On a cold, blustery day on the mountain, nothing compares to a dependable pair of mittens. The best snowboarding mittens are warm, breathable, and fully waterproof to keep you comfortable all day long.

The warmth largely comes from the insulation. This is critical for snowboarding mittens so be sure to pick a pair that's well-insulated and backed by online reviews, if possible. The waterproofing comes from the outer shell, as well as the lining inside — keep an eye out for exterior coatings like DWR, as well as fabrics such as GORE-TEX that have waterproof technology built in. Nylon is also great for water-resistance.

Another thing to consider when you're shopping for snowboarding mittens is their grip. You'll likely be doing things like holding on to the chairlift, carrying your snowboard, and checking your phone, so the palms should have a material like synthetic or genuine leather for some texture. As for the wrist design, gauntlet-style mittens with adjustable straps are usually best as they come down over the sleeve cuffs of your jacket and prevent snow from sliding in. As a bonus, you may also want a pair that has touchscreen capabilities for added convenience.

Now that you're equipped with the information you need to make a good decision, take a look at the best snowboarding mittens below.

The Best Overall

What's great about them: With ultra-warm insulation and a fully waterproof shell, these North Face mittens offer everything you need to keep your hands comfy on the mountain. The gauntlet-style mitts are designed with adjustable wrist straps and breathable GORE-TEX fabric that acts as a water barrier, blocking melting snow from getting inside. The palms are outfitted with synthetic leather to add extra grip. As a bonus, these mittens are the only ones on this list with special touchscreen fabric, so you can use your phone without taking them off.

One reviewer wrote: "Very happy with the style and quality. Like the glove inside and kept my hands warm this last ski trip. Very comfy and stylish as well."

Available sizes: X-Small to Large

The Best Budget Option

What's great about them: These Outdoor Research mitts are among some of the best mittens for snowboarding if you're on a budget. The shell is 100% nylon which is not only water-resistant but super tough too. The cozy insulation works magic to keep your fingers toasty and the fabric is breathable too. On top of that, these mittens have gauntlet-style wrists with adjustable drawstrings and grippy palms so you can grasp things easily.

One reviewer wrote: "These are the warmest mitts I've ever owned. Cold hands and feet are a nagging problem for me during winter sports; these got me through two full days of skiing/snowshoeing, with precipitation, in the Presidential range (a first without hand warmers!). Adjustable cuffs kept the snow out. Would buy these again in a heartbeat."

Available sizes: Small to Large

The Best Investment

What's great about them: Made with high-loft fleece and goat leather palms, these Black Diamond Mercury mitts are definitely splurge-worthy. According to reviewers on Amazon, your fingers stay warm in them even when the temperatures are extra cold. On the exterior, they're constructed with pure nylon to add water-resistance, and the removable Primaloft liners provide fluffy insulation. The leather palms are tough and grippy, and the mittens feature comfortable four-way stretch fabric. Like the other pairs, these mittens have gauntlet-style wrist that are adjustable. Best of all, the liners boast a special "trigger finger" design that separates the index finger, helping give you more grip and control when the shell is off.

One reviewer wrote: "I have been searching for a warm pair of gloves for a very long time! Finally found the right match! I have poor circulation and these gloves are so warm while on the mountain hitting the slopes. Now I can have fun and enjoy myself."

Available sizes: XX-Small to Large

The Best Heated Mittens

What's great about them: If you're one of those people whose hands are always cold when you snowboard no matter what you do, it may be worth investing in a heated option. These Seirus Hellfire mitts cost quite a bit more than the other selections on this list, but they're worth it if you want the extra coziness. The gauntlet-style mitts are built with a lightweight battery that lasts up to eight hours, and they feature three heat settings, so you can select just the right amount of warmth. The leather material on the palms is durable and grippy, and there are drawstrings at the wrists to prevent powder from getting in. On top of all that, the mittens are fully waterproof.

One reviewer wrote: "Love the heat, lasts a long time [...] hasn't shut off yet for me on the slopes. I ski 3-4 hours at a time and these gloves work great. Sometimes I don't even have to turn on the heat as they are warm gloves without."