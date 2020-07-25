A storage bed is a genius way to make the most of the space in your room, giving you a place to stash clothes, bedding, and more inside or beneath your bed frame. The best storage beds feature spacious compartments that are easy to access, and with tons of styles to choose from, they'll instantly upgrade your decor so they're both stylish and functional.

When choosing a storage bed, there are a few primary styles available. The most common option are shelves built in to the headboard or drawers built into the frame below the mattress. These provide easy access, but if you're storing items that you don't need to get to very often, you can opt for a spacious platform beneath the bed that can be accessed when you lift up the mattress. Another fun option: beds with built-in storage ottomans, so you also have a place to sit in your bedroom while you tie your shoes. And if budget is a consideration, you can always opt for an affordable platform bed frame with extra loft for storage bins underneath. Ultimately, your choice will come down to what's most convenient for you.

Beyond storage, it’s all about style. Whether you want a modern bed with an upholstered headboard or a classic wood frame, these are the best storage beds on Amazon that will maximize space and keep your room neat and organized.

1. A Sleek & Simple Upholstered Bed

With a sleek and simple silhouette, this bed with storage underneath can make your room feel effortlessly chic and organized. The linen upholstered bed frame has four roomy storage drawers built into the base, and the bed’s slat support system means you don’t need a box spring. Choose from dark gray, green, ivory, and navy.

According to a fan: “The storage capacity is maximized to use the entire space under the bed - a life saver for small apartment living. The drawers slide easily on my relatively thick carpet and I love that they lock in place on the frame. I’ve been using it for sleep, storage, and reading/tv watching for 3 months now and it is still very sturdy and looks brand new.”

Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

2. A Cheap Platform Bed With Lots Of Room Underneath

If you want to show off your clever storage solutions (cue the vintage suitcases and linen storage bins), this platform storage bed is the way to do it. Boasting a modern, minimalist look, the metal bed frame is compatible with most mattresses (not air or water mattresses) and it uses supportive slats, so there’s no box spring required. Plus, there’s foam padded tape on the bed frame to reduce noise on the floor. It’s available in four heights, with the tallest offering a full 18 inches of storage space.

According to a fan: “The storage space below is amazing. [...] My suitcase, a steamer trunk filled with sheets and what not. 8 plastic bins with yarn and knitting stuff and two full sized laundry baskets. There is A LOT OF SPACE DOWN THERE.”

Available sizes: narrow twin, twin, full, queen, king

Available heights: 6-inch, 10-inch, 14-inch, 18-inch

3. An Elegant Bed With A Tufted Headboard

If you’re dreaming of modern elegance plus functionality, this upholstered storage bed with a tufted headboard is the one for you. Available in linen and velvet options, the bed frame has multiple drawers — two for the twin size and four for the larger beds — that lock into place. A slat system and center legs work to support your mattress. It's available in colors like ivory, black, and gray, but not not every color is available in both upholstery options, and be advised that some options don't have under bed storage — so be sure to double check before buying.

According to a fan: “Storage is the best!!!! The storage drawers are huge and they hide away, like they are just apart of the bed and the fabric is soft."

Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

4. A Classic Single Bed With Storage

Made with solid and composite wood, this single bed with storage has a timeless look that’s great for small apartments or kids’ rooms. The sturdy bed frame has a slat support system and three storage drawers that can be placed on either side of the bed, so you can choose what works best with your room layout. It’s available in a warm oak finish or dark brown.

According to a fan: “I bought this for my 16 yo daughter. Her room is fairly small and the storage underneath made it so much easier to store her clothes. It is very sturdy wood.”

Available sizes: twin

5. A Full Size Storage Bed With A Built-In Bookcase

Constructed from solid pine, this traditional full size storage bed features a cupboard at the foot of the bed, a bookcase with two height-adjustable shelves, and six drawers built into the base. The drawers can be configured on either side of the bed, depending on your room layout, and the smaller size means you can better organize, since you don't have to dig through a big drawer to find what you need. A slat system supports your mattress, and the frame is available in a dark merlot wood or a light honey color.

According to a fan: “I'm impressed. [...] I'm surprised at how easily the drawers glide, and how much the 6-drawer unit holds. I was able to place 75% of my current dresser contents into the drawers."

Available sizes: full

6. A Modern Rustic Bookcase Bed

The clean lines and utilitarian hardware on this modern bookcase bed are counterbalanced by rough-sawn marks on the painted finish for just a dash of rustic character. Made from New Zealand pine, the bed has a bookshelf in the headboard and two smooth-gliding drawers with sleek nickel bar handles at the foot of the bed. It comes in espresso and gray — although not all sizes are available in each finish — and slats for your mattress are included.

According to a fan: “It is very sturdy and well built. Plenty space for storing items. I like that the 2 big drawers are in the foot-board so you can just pull them out.”

Available sizes: queen, king, California king

7. A Daybed That’s Great For Studio Apartments

For a bed that doubles as a couch, opt for this daybed with storage drawers. The simple linen bed features clean lines that'll blend into almost any aesthetic, and the two large drawers in the base give you plenty of storage. It comes with a wooden slat base and is available in navy and gray color options.

According to a fan: “Nice daybed! Looks great in the living room of my small apartment. Drawers are light weight - perfect for the pillow and linens.”

Available sizes: twin, full

8. A Velvet Bed That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty

Covered in plush, tufted velvet with an extra-high headboard, this upholstered storage bed will make you feel downright regal. The mattress is surrounded by ottoman-style compartments on three sides — lift the top off of any of them to reveal the storage space inside. And while this option is great for maximizing storage, it's not ideal for small spaces, since the ottomans significantly increase the footprint of the bed. It comes with mattress slats, and there are six colors to choose from — black, green, gray, navy, pink, and white — but not all colors are available in all sizes.

According to a fan: “I couldn't love this bed more! The storage around the whole bed is a game changer and perfect solution if you don't have a linen closet.”

Available sizes: twin, full, queen

9. A Classic Queen Storage Bed

The classic design of this queen storage bed will never go out of style, and with two large drawers built into the base, you’ll always have a place to store essential and seasonal items. The bed is made from solid hardwood with a neutral gray finish, and the drawers can be placed on either side of the bed, depending on your preference and space availability. Slats are included.

According to a fan: “I hate buying furniture online because you really can’t see the quality of the furniture, but this bed is great! It’s sturdy, and easy to put together!”

Available sizes: queen

10. A Stylish Bed With An Ottoman Attached To It

This chic upholstered bed has a built-in ottoman bench for storage, so you won’t need to bend down to reach for things under the bed. (It's also a great place to sit while you're tying your shoes.) The stylish bed has a unique wingback headboard with 2 inches of cushioning, making it a comfortable choice for reading and browsing the web in bed, too. It features a slat support system, and it’s available in gray, blue, or beige, but not all colors are available in all sizes.

According to a fan: “This is an amazing bed frame. Super easy to put together and the storage space is huge.”

Available sizes: twin, full, queen

11. A Bed With Storage Under The Mattress

With a large hidden compartment, this bed with storage underneath is the grown-up version of stashing everything under your mattress. The mattress lifts easily thanks to a gas lift mechanism and a pull strap at the foot of the bed, and although access is a bit more work with this option than drawer options above, it's still a great way to store things you don't need often, like out-of-season clothes or heirloom quilts. And — big plus — it's also a clever way to store valuables. The stylish tufted bed is also available in black faux leather or gray linen and slats are included.

According to a fan: “This is a fantastic bed for a New Yorker in a small apartment. My closet is literally one foot wide so having the extra storage for out of season clothing, extra bedding and luggage really saves my life. You could put those things under a normal bed in a normal bedroom, but this completely prevents having to lug out under bed bins and also not having tons of space on either side to do so.”