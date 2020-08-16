When you're drinking coffee on the go, the best spill-proof coffee mugs utilize lids that lock, screw shut, or slide to seal to prevent spills and splashes. While some mugs simply make it harder to slosh coffee out the top, it’s also possible to find spill-proof mugs from brands like Contigo or S'well that create such a tight seal, they can be tossed into your bag without making a mess. These mugs may not be necessary if you’ll be sipping at your desk or in your car, but if you want a truly fool-proof travel mug, they might be right for you.

When you're shopping for a good travel mug, you'll likely want to look for options with double- or triple-wall vacuum insulation to maintain your drink's temperature. This type of insulation uses a gap between two layers in order trap your beverage's heat increasing the heat retention by 33% so it stays hot for hours. Stainless steel coffee mug options retain temperature better than standard plastic and are much more durable than common ceramic or glass cups. Although they don't keep heat as long as stainless steel coffee mugs do, travel mugs made from polypropylene can be a lot cheaper, and may be safe to warm in the microwave if your beverage cools. But no matter which material you choose, it’s helpful to have a coffee mug that’s easy to clean — so if you hate washing dishes, look for a product that’s dishwasher-safe.

Scroll on for my top picks for the best spill-proof coffee mugs to take with you wherever you need caffeine without the risk of spills or leaks — even if you’re just staying at home.

1. The Overall Best Spill-Proof Coffee Mug

The Contigo Autoseal stainless steel travel mug is a top pick among coffee lovers with thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. It has a locked lid to prevent spills or leaks, so you can even toss it in your bag or purse with confidence, knowing it's tightly sealed. There's a button located on the cap that lets you quickly open to sip, then lock to close it securely once more.

The stainless steel mug is also double-walled vacuum-sealed for optimal heat retention, enabling you to keep your drinks hot for up to 5 hours and cold for up to 12 hours. Although the mug itself is hand-wash only, the spill-proof lid is dishwasher-safe for easier cleaning. It's available in 16-ounce, 20-ounce, or 24-ounce sizes and in 20 different matte and metallic shades.

Positive Amazon review: "I can confidently throw this into my purse or gym bag upside down or sideways, and there will not be even a drop that comes out."

2. A Spill-Proof Mug That’s Designed To Work Well With Tea

The Thermos stainless king travel mug is another spill-proof option designed to keep your hot beverages hot, even if you're drinking tea. This 16-ounce stainless steel mug has a built-in tea hook located inside to hold tea bags and most loose leaf tea infusers. Plus, it’s double-wall vacuum-sealed to maintain temperature for both hot or cold drinks for up to 4 hours. The included locked lid is also leak-proof to prevent spills. This mug will fit most standard cup holders, so you can easily take it with you on your morning commute.

Although its technically dishwasher safe, the manufacturer recommends washing this mug by hand. This travel mug is available in eight different shades ranging from midnight blue to cranberry red.

Positive Amazon review: “This is the best coffee mug I have ever owned by a wide margin. The vacuum canister construction does keep your drink hot for 4-5 hours. The quality of the construction is great as well. It is thick double-wall stainless steel that is extremely durable. The handle is amazingly sturdy. An average adult would have a great effort, intentionally trying to break it off. When they say leak-proof, they mean it. You can turn this thing upside down and shake it, and it will not spill its contents.”

3. A Spill-Proof Tumbler That Doubles As A Water Bottle

The Simple Modern Summit tumbler flask is a spill-proof stainless steel mug that includes two leak-proof lids. One is a flip-locking lid ideal for coffee and hot liquids, and the second is a simple stainless steel lid for cold beverages, so it can double as a water bottle when you're hitting the gym or outdoors. The mug is double-wall vacuum-sealed, with a copper-coated layer for increased insulation that will keep your drinks hot or cold for hours (according to one reviewer, the 18-ounce size can keep coffee hot for around 6 hours). Cleaning can be a little bit of a hassle, though, since this tumbler is not dishwasher-safe. However, it comes in a huge variety of cool colors and prints, as well as in eight sizes ranging from 14 ounces to 128 ounces (aka 1 gallon).

Positive Amazon review: "I've had this water bottle for a few weeks now, and I love it! It keeps my coffee warm/hot for as long as I'm drinking it, and the flip cap is completely spill-proof."

4. A Spill-Proof Mug With A Built-In French Press

This stainless steel Bodum travel mug is a must-have for anyone who prefers to make their coffee in a French press, especially if you like your kitchen items to be multipurpose. This double-walled, vacuum-insulated mug allows you to brew and drink from the same container while you're on the go. The mug is super easy to use — just add coarse-ground coffee, pour in hot water, and seal the lid with the plunger positioned up. After four minutes of brewing, press the plunger down and enjoy your fresh coffee. The 15-ounce mug can be used in place of a traditional 3-cup French press and can also be used to brew loose-leaf tea. A colorful silicone band around the mug gives you a more ergonomic grip in addition to a splash of color (it comes in red, black, green, and white). The mug also comes in a plastic version if you're not fond of stainless steel.

Positive Amazon review: "The rubber seal on the press is excellent, and zero coffee grinds get through. It maintains temperature superbly, and the volume of the container is great. This is also perfect for road trips. When sealed, it is also practically spill-proof. Very, very easy to clean as well."

5. A Travel Mug That Keeps Coffee Hot For Up To 11 Hours

If you want a mug that's resistant to spills and stays hot all day, the S'well stainless steel travel mug is worth considering. It's vacuum sealed with a triple-layer construction that keeps your coffee warm for up to 11 straight hours. If you think that's a long time, consider this: It can also keep cold beverages cold for up to 26 hours. Plus, the lid screws tightly shut with a secure seal, so you can toss it in your bag without worrying about spills.

According to the manufacturer, you should always wash this mug by hand. However, if you don't mind cleaning, this sleek, stylish travel mug may be worth it. It's available in 12-, 16-, and 20-ounce sizes, plus it comes in dozens of striking designs and shades from white marble and yellow gold to floral prints.

Positive Amazon review: "LOVE swell coffee mugs. These are the very best coffee mugs for people on the go, moms who are constantly reheating their coffee in the morning, and really anyone who enjoys a spill-proof mug that truly keeps your drink warm."

6. A Set Of Cheap Spill-Proof Cups

These Evron spill-proof travel mugs are a great option if you have more than one coffee drinker in your home. The double-walled cups are made of polypropylene and can stay hot for up to 3 hours — not as long as the other mugs on the list, but they are safe to reheat in your microwave so long as you remove the lids first. The lids are leak-proof with an anti-overflow cover design.

Best of all, these reusable mugs are dishwasher-safe, which means cleaning is quick and easy. Get a four-pack of 10-ounce or 16-ounce cups for just around $20, or a two-pack with a 10-ounce and 16-ounce cup for even less.

Positive Amazon review: "These are great no spill travel coffee cups, I like the thumb slide on top that covers the opening. I’m able to easily carry this in the bottle holder on my backpack without worrying about spills or leaks. I’ve dropped it on the floor and it still stayed tightly sealed.”