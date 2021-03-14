Whether you need to tackle pet hair, tracked-in dirt, or clean across multiple surfaces in different rooms, there’s a Shark vacuum for you. But if you’ve ever felt overwhelmed when browsing Shark’s dizzying selection of vacuums, you’re not alone. To help, I went ahead and did the legwork to identify the best Shark vacuums, so you can find just the right model for your needs. Here are some of the features you should keep in mind as you’re shopping for a new Shark vacuum.

Most shoppers can benefit from a vacuum that’s versatile enough to clean both hard and carpeted surfaces, and can adapt to work on stairs, under furniture, and in tight spots. Luckily, many of Shark’s vacuums do just that.

Large-capacity, upright styles tend to have the most suction power, and are great for deep-cleaning areas that get dirty quickly like carpets. If you want something a bit less bulky for everyday use, a lightweight vacuum provides a slimmer, lighter design. Rechargeable cordless vacuums are convenient if you like to tidy up throughout the day and don’t want to worry about power cords. And if you’d rather not lift a finger when it comes to cleaning, you can splurge on a robotic vacuum that does it for you.

The best Shark vacuums come with a range of different attributes designed to make cleaning your home easy and efficient. These are the top four models we recommend.

1. The Overall Best Shark Vacuum

It's pricey, but Shark’s APEX AZ1002 DuoClean really is the total package, with an upright frame and a modular design, allowing you to operate it in a few different configurations to clean various parts of your home. The APEX’s power pod can be removed so you can operate it like a stick vacuum to reach under low furniture, or detach the handle from the pod and use it like a handheld vacuum to clean stairs or upholstery. This vacuum comes with DuoClean brush roll heads, one brush roll head that powerfully cleans carpets and a soft brush rolls that is safe for hard floors. Best of all, the brush roll heads self-clean to prevent pet and human hair from getting trapped and tangled.

The APEX’s large-capacity dust cup lets you clean multiple rooms without emptying, and Shark’s anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filter trap dust and allergens, making this a great choice for anyone who suffers from allergies. Other features like LED headlights, and crevice, pet, and upholstery tools give the vacuum versatility and a wide range of functionality.

According to one reviewer: "I love this vacuum! It is maneuverable, has aggressive suction, and the details are well thought out. I love that the vacuum can be detached at several points depending on the type of cleaning you need, and the light shifts to the part you’re using so you can see what you’re cleaning. Emptying the dust chamber is super easy - I no longer dread doing it since it’s such a non-event!"

2. The Runner-Up

For a lower price point, Shark’s Rocket DeluxePro corded stick vacuum weighs just 10 pounds, but has two speeds that provide powerful suction and deep-cleaning across a variety of surfaces including hardwood, tile, low-pile, and high-pile carpeting. The Rocket can be used in three configurations: As a standard swiveling corded stick vacuum, a lightweight hand vacuum, and as a wand, allowing you to reach into tight corners or along ceilings to tackle dust bunnies or cobwebs.

When cleaning tile or hardwood floors, select speed Level I so that fine particles are trapped and not blown away by the vacuum’s power. Level II is designed to clean carpeting through a combination of a fast brush roll speed and suction. The Rocket’s dust bin can easily be emptied with one hand, and the vacuum comes with accessories including a wand, duster crevice tool, and pet multi-tool. In part due to the fact that it has a stick design, this vacuum has a less powerful motor and a smaller dust cup than the pick above. It also lacks some of the filtration features that make the pick above better for allergy sufferers. But, for a more affordable price, this lightweight vacuum is a great buy.

According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love this thing! Powerful, effective vacuum for removing pet hair from any surface. This is so easy to use, lightweight, yet powerful suction. The ability, flexibility is amazing when articulating on the floor, around objects and under furniture--it is amazing! There is nothing like it."

3. The Best Cordless Shark Vacuum

Thanks to rechargeable lithium ion batteries, cordless vacuums have come a long way, and we no longer have to worry about fading motors and weak suction. Shark’s IZ163H Rocket Pet Pro cordless stick vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and takes up minimal space, so it's ideal for keeping in a corner, pantry, or closet for quick cleanups.

It also adjusts to function like a hand vacuum or wand vacuum for cleaning hard-to-reach spots in the home. Though it weighs just over 7 pounds, the Rocket Pet Pro has powerful suction for cleaning an array of messes, including debris, dirt, pet hair, and dry spills. The self-cleaning brush roll won’t get tangled with long hair or pet hair, and reaches deep into carpet fiber to extract dirt and debris. One big pro to this model? The dust bin has Shark’s anti-allergen complete seal technology as well as a HEPA filter to keep allergens and dust out of the air.

According to one reviewer: "I have had Shark Rocket corded vacuums in the past but this cordless one is a delight to use. No longer have to plug and unplug a cord, just pick this up for any cleanup. [...] Had the Dyson cordless and sent it back because you had to manually keep the start button depressed. This Shark is much better!"

4. The Best Robotic Shark Vacuum

Powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery, Shark’s IQ robot vacuum is a bit of a splurge, but an excellent choice for someone with a busy schedule or who doesn’t like to clean. Smart, built-in sensors in the vacuum gather thousands of data points to map the layout of your home, including furniture placement, flooring surfaces, and can even identify uncleaned areas, stairs, and edging to thoroughly clean your home whenever you wish. You can command the IQ robot using buttons on the vacuum, the Shark app, or via voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Home, so you can clean immediately or on a preset schedule.

This robot vacuum moves seamlessly in rows over hard and carpeted areas, to provide thorough, deep cleaning with no missed spots. The self-cleaning brush roll prevents hair and pet hair from wrapping and getting stuck, so it will never lose speed. After each cleaning session, it returns to its charging dock, which also doubles as a bagless self-emptying dust bin that can hold up to 30 days of debris and dirt.

According to one reviewer: "Love this vacuum. Works well and orients itself very well. Cleans in paths instead of randomly and can get itself unstuck if it gets into a tight space. The fact that it empties by itself is amazing. We have large dogs that she’d like crazy and this vacuum picks it all up."