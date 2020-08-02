When it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners, Shark makes some of the top options on the market. The best Shark cordless vacuums are lightweight, offer 10 to 40 minutes of cleaning time on each charge, and will be able to tackle your specific cleaning tasks with minimal effort. They’re also relatively affordable, so they make cleaning a breeze without breaking the bank.

Shark has three cordless vacuum styles to choose from: stick, handheld, and convertible. The best choice for you depends on what kinds of cleaning tasks you're taking on:

Hand vacuums: Affordable, lightweight, and compact, these are great for quickly cleaning small messes or removing pet hair and crumbs from furniture. Of course, they're not great for cleaning entire rooms, and some of them may need to be recharged more often than stick vacuums, but they're convenient and compact.

Affordable, lightweight, and compact, these are great for quickly cleaning small messes or removing pet hair and crumbs from furniture. Of course, they're not great for cleaning entire rooms, and some of them may need to be recharged more often than stick vacuums, but they're convenient and compact. Stick vacuums: Although a bit more expensive, these will be your best bet for cleaning floors with ease, and they have the added bonus of offering quite a bit more cleaning time before needing to be recharged.

Although a bit more expensive, these will be your best bet for cleaning floors with ease, and they have the added bonus of offering quite a bit more cleaning time before needing to be recharged. Convertible vacuums: Although these can be pricier than the first two options, they offer great versatility and can cost less in the long run, since you don't have to invest in multiple appliances. A stick vacuum that converts to a hand vacuum lets you take on both floors and furnitures, but you can also opt for a vacuum with a built-in spray mop for thorough cleaning of hard surfaces. However, running time definitely varies with these.

Whichever style is right for you, each of these cordless vacuums recharges easily using a charging base or wall outlet — so say goodbye to tripping over cords while vacuuming, and read on for the best Shark cordless vacuums on Amazon.

1. A Budget-Friendly Stick Vacuum

For a powerful vacuum at an affordable price, opt for the Shark Navigator cordless vacuum cleaner. The two-speed vacuum features a rolling brush that's great for cleaning floors, carpets, and pet hair, and the swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver around furniture. The extra-large dust cup has plenty of room for debris, so you’ll only have to empty it occasionally, and the foam and felt filters are washable. The vacuum weighs 7.5 pounds, so while relatively lightweight, it's the heaviest option on the list. Between cleanings, the vacuum powers up on its own charging base.

Running time: Up to 20 minutes

According to a fan: “I can do over 650 square feet [on] one charge without ever a drop in power/suction. It moves easily from hard wood floor to carpet. The swivel head gets around corners, in tight spots and snug around furniture legs. The body can drop nearly flat to get under beds, sofas and other low furniture.”

2. The Best Cordless Stick & Hand Vacuum In One

If you want more versatility in your cleaning routine, the Shark cordless stick vacuum is a great choice. Weighing in at 6.9 pounds, it converts from a stick vacuum to a hand vacuum, so you can clean floors and furniture with just one appliance. It features powerful suction, a bristle brush roll, and LED headlights to ensure you don't miss a spot while cleaning, and while it only has one speed setting, you can pull a trigger for a temporary power boost. The high-capacity dust cup holds lots of debris, and it’s super easy to empty without getting dirty, thanks to the hands-free dirt ejector. Plus, it comes with upholstery and crevice tool attachments to make handheld cleaning even more effective. The vacuum's foam filters are washable, and this model plugs directly into a standard wall outlet to charge.

Running time: Up to 40 minutes in handheld mode or 25 minutes in standard mode

According to a fan: “Love this vacuum. I was nervous buying a battery powered vacuum, but the suction is excellent and you can’t beat the maneuverability. We live in a 1 bedroom apartment, some carpet, some hardwood, and a cat. Keeps the place tidy.”

3. A Combination Vacuum & Spray Mop For Hard Floors

This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner doubles as a mop, which means you can suction up dust and debris and scrub the floors with one convenient cleaning machine. And you can use it one of two ways: Vacuum first and then mop, or vacuum and mop at the same time — either way, the end result is a clean and shiny floor. The lightweight vacuum weighs 3.3 pounds and has a flexible swivel head equipped with LED headlights, making it easier to see debris while cleaning, and thanks to the no-touch disposal feature, it’s easy to toss used mop pads in the trash without getting your hands dirty. The one-speed, filter-free vacuum powers up with a magnetic charger that plugs into a standard wall outlet and comes with two disposable mop pads and a bottle of multi-surface floor cleaner. But keep in mind: This vacuum can’t be used on carpets, it’s for hard floors only.

Running time: Up to 12 minutes

According to a fan: “The suction is awesome, all those little crevices that dirt always stick in comes clean with the suction power. The spray mop is awesome and the cleaner leaves your floor clean and shiny. I quickly vacuum a spot and then go back and mop it. It takes half the time as before.”

4. A Hand Vac That's Great For Pet Hair

With an extra-large, detachable motorized brush, this Shark vacuum for pet hair makes suctioning up fur and messes a breeze. Of course, it works fantastically as a regular hand vacuum as well, and you can also use the included crevice tool or dust brush to clean every nook and cranny of your floor, furniture, and car, or just use the direct suction option for quick cleanup of crumbs and stray kitty litter. It weighs 4.3 pounds and has an easy-to-empty dust cup and washable filter. When it’s time to recharge, place the one-speed vacuum in its charging base, which plugs into a wall outlet.

Running time: Around 15 minutes

According to a fan: “This Shark Pet Perfect II Hand Vac was recommended to me by a friend and I am so grateful! this picks up pet hair in no time at all, and the brush is easy to clean afterward. It also does a great job of picking up that stray spatter of litter that falls off the kitty's paws.”

5. The Most Lightweight Hand Vacuum

Weighing just 1.4 pounds, the ultra-light, handheld, one-speed Shark wand vacuum features a brushless motor that delivers powerful high-speed suction, along with a tapered nozzle for easy cleaning. A crevice attachment reaches into tight spaces, and a multi-surface tool cleans upholstery and lifts away pet hair. The dust cup empties effortlessly with the touch of a button and the washable filter is reusable. Between uses, the vacuum rests on a charging dock, which — bonus — also provides storage space for the two attachments, so you can keep everything you need within easy reach.

Running time: Around 10 minutes

According to a fan: “This Shark vacuum is compact, lightweight and very powerful for a handheld vac. It works well on my wooden floors and on the carpeted areas of my home. It makes task of cleaning much easier.”