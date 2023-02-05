If you want to enhance the sound quality of your record player or turntable, you’ll want a good speaker or two. The best speakers for record players are compatible with your music player and fit the needs of your space. From bookshelf speakers you can use out of the box to larger standing speakers that require some setup, I’ve consulted audio experts to help you choose the optimal way to listen to your vinyl.

The Experts

Ryan Toomey is a vinyl, record player, and audio tech expert from the website Upbeat Geek. He’s also a vinyl collector who is always on the lookout for the next addition to his collection.

Michael L. Moore is a vinyl enthusiast and the owner of Devoted to Vinyl, a website and YouTube series aimed at helping beginners get started in collecting and playing records.

What To Look For In Speakers For Record Players

When considering speakers for your record player, you’ll want to look at a few specifications to make sure they’re compatible:

Built-In Vs. External Preamps

First, check if the speaker comes with a built-in preamp or not. A built-in preamp means you can connect your record player directly to the speakers and start playing music. If the speakers don’t have one, you need to purchase a separate amplifier to boost the signal from your record player to the speaker. According to Ryan Toomey, a vinyl, record player, and audio tech expert, “Built-in pre-amps are typically lower quality and don't offer as much flexibility in terms of sound quality. [...] Most external amps will allow you to adjust the gain, which can be useful if you have a particularly loud or quiet record.” It comes down to your personal preference, so I’ve included both kinds on this list.

Ohms

Next, Toomey notes it’s important to “make sure that the speaker's impedance matches the output of your turntable.” Speaker impedance (or the measure of how much a speaker resists a current) is typically measured in ohms, and if there’s a mismatch, distortion will occur. If you don’t know the output of your record player, Toomey advises that “8 ohms is a safe bet and something most record players can handle perfectly.” In fact, 8 ohms offers the highest volume in speaker cabinets.

Wattage & Frequency Response

You’ll also want to ensure your speakers can handle your record player’s power output (measured in watts). Toomey reports that for record players, “between 100 and 200 watts is a good spec. Feel free to go lower if you’re going for bookshelf speakers, most compact speakers you want to be aiming for 30 to 50 watts.” And if you want to make sure you’re hearing the range of your music, frequency response is another detail to consider. According to Toomey, “Record players tend to be between 20 hertz and 20 kilohertz,” adding, “if you can go higher then no problem, but 20 hertz and 20 kilohertz is the range that is always recommended.”

Speaker Type

Lastly, you can choose between compact bookshelf speakers or larger floor-standing options. According to Michael L. Moore, owner of Devoted to Vinyl, “[...] People who buy floor-standing speakers likely have much larger living spaces, and want to be able to turn the volume up on their music quite loudly in order to fill the room. [...] For the average person, bookshelf speakers will be more than sufficient — and can actually be immensely satisfying.”

Whether you’re new to vinyl or a seasoned audiophile, these are the best speakers for record players on Amazon that will make your music sound even better.

1. Expert Pick: A Pair Of Bookshelf Speakers For Small & Medium Rooms

Pros:

Can be wall-mounted

Well-balanced sound

Less than $150

The cabinet is designed to reduce distortion

Cons:

Some reviewers report the bass isn’t strong

Polk Audio offers a lot of speakers, but Toomey recommends the T15 “if you’re looking for a good, affordable option.” This pair of bookshelf speakers has a 0.75-inch tweeter and 5.25-inch dynamic balance driver to help produce a natural sound that’s well balanced, using Polk’s proprietary Dynamic Balance technology. One reviewer reported, “excellent at reproducing vinyl records with their inherently warm sound.” Plus, the black cabinet is constructed to reduce resonance and distortion for rich, clear, and detailed audio. They’re recommended for small and medium rooms and even feature a keyhole slot for wall mounting. You have to connect these speakers with an amp to play music, just hook it up to the five-way binding posts in the back.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Good quality speakers, nice size and look polished. I hooked them up to my old record player with banana plugs and low gauge wire and the sound quality is very nice. Good base, clear sound quality even when hooked up to an old record player, and potential for high volume. Good purchase, worth the money.”

Speaker Type: Bookshelf | Input Impedance: 8 ohms | Output Power: 100 watts | Frequency Response: 60 hertz to 24 kilohertz | Built-In Preamp: No | Dimensions: 10.63 x 10.63 x 6.5 inches

2. A Wildly Popular Pair Of Bookshelf Speakers

Pros:

Over 17,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Can connect two devices via AUX at the same time

Removable covers

Remote control and cables included

Bass and treble control on the side of the main speaker

Cons:

Some reviewers say bass and top volume can be lacking

With over 17,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating, this pair of bookshelf speakers is a popular pick amongst shoppers. It has a 0.5-inch silk dome tweeter and a four-inch full range for professional sound quality, and you can control the bass and treble on the side of the main speaker. One reviewer raved, “The sound is crisp and clear and brings the vinyl listening to the level I was looking for.”

The main speaker features two inputs on the back that can connect RCA to RCA, or RCA to AUX, for PCs, laptops, tablets, phones, or record players (no amp needed). You can also connect your headphones to the 3.5-millimeter headphone output or dual RCA output. There is also a Bluetooth version of the speakers available.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I got these to pair with my Audio Technica LP60x record player and its a match made in heaven. Really affordable, quality sound at this price and a premium look. You can use them with the speaker covers or without, whichever looks best in your space. One active, one passive, easy to setup and use. Remote is limited to master volume +/- and muting, but that's the only real limitation of this setup. No bluetooth of course, but for a pair of speakers at this price you get solid bass and nice overall sound quality. Definitely a nice way to go if you need a decent quality, but not too expensive, sound setup for your computer or record player. These Stevie Wonder records sound great so far!”

Speaker Type: Bookshelf | Input Impedance: 8 ohms | Output Power: 42 watts | Frequency Response: 75 hertz to 18 kilohertz | Built-In Preamp: Yes | Dimensions: 6.9 x 9.5 x 5.8 inches

3. A Standing Speaker For Large Spaces

Pros:

Highest frequency response on the list

Dual woofers for deep bass stability

Four-driver speaker system

Cons:

Only one speaker included for more than $200

When you need a speaker for a larger space, this Sony standing speaker is the perfect option. It features a four-driver speaker system with a 0.75-inch super tweeter and a one-inch tweeter to reach high frequencies and dual 5.12-inch woofers for deep bass stability and precise mid-range sounds. It also has a three-way coaxial for cleaner, fuller, more detailed sound that will fill big rooms. One reviewer reported the speaker provides “such an immense enveloping sound stage with such resolution and clarity.” It has binding posts in the back to connect it to an amp.

Helpful Amazon Review: “These are great speakers. The sounds clear and crisp. Bought them to listen to old vinyl. Sounds way better than digital music. Love my new speakers.”

Speaker Type: Standing | Input Impedance: 6 ohms | Output Power: 145 watts | Frequency Response: 45 hertz to 50 kilohertz | Built-In Preamp: No | Dimensions: 40.2 x 14.2 x 11.6 inches

4. Expert Pick: An Entry-Level Bookshelf Speaker

Pros:

Can be wall or ceiling mounted

Compact and light

Cons:

Only one speaker for more than $150

Weighing just 3 pounds, Moore explains, “the Definitive Technology ProMonitor 800’s are good entry-level speakers for someone new to the world of vinyl. They are also nice and compact, in addition to being affordable, which is great.” With a proprietary 4.5-inch BDSS driver and a one-inch aluminum dome tweeter, the speakers deliver clear highs and solid bass. Plus, the perpendicular woofer and bass radiator will fill any room with surround sound — just give it 24 to 48 hours, so the speakers are broken in and the material around the woofers has loosened up (according to Definitive Technology). There’s a rubber-tipped tripod stand for easy placement on a shelf or the floor, or you can set up the speaker on a stand that’s sold separately. You’ll need to connect this with an amp to work by hooking it up to the binding posts on the back.

Helpful Amazon Review: “These are great speakers; I have an old HK receiver with these and a couple of Definitive matching rear speakers in a 26x30 Great Room, and could not be happier. Listen to a lot of vinyl on this system and the sound is full and rich. Great buy.”

Speaker Type: Bookshelf | Input Impedance: 8 ohms | Output Power: 150 watts | Frequency Response: 57 hertz to 30 kilohertz | Built-In Preamp: No | Dimensions: 5 x 4.8 x 8.4 inches

5. A Pair Of Budget-Friendly Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers

Pros:

Bluetooth-enabled

Can connect two devices via AUX at the same time

Includes remote control

Includes RCA cables

Also available in black and beechwood

Cons:

Input can only be changed via the remote

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, wireless pair of bookshelf speakers, then this is a solid pick. Since there are no wires, you can place them away from a power source and they’ll connect directly with your smartphone, tablet, PC, TV, and any Bluetooth 4.2 device. And if you’d like to use wires, you can connect them to two devices with AUX input at the same time.

They feature a four-inch, full-range bass driver and a 0.75-inch silk dome tweeter to deliver warm quality and detail in low and mid-level tones. One reviewer reported, “They work great with a turntable - crisp, loud sound, easy and quick installation, and great look particularly with the front covers removed.” You can control bass and treble on the side of the main speaker and other options via remote control. Make sure you don’t lose the remote: It’s the only way to change inputs.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I just needed something nice to connect my record player to and they sound great, and the Bluetooth pairing works perfectly. What a bonus. Very happy with these so far, the wood finish actually goes with everything in the house.”

Speaker Type: Bookshelf | Input Impedance: 4 ohms | Output Power: 50 watts | Frequency Response: 66 hertz to 20 kilohertz | Built-In Preamp: Yes | Dimensions: 8.9 x 7 x 5.23 inches

6. Expert Pick: A Pair Of Bookshelf Speakers With Great Bass

Pros:

Over 1,600 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Includes remote control, banana plug speaker wire, RCA audio cable, and 3.5-millimeter mini-jack audio cable

Reviewers rave about the bass

Also available in black and bamboo

Bass and treble control on the side of one of the speakers

Cons:

Expensive

Available in sturdy cabinets in white, black, and bamboo, this pair of bookshelf speakers is “a good, affordable option,” according to Toomey. With fiber woofers and silk dome tweeters, they deliver a warm, mellow sound, hitting low frequencies and bass. One reviewer reported, “One thing about these speakers is they are really great loud or low. It's really something you have to experience to appreciate.”

The A5+ speakers are powered, which means you don’t need an amp and can connect them right to your record player, but they also feature five-way speaker binding posts, dual analog 3.5-millimeter inputs, and a USB port to hook them up to other devices. They come with a remote control, banana plug speaker wire, RCA audio cable, and 3.5-millimeter mini-jack audio cable.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I bought this for my record player, and WOW, the quality is SO GOOD, there's actually BASS coming out of it. [...] For my setup, my records sounded amazing and warm and clear, high quality, and three dimensional in a way. I've played ZEDD and some other records with huge bass, this thing delivered with much confidence.”

Speaker Type: Bookshelf | Input Impedance: 10 ohms | Output Power: 150 watts | Frequency Response: 50 hertz to 22 kilohertz | Built-In Preamp: Yes | Dimensions: 10.75 x 9 x 7 inches

7. A Standing Speaker With A Small Footprint

Pros:

Well-balanced sound

The cabinet is designed to reduce distortion

Cons:

Only one speaker included for the price

This standing speaker has a relatively small footprint and a sturdy cabinet that reduces distortion. There’s a one-inch tweeter, a 6.5-inch driver, and two 6.5-inch bass radiators, engineered with Polk’s proprietary Dynamic Balance technology to project well-balanced sound across a room. One reviewer reported, “The highs are never shrill with tight, clean mids.” You’ll need to connect this speaker to an amp to play your music; just hook it up to the pair of binding posts in the back.

Helpful Amazon Review: “These speakers sound awesome with a turntable. The bass is great and the treble range is fantastic. No muddy sounding voices when playing vinyl, they are sharp and clear.”

Speaker Type: Standing | Input Impedance: 6 ohms | Output Power: 150 watts | Frequency Response: 38 hertz to 24 kilohertz | Built-in Preamp: No | Dimensions: 36.5 x 9.25 x 8.75 inches

8. Expert Pick: A Pair Of Bookshelf Speakers For Larger Rooms

Pros:

Over 1,400 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Large, full-range sound

Also comes in black and walnut

Cons:

Expensive

According to Moore, “Klipsch has a good reputation when it comes to sound,” and the RP-600M bookshelf speakers are “a little bit bigger and a bit more powerful” than the other Klipsch RP models, “so it might better accommodate readers that have larger rooms.” What provides that sound are 6.5-inch spun copper cerametallic woofers and one-inch titanium tweeters for bright highs and smooth bass with minimal distortion.

One reviewer raved, “These make your music fun and will make you want to replay all the music you thought you’d heard enough of. You’ll be toe-tapping instantly.” They include dual binding posts in the back to hook them up to an amp.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I have been a vinyl music fan for upwards of 30 years now, and am always chasing the best sound. [...] enter these Klipsch RP-600s. Instant game changer. These immediately bump as hard as my downstairs tower speakers. The 6.5" woofer on the Klipsch brings the bass- no sub needed. Clarity and warmth- just so fun to listen to. I will go from Miles Davis to Black Sabbath on these, and always feel like I've never heard the records sound so good. Now I'm hanging out less with my big tower speakers and more wanting to just listen to these Klipsch's. They really are freaking perfect to my ears.”

Speaker Type: Bookshelf | Input Impedance: 8 ohms | Output Power: 100 watts | Frequency Response: 45 hertz to 25 kilohertz | Built-in Preamp: No | Dimensions: 15.69 x 7.95 x 11.85 inches

Experts:

Ryan Toomey, a vinyl, record player, and audio tech expert from the website Upbeat Geek

Michael L. Moore, a vinyl enthusiast and the owner of Devoted to Vinyl