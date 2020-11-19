It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shopping time. If you’ve got a few coffee fans to check off your list — or just want to treat yourself to something deliciously caffeinated — Starbucks’ 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are what you seek. The coffee giant has already kicked off a handful of holiday deals that you can snag for yourself and your friends, and you’ll want to get them quickly. They’ll be gone before you can say, “Peppermint Mocha, soy milk, no whip.”

Last year, Starbucks’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals included discounts on gold foil tumblers and a bonus $5 for every purchase of a gift card worth $20 or more. This year’s deals are similar with some savings on drinkware, as well as ways you can gift friends and family Starbucks while buying something for yourself. And if you’ve been waiting for the right time to sign up for the Starbucks app and take advantage of Starbucks rewards, the time is nigh! There are some deals especially for new app users during the last week of November.

Here are a few of Starbucks’ early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2020 so far.

Starbucks

Starbucks Sparkling Hot Tumblers (Nov. 24 until supplies last)

If you’re looking for a new drink tumbler, Starbucks’ Sparkling Hot Tumblers will be on sale for $9.95 each starting the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Originally $14.95, you’ll get five bucks of a tumbler in light pink, silver, or gold.

Free Food & Drink Rewards (Nov. 24 - 27)

If you know it’s high time you’ve downloaded the Starbucks app, you’ll want to get the app between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27. Anyone who downloads the app for the first time and becomes a Starbucks Rewards member will get a bonus 50 stars (aka Starbucks rewards points) with their first purchase of $20. That’s enough stars to redeem for a free brewed coffee, tea, or bakery item.

“Deliver It Forward” Deal (Nov. 16 - 22 or until supplies last)

Starting Nov. 16, Starbucks, in partnership with Uber Eats, is offering customers the chance to pay the savings forward to friends and family. Here’s how the Deliver It Forward Deal works: When you place a Starbucks order through the Uber Eats app, you’ll get an emailed code for $10 off your next Starbucks delivery order. And you’ll be able to share that code with up to 30 people. Voila! Coffee, discount codes, and the gift of caffeine all in one.

Free Drinks On Cyber Monday (Nov. 30)

On Nov. 30 only, any Starbucks Rewards members who use the app to order a drink (size grande or larger) will get a free drink coupon to use the next week (Dec. 7 - 13). In other words, it’s a BOGO deal for your present and future self.

A Free eGift Card Any Gift Card Purchase (Nov. 30)

On Cyber Monday, if you buy a $20 eGift, you’ll get a bonus $3 eGift for free. (Bummer that it's less than last year's free $5 gift card, but discounted coffee is discounted coffee.) You’ll be able to share that bonus eGift via iMessage or email if you want to treat someone to a surprise coffee.

If all else fails, you can't go wrong with picking up a Peppermint Mocha for yourself and someone you love. (That can also be yourself.)