry quickly, so you can go back to enjoying your furniture right away.

32 Sleek Cabinet Pulls That Are A Budget-Friendly Update Amazon Basics Euro Bar Cabinet Handle (10-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Available in multiple lengths, these cabinet handles are a quick way to give your kitchen a refresh. The handles come in three modern finishes — flat black, golden champagne, and satin nickel — to work with a variety of decor styles, from modern to farmhouse. And the solid steel construction is durable enough to hold up to everyday use.

33 A Fun Clock That Shows The Time With Words Sharper Image LED Light-Up Word Clock $29 See on Amazon This word clock is a fun alternative to a traditional one and is an easy way to elevate your space. It features LED lights that show the time through words. The clock is easy to set up and includes a USB cable and adapter. Plus, it’s stylish and compact, so you can tuck it almost anywhere.

34 A Twinkling LED Strip Light That Has Thousands Of Positive Reviews NOVOSTELLA Tunable White LED Strip Light $25 See on Amazon These dimmable LED strip lights can add a cozy glow underneath furniture, along stairways, or anywhere else you want more light. They feature adhesive backing and mounting brackets for simple installation and a remote control that works from up to 45 feet away. The lights are also available in a water-resistant design for outdoor use.

35 An LED Bonsai Tree That Always Looks Lush (No Green Thumb Required) LIGHTSHARE LED Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree $21 See on Amazon This best-selling LED bonsai tree has thousands of five-star ratings and makes a dreamy night-light or decor piece. The lights emit a warm and cozy glow and are surrounded by artificial cherry blossoms. The tree sits atop a sturdy metal base and the branches are adjustable so you can get just the right look for your space.

36 Checkered Pillow Covers That Come In So Many Colors & Sizes MIULEE Classic Farmhouse Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Available in multiple colors and sizes, these throw pillow covers are an easy way to change up the look of a room. Designed to be paired with your own throw pillows, they feature a hidden zipper closure and a cheerful plaid pattern. The pillow covers are also machine washable, so they’re easy to keep clean.

37 A Microfiber Cleaning Sponge That’s Perfect For Windows, Mirrors, & Other Surfaces Pure-Sky Ultra Microfiber Cleaning Sponge $9 See on Amazon This microfiber cleaning cloth helps to remove dust and debris, making your space sparkle. The cloth is designed to attract dust and dirt, and it can absorb five times its own weight in water and gunk. The cloth only needs water to work (no cleaning products necessary), and it can also be used on glass and mirrors for a streak-free finish.

38 Stackable Drawers That Are Perfect For Small Items STORi Stackable Drawers (2-Pack) $24 See on Amazon Tidy up small items like cosmetics, craft supplies, or even snacks with these transparent storage bins. The BPA-free bins feature a space-saving, stackable design, and you can combine multiple sets for a custom look. Plus, they’re made of a sturdy material that’s durable enough for everyday use.

39 A Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover You Can Use Again & Again ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 See on Amazon This genius pet hair remover collects fur via an electrostatic charge, and since it doesn’t require batteries or sticky tape, it’s a sustainable solution. The pet hair remover features an easy-to-clean collection chamber, and the roller is gentle on fabrics and furniture, so you can use it anywhere. Plus, it has a major fan following on Amazon, with over 144,000 five-star ratings.

40 A Wall-Mounted Rack That Gives Mops & Brooms A Home Home-it It Mop and Broom Holder $11 See on Amazon This mounted rack helps to keep cleaning supplies off the floor and neatly stowed away. It includes an easy-to-follow drilling template and hardware for installation, and it holds up to 38 pounds, so you can really load it up with gear. The rack features five slots for mop and broom handles as well six hooks for smaller items.

41 A Shower Caddy That Fits Perfectly In The Corner LUXEAR Corner Shower Caddy $25 See on Amazon This clever shower caddy installs quickly and without tools, so you can start using it ASAP. It is designed to fit in the corner of your shower, maximizing space and providing plenty of storage. Able to hold up to 22 pounds, it features convenient drainage holes to keep everything well ventilated so it can dry faster.

42 A Stackable Can Rack That Will Help Transform Your Pantry SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer $25 See on Amazon This tiered wire rack helps you to take advantage of vertical space in your pantry, cupboards, or countertops. And you can combine multiple sets for stackable storage. Available in several finishes, each one holds up to 36 cans and jars. The rack also features plastic dividers that can be adjusted for different sizes of containers.

43 A Toothbrush & Toiletry Holder With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings iHave Toothbrush Holder $20 See on Amazon This popular bathroom organizer can make your sink area look so much tidier. The wall-mounted rack uses convenient adhesive to install, and it features space for multiple toothbrushes and other small toiletries. It even has magnetic mouthwash cups that mount underneath. And the automatic toothpaste dispenser can save time when you’re in a hurry.

44 A Sherpa Blanket That’s So Cozy You’ll Never Want To Leave Home Genteele Sherpa Blanket $20 See on Amazon This cozy sherpa blanket would be a great upgrade for your bed or sofa. Available in two beautiful colors — gray or burgundy — the blanket is made with a combination of velvety microfiber and faux fur, and it’s reversible so you can choose the side depending on your mood. And the machine washable blanket has an impressive 4.8-star rating so you know it’s been vetted by reviewers.

45 A Cozy Wooden Wick Candle That’s Scented With Real Essential Oils Benevolence Wood Wick Candle $18 See on Amazon This 100% soy wax candle is available in over 20 yummy scents, so it can make your home look and smell amazing. The candle’s scent comes from essential oils and the wooden wick burns with a clean and cozy flame. This elegant candle has a burn time of up to 45 hours, so it’ll give you plenty of mileage.

46 Velvety Hangers That Help Keep Clothes From Slipping Out Of Place Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Hangers (50-Pack) $24 See on Amazon These nonslip hangers are covered in a velvety fabric and feature shoulder notches to help keep all sorts of clothing in place. They’re available in in multiple colors and the metal hook is strong enough to support up to 10 pounds. The hangers are also slim, so they’ll help you to maximize storage space in the closet.

47 Artificial Plants That’ll Give Your Space A Touch Of Greenery Der Rose Mini Potted Fake Plants (3-Pack) $24 See on Amazon These artificial eucalyptus plants can make it look like you have a green thumb, even if you don’t. The plants come in a set of three, and each one is nested inside a stylish paper pulp pot. The plants have a realistic design, but their maintenance couldn’t be easier; if they get dusty, just wipe them down with a damp cloth.

48 A TP Holder That Features A Built-In Rack For Small Items YIGII Toilet Paper Holder $17 See on Amazon This sturdy metal toilet paper holder has a clever built-in shelf, so there’s plenty of space for the TP and other small items like a candle or your phone. The holder features a matte black finish that’s rust-resistant and durable, and it’s easy to install with the included hardware.

49 A Rotating Organizer That Can Display Small Items Like Makeup AMEITECH Rotating Makeup Organizer $24 See on Amazon This tiered cosmetics organizer is constructed from a sturdy acrylic that makes it easy to see what you have on hand. The organizer assembles quickly and features multiple layers that can hold over 100 items. And the bins are removable for easy cleaning or in case you want to move things around.

50 A Corner Table That’s Perfect For Small Nooks Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Reversible Corner Display $20 See on Amazon Add visual interest and storage space to even the tiniest of rooms with this tiered corner shelf. It features a simple three-layer design that is easy to assemble (no tools required). Available in multiple designs, it’s sturdy too —each shelf can hold up to 15 pounds, making it a functional piece.

51 A Sofa Arm Tray That’s Made Of Stylish Bamboo GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray $30 See on Amazon This bamboo sofa arm tray offers up a sturdy resting spot for small items like coffee cups or remote controls. The tray is made from attractive bamboo that’s easy to wipe clean, and it features a flexible design that can accommodate different sizes of furniture arms. Plus it has a nonslip pad to help keep items stable.

52 A Wax Warmer That Adds Fragrance Without Any Flames Or Smoke Yankee Candle Vanilla Mia Scenterpiece Wax Warmer $25 See on Amazon This electric wax warmer is housed in a stylish white jar and is an easy way to make your home look and smell great. The warmer uses mess-free melt cups (not included) that stack for convenient storage. And, because there’s no open flame involved, it is a low maintenance alternative to candles.

53 Fabric Storage Bins That Can Give Your Closet A Cohesive Look StorageWorks Closet Storage Bins (3-Pack) $29 See on Amazon These soft and breathable storage bins come in a pack of three and can give closets a mini makeover. They feature an open-top design that allows for easy access, and the built-in handles make moving them a breeze. These bins are made from sturdy material with cardboard reinforcements, so they’re even able to store heavier items.

54 Vertical Shoe Organizers That Maximize Your Storage Space Neprock Shoe Slot Organizers (20-Pack) $28 See on Amazon These shoe organizers can double storage space and help keep closets looking functional and tidy. Available as a set of 20, they feature a design that allows you to stack each pair of shoes together and you can even adjust the height based on the type of shoe. The organizers also have convenient side barriers that keep shoes from falling off.