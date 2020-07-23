In addition to their practicality, shower curtains also add a nice dose personality to a bathroom. The best shower curtains should be the right size for your tub (or stall) and water-resistant so that they keep the splashes inside instead of on your floor and keep mold and mildew from accumulating. They should also be easy to clean and in a style that will fit your decor.

Size

Before you commit to your new bathroom accessory, make sure to measure your tub or shower. Most shower curtains come in a standard 72-inch length and are between 70-72 inches wide. If you have a walk-in unit, you'll want a curtain that's about 78 inches long. Many of the most popular shower curtains you'll come across will be sold in at least two sizes, though if your space requires a non-standard measurement, you will also find a few of those as well. A helpful tip on measurements: when determining how wide your shower curtain should be, measure your curtain rod, and add 12 inches for curtain folds, so you'll get the coverage you need.

Decorative Vs. Functional

It may sound obvious, but if you want to be able to keep your new bathroom accessory around for a while, it should also be either waterproof or water-resistant. A few of the curtains below, though beautiful (and water-repellant) will need an additional liner to keep water from splashing outside the shower, but most of the options below don't require a separate liner, making them very affordable, and easier to clean. Of course, you can always choose to add a shower curtain liner to add an additional layer of water protection, mildew resistance, or even privacy.

Ease Of Care

If you want to be able to throw your shower curtain into the washing machine, your best bet is to look for one made from a durable polyester fabric material, though any non-fabric curtains can still be wiped down with a cloth. On top of that, a hookless shower curtain (with reinforced metal grommets) can make it much less of a chore to remove the curtain from its rod and eliminates the need for you to buy separate hooks. Similarly, some shower traditional curtains do come with a set of hooks, so you won't need to buy them separately either.

Below, you'll find a wide assortment of the best shower curtains on Amazon from unique and sweet to geometric and modern. Many of these picks are also available in several colors, so make sure to click through to discover even more options!

1. A Unique Shower Curtain Inspired By Morocco

Made from a heavy-duty polyester fabric this shower curtain is coated with resin that repels water, so you won't need to use a liner if you don't want to. It also has a weighted hem to keep water in the tub and not on the bathroom floor. The Moroccan print is available on a gray, white, or black background and the curtain comes in five sizes. The low-maintenance curtain is also machine washable.

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: none

2. A Classic Hookless Waffle-Weave Shower Curtain & Liner Set

This hookless shower curtain has split rings that go over the shower rod, making it easy to hang up and to take down for cleaning (and eliminating the need to purchase separate hooks). It also comes with a snap-in liner that's just as effortless to take down. Both the liner and the curtain are made from a water-resistant, polyester-cotton blend and can be tossed in the washing machine. The waffle-weave curtain is available in two sizes, 71 x 74 inches and a longer 71 x 86 inches. It also comes in six colors, including white (pictured), sky blue, and lavender.

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: n/a

3. An Affordable Fabric Shower Curtain Available In So Many Sizes

This textured, polyester fabric shower curtain is available in 16 sizes to fit almost any shower or tub. It also comes in nine colors, including charcoal gray (pictured), mint green, and orange. This versatile and wallet-friendly pick is popular with Amazon customers, garnering more than 3,500 five-star reviews. The curtain is water-repellant and machine-washable and doesn't require an additional liner. It also has a weighted magnetic hem to keep your bathroom floor dry.

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: none

4. A Space-Saving Shower Curtain With Clever Pockets

With nine mesh pockets, this PEVA shower curtain provides tons of storage space for small bathrooms. The curtain can also be used as a liner, with pockets facing in towards the shower to keep shampoos and sponges within reach. The nine slots vary in size, between 8- and 13-inches deep and each can hold up to a pound, safely. Though the curtain only comes in one size (70 x 72 inches) it's another crowd favorite, with more than 2,900 reviews and an average 4.7-star rating. Note: the manufacturer recommends wiping the curtain down with a damp cloth, but several reviewers mentioned they have safely machine-washed theirs on a gentle cycle in cold or warm water.

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: none

5. An Elegant Striped Waffle Weave Shower Curtain

With a classic waffle weave texture and a crisp stripe print, this shower curtain adds a bit of sophistication to any bathroom. The polyester curtain is both, water-repellant and mildew-resistant but will still need a liner and can be washed in the washing machine. The curtain's available in four sizes and there are seven different colors to choose from, including blue (pictured), blush, and gray. Several Amazon reviewers rave about the quality of the accessory compared to the price. " The fabric is very rich looking," writes one. "Looks expensive and have gotten so many compliments on it," adds another.

Hole type: button holes

button holes Hooks included: none

6. This Modern Shower Curtain With A Geometric Design

Apart from its simple, cube design, what's great about this Aimjerry curtain is that it's waterproof, so you don't need to get a liner. It's also machine washable and has a lead wire on the bottom to help the curtain stay put. The curtain's available in three sizes, including an extra-long 78 inches for walk-in showers.

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: none

7. This Fun Shower Curtain In A Punchy Print

This adorable shower curtain is waterproof and wrinkle-resistant and has a weighted hem to minimize splashing. Made from machine-washable polyester, the curtain comes with 12 plastic hanging hooks and is also available in other equally sweet fruit prints, like lemon and orange. It comes in one size (72 x 72 inches).

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: 12

8. Another Hookless Shower Curtain In A Tropical Palm Leaf Print

Another easy-to-install, hookless option, this bright shower curtain is waterproof and can be used without a liner. Made from polyester, it can be tossed in the washing machine for an easy clean. The hookless version is only available in a 72 x 72-inch size, but if you need a different size and don't mind hanging a curtain using hooks, it's available in two additional sizes.

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: n/a

9. This Shower Curtain In An Eye-Catching Medallion Print

With a 4.6-star rating across than 1,200 reviews, this cute shower curtain is an Amazon bestseller. Reviewers love the boho style (available in five different colorful prints, each is 72 x 72 inches) and are impressed with the overall quality. The shower curtain is made from tightly-woven polyester, which prevents water from accumulating and keeps mildew away but will still need a liner. Bonus: It's machine washable.

Hole type: button holes

button holes Hooks included: none

10. A Clear Shower Curtain That Shimmers

The 3D pebble design on this shower curtain creates depth, texture, and sparkle! Made of non-toxic, stain-resistant PEVA material, this waterproof curtain also doubles as a liner. Three magnets along the bottom keep the heavy-duty curtain in place. Another popular pick, the curtain has a high 4-7-star rating from more than 1,000 Amazon reviews. It's available in two sizes, including 71 x 71 inches, and 72 x 72 inches and comes with a dozen plastic hooks.

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: 12

11. This Cute Ruffled Shower Curtain

This sweet ruffled shower curtain adds warmth and softness to the typically cold feel of a bathroom. The polyester curtain is wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying, and machine-washable, though you'll want to use a liner. It's also popular with Amazon customers, maintaining a 4.8-star rating with more than 1,400 reviews. The 72 x 72-inch curtain also comes in gray and comes with 12 plastic hooks.

Hole type: metal grommets

metal grommets Hooks included: 12

12. An Ombre Shower Curtain Available In 6 Colors

Serene and polished, this polyester shower curtain comes in six ombré colors with twelve metal hanging hooks accessorized with color-coordinating beads that easily slide along the curtain rod. The waffle fabric curtain, which comes in one 70 x 72-inch size, is machine-washable, though not waterproof, so you'll definitely also want to add a liner to your cart when you make your purchase.

Hole type: button holes

button holes Hooks included: 12

13. This Checkered Shower Curtain With A Crisp Linear Design

This windowpane-print shower curtain is waterproof, so you won't need an additional liner. Plus, there's a lead wire along the hem to help it stay put. The classic, clean design has earned this polyester curtain a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. The bathroom accessory comes in one size, 72 x 72 inches, and is machine-washable.

Hole type : metal grommets

: metal grommets Hooks included: 12

Also Consider: A Highly Rated Mildew-Resistant Shower Curtain Liner

If you want to add a liner to your pick, this mildew-resistant shower curtain liner is made from a non-toxic PEVA (a vinyl acetate) antimicrobial material inhibits mold and mildew growth. Magnets on the bottom prevent curtain billowing keeping water in and cold air out. The PVC-free liner is 72 inches long and available in two widths (36 or 72 inches). It also comes in clear, white, or frosted PEVA as well as a white fabric option. The liner is a number one best-seller on Amazon and has an astounding 13,500 five-star reviews.

Also Consider: These Gliding, Rust-Proof Shower Hooks

These rust-proof shower curtain hooks have metal balls that allow for snag-free gliding across the curtain rod. The rings have a polished, chrome finish that is both, classic and unassuming to match any curtain. Strong enough to hold both a curtain and a liner, the rings clip shut, but are easy to open with a push of the thumb.