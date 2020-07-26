Serious coffee drinkers recommend that you siphon your French press coffee into a thermos immediately after brewing to prevent the oils from being over-extracted and the flavor from becoming bitter. But owning one of the best stainless steel French presses means you can decant your coffee, rinse out the French press, and then return your coffee to the carafe so it stays warm. The secret lies in choosing a press with double-walled insulation just like a thermos; that means two layers of stainless steel with a tiny air pocket in between that helps keep heat in.

In addition to selecting a model that comes with the necessary insulation, you'll also want to make sure you're choosing the right composition of steel for the carafe, as well as paying attention to filtration and capacity.

Stainless Steel, Decoded

The best stainless steel for a French press is food-grade 18/8 and 18/10 steel. Without getting too technical, these numbers refer to the percentages of chromium and nickel added. These alloys give stainless steel its signature rust resistance and anticorrosive finish. 18/10 contains slightly more nickel than 18/8 steel does, which imparts a mirror-like finish and is slightly better at avoiding rust (but they’re both great choices).

Filters & Capacity

Another critical detail: the filtration system. Multiple layers prevent coffee grounds of all sizes from slipping through to keep your cup sediment-free. This feature also makes a French press good for cold brew coffee or tea. In terms of cup capacity, you'll find options below that can make just a couple of smaller cups (12 ounces) all the way to ones that can brew around 5 or 6 cups (50 ounces). Note: the exact number of cups varies based on your mug size.

No matter how much java it takes to fuel your day, these six French presses are about to seriously upgrade your morning (or afternoon) routine.

1. The Overall Best Stainless Steel French Press

This double-walled stainless steel French press was designed in Austria to be significantly thicker and heavier than many on the market — by as much as 30 percent, according to the brand. This Müeller pick, which comes backed by more than 5,800 five-star reviews on Amazon, is made from top-shelf 18/10 stainless steel. The triple-layer filter relies on a double layer of mesh (other options get by with just one) to ensure not a trace of sediment makes it into your mug. A cool-touch handle prevents accidental burns before the caffeine kicks in, and it comes with a stainless steel travel canister for coffee beans. "Heavy in a good way," one shopper described it. "The top also slides on really nicely and doesn’t have any gaps or wobbling so you know it really traps the heat inside and also will make sure none of the ground coffee will slip into your cup when pouring." It comes in a 34-ounce capacity, and reviewers remarked that it could make about four or five cups.

2. This Adorable Little French Press For One

This personal French press ticks all the boxes for small batches of coffee, whether you’re a party of one or looking for something small enough to travel with. It brews 12 ounces of coffee and is less than two inches wide and just over 6 inches tall. The MIRA comes with double-walled insulation and is made from 18/10 food-grade stainless steel with a matte BPA-free coating you can nab in powder blue or slate grey. The triple-layer filter works amazingly well, according to reviewers. "It looks good, is heavy enough to not tip over easily, won’t break, and is easy to clean by hand or in the dishwasher. It came with an extra filter, which is a real plus," one shopper noted. "I’ve been using it for about a year and it still looks brand new." You can also spring for the large version.

3. A Budget-Friendly French Press That Brews Enough For Two

This affordable stainless steel French press is made from 18/8 steel and has a capacity of 20 ounces, which is around two to three full cups (depending on your mug). The multi-layer plunger features a coiled spring around the edge to prevent warping over time and ensures an even press, and shoppers noticed: "More expensive name brand products I examined have a press with an equally tight fit," one comparison shopper pointed out. And thanks to its double-walled insulation, it claims to keep your coffee hot for up to 90 minutes. "The handle stays cool to the touch even though the coffee in the pot stays hot," another fan commented, adding, "I also like the heft and the pour design of the pot – it pours easily and cleanly, and balances nicely in my hand." This pick is available in two other colors (black and copper) and two different sizes (12-ounce and 34-ounce).

4. An Extra-Large French Press That Makes 50 Ounces Of Coffee

This large French press makes a ton of coffee — to put it into context, 50 ounces is as much as a 7/11 Double Gulp. The notable size as well as the quality construction might explain the 11,000 reviews backing this one. "This is the second Secura French press coffee maker we have purchased," one shopper prefaced. "We loved the first one so much that we were fighting over who got the third cup every day, so we got the larger model to end the argument (and save our marriage!)" The press is made from 18/10 stainless steel that features a triple-layer filter and you get not one but two replacement screens, which is a nice addition. Also smart: A small arrow indicator on the lid so you can tell at a glance if the spout is open to pour. However, it's not indicated whether this has double-walled insulation. Choose from eight different colors and three different sizes.

5. This Gorgeous Rose Gold French Press Because Look At It

You’ll want to leave this chic French press out on the counter all day: It brews 34 ounces of coffee in the prettiest little package. The exact quality of stainless steel is unverified, but this aesthetic pick does come with solid double-walled construction. Plus, the filter features a double layer of mesh with a steel coil and comes with two replacements. The included matching rose gold coffee scoop (with a built-in bag clip!) is a luxurious little add-on that makes this French press especially good for gifting. "Beautiful, looks and feels high quality, stays hot," one fan summarized. Some shoppers experienced a peeling finish, so hand-wash this one to keep it looking pristine.

6. This Travel-Sized French Press Comes In A To-Go Cup

Let’s be real: A travel French press is the closest thing to drinking coffee directly out of the pot. The double-walled Bodum Travel Press packs approximately 3 cups for the road in durable stainless steel with a spill-proof lid that features a built-in plunger. (The knob doesn’t interfere with taking a swig — very important.) Travel-friendly features include a silicone nonslip bottom and wide band so it’s easy to grab on the go. The composition of the steel and the filtration system are not listed, but that hasn't stopped fans from giving this little number rave reviews on Amazon. One user reported, "Lightweight, yet insulated and keeps temperature. I've had this cup for years now and I still use and enjoy it." Choose from four different colors.