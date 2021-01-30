First there was Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, then there was The Home Edit. Whether you’re getting organized for a season or for life, the best storage containers for clothes will systemize your wardrobe in a way that makes it easy to find and access what you need all year round.

For short-term storage and daily use, smaller storage keeps the essentials organized and makes it easier to separate items by category. Open containers are preferable if you’ll be getting into them all the time, since lids might prove to be more trouble than they’re worth. Whether that’s a wide canvas bin or a smaller storage cube depends on the items as well as your shelf height, so keep measuring tape handy when you shop.

To store out-of-season clothes, a lid protects against inevitable dust and enables you to stack. Plastic bins are always good to have on-hand and they’re especially suited for storing winter clothes since they’re effective at keeping out moths. If you’re really tight on space, a set of vacuum-sealed bags shrinks monster piles down to a tiny footprint. To protect heirlooms like wedding dresses, you’ll want to spring for an archival box. In this case, plastic isn’t recommended even if it’s opaque because it can trap moisture and it emits its own fumes which can lead to discoloring.

In addition to material considerations, a few features are universally nice to have. Clear containers make it easy to see what’s inside, but you might prefer the uniform look of hidden storage. In that case, either a small viewing panel or handy labels will help you sort through everything without actually having to sort through everything. And don’t forget about handles! Whether you’re pulling containers down from a shelf or dragging them out from under the bed, sturdy handles make it easy to grab and go.

From everyday essentials to long-haul solutions — plus the wheeled racks and laundry folders to make the project that much easier — these clothing storage containers are nothing short of ground-breaking. Go ahead, bring order to the chaos.

1 These Stylish Open Storage Bins That Make Your Closet Shelves Look Boutique StorageWorks Closet Baskets (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This set of three chic clothing bins is so pretty you'll love them not only for the storage space but also for the crisp look they give your closet. Angled sides and a raised back nets you some extra room to stack while making it easy to see what's inside, while handles on three sides provide the necessary leverage to pull down and carry from every angle. They're built from sturdy cardboard and covered in canvas in a French ticking stripe, but there are plenty of other options if you prefer a different style. "I absolutely love these bins! I have so many of them. I bought some for my laundry room, my bedroom, my kid’s bedroom and my entryway. They are great quality, they look great and they hold quite a bit of stuff," one shopper praised. Snag the matching angled storage baskets for Pinterest-worthy shelves. Available colors: 5

Size: 19.7 x 11.2 x 8.3 inches (length x width x height)

2 These Vacuum-Sealed Storage Bags That Are Borderline Magical Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon $26 See On Amazon They're not quite as aesthetically pleasing as pretty fabric containers, but these cult-favorite vacuum storage bags are a thing of beauty because they free up an incredible amount of space. One small bag will hold six to eight sweaters and shrinks them down to 80% of their former size, according to the brand. Your clothes will be protected against dust, moisture, mildew, pests, and odors for as long as they're stored. The bags are built from ultra-durable plastic that's double-sealed at the opening, with three layers of protection on the valve so you don't risk them reinflating. Use the hose attachment on your vacuum, or the included hand pump if you're traveling. Tens of thousands of reviewers have raved about them, and they're backed by a lifetime guarantee. "I’ve had an enormous tote I’ve been using to switch out summer/winter clothes," one convert explained. "Now I have ALL my summer and a large portion of winter items compactly stored and they can slide under my bed! No unsightly tote and clutter taking up a big corner of my room. These things are seriously amazing." Available colors: 1

Sizes: 5 (Small — Jumbo, and a Variety Pack)

3 These Budget-Friendly Storage Baskets With Pretty Labels Roxeye Storage Cubes (Set of 8) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These highly rated storage cubes keep smaller items discreetly corralled and make it easy to find what you're looking for. They come in a set of eight, and you get ten decorative labels so you have extra leeway to reorganize. Their cardboard frames are covered in stain-resistant fabric, and the double-sided, reinforced handles make them just as easy to carry as they are to grab off the shelf. If you're not using all eight (yet) they fold down flat for compact storage. "I have an open closet with a long shelf at the top. No matter how neatly I folded my clothes and items that went on the shelf, it always looked messy. So I bought these boxes and the difference is exceptional!" one shopper wrote, calling them, "a Type-A person's dream." Available colors: 11

Size: 10.5 x 10.5 x 11 inches (width by depth by height)

4 An Affordable Bundle Of Plastic Storage Containers In Plenty Of Sizes IRIS USA Stack & Pull Box, 19 Quarts (Set of 6) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These solid little plastic storage containers are thoughtfully designed and sturdily built — but the best part might be the good range of sizes and shapes they come in, whether you're after a traditional storage tote or something flatter that can slide under the bed. Clear plastic makes it easy to see what you have inside, and the buckle lids snap in place securely so you never have to worry about moths getting inside. The bins themselves are molded with a curved pull built into the base so they’re easy to grab whether they’re under the bed or high on a shelf. Available in packs of four, six, and ten, it's easy to finish reorganizing projects in one fell swoop. "These are just right for overhead storage in my closets," a reviewer commented. "Since the bottom tapers down, they stack nicely and the feet fit on the lid of the lower box for stability." Available colors: 1

Sizes: 6 (5 Quart — 72 Quart)

5 These Stackable Storage Containers You Can Access From The Top Or Side Sorbus Storage Bins (Set of 2) Amazon $31 See On Amazon These stacking storage containers offer an ingenious solution to the all too common problem of needing something from the bin on the very bottom. Thoughtfully designed for dual access with clear plastic viewing panels, you can unzip the front and grab what you need without having to unstack. An interior Velcro divider keeps piles tidy and can be removed easily to store larger items, while clear plastic labels on the sides make for easy identification at an angle. They're built with a wire frame that's nice and sturdy, but that doesn’t prevent them from being easy to store flat, and they're just as easy to grab thanks to reinforced cloth handles on each side. "I literally never write product reviews, but this one is worth it. These are wonderful! They are sturdy but at the same time light-weight and easy to assemble," a fan wrote. "They keep their shape even when not full too." Available colors: 3

Size: 19.75 x 16 x 12.62 inches (length x width x height)

6 Some Under The Bed Containers To Use Every Inch Of Storage Space SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag (Set of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These soft under the bed storage containers make use of overlooked real estate while keeping off-season clothes nearby. They feature clear plastic tops that zip all the way around like a suitcase and come with ten adhesive labels so you can find the right one at a glance. There are reinforced handles on the front for easy pulling. You get a set of three, and they come packaged in a reusable bag so you can even stow away any extras when not in use. With the three bags, you get a whopping 54 gallons of storage. Their low profile is ideal for even low-hanging platform beds. "I live in a small apartment and don’t have a lot of space for storage," the shopper commented. "Underbed storage is very tight due to the bed frame that I have," they added, dubbing these "perfect and flexible." Available options: 4 (1 square; 2 long, 1 square; 2 long; 3 long)

Size: 39.4 x 17.7 x 6 inches (for long bags featured)

7 An Archival Garment Storage Box For Your Most Treasured Pieces S.A. RICHARDS Museum Quality Acid-Free Storage Chest For Textiles Amazon $31 See On Amazon For keepsake items like wedding dresses and military uniforms, a museum-quality storage box will keep them pristine for generations to come. This one is quite affordable for what it is, made from acid-free, lignan-free fiber board that's stronger than a fabric trunk and won’t break down over time or discolor heirlooms. Included are 24 sheets of acid-free tissue to prevent permanent creases that can result from long-term storage, and the oversized box is large enough to accommodate larger gowns with a train. If you’re willing to invest, this garment storage box comes with its own preservation kit. Available colors: 1

Size: 40 x 18 x 6 inches (length x width x height)

8 This Brilliant Stackable Filing Storage For T-Shirts EZSTAX Closet Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Gone are the days of disturbing an entire pile of carefully folded T-shirts because the one you want to wear is somewhere near the middle. Although not a "container" in the traditional sense of the word, this T-shirt storage option is too smart not to include. (And you can always pop it into a bin or a drawer.) They're made from recycled plastic that's lightweight and flexible by design, with nesting tabs to keep them all securely stacked when you lift them up. "Successfully transformed my closet, it is exactly what I needed," one fan raved. "T-shirts, tank tops, sports bras, etc. all items that are flimsy on their own, stack up beautifully in this brilliantly designed product. They all look neat, I can see what I have & access what I want easily. I love them & have ordered two more sets." You can order them in sets of up to 100, and when not in use, they double as office paper organizers. Available options: 5

Sizes: Regular (13.5 x 11.5 x 3 inches; featured) and Small (12.3 x 9.9 x 2 inches)

9 Also Nice: A Laundry Board That Folds Every Kind Of Garment — Perfectly BoxLegend V2 Shirt Folding Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon This laundry folder turns out perfectly uniform stacks of clothes in less time than it takes to sort them. Whether you’re after long-term storage or just want your closet to look like a department store, shoppers of all stripes called it a game-changer. It even made its way onto an episode of The Big Bang Theory and, honestly, deserves its own Nobel Prize in physics. "Let me start off with this: I hate folding laundry. I absolutely hate it," a totally relatable reviewer wrote. "I've seen this thing all over social media. I decided to try it out and OH. MY. GOSH. I freaking love it! It's super easy to use and my clothes are perfectly folded every time." They added, "I wish I had purchased this sooner...I was skeptical at first, but after trying it out, I am 100% satisfied." Available colors: 4

10 Nice To Have: A Wheeled Storage Basket That Fits Under Your Bed Whitmor Rolling White Wire Underbed Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon To make your under-bed storage even easier to access, consider this rolling storage basket that turns low-hanging space into an extension of your dresser drawers. It's made from stainless steel wire that's coated so it shouldn't snag your clothes, and assembles easily without any tools. "They fit perfect under the beds. The wheels are secure and roll very easily on the hardwood floor, and each drawer holds a reasonable amount of clothes. I'm so glad I purchased these! It was money well spent and saves so much room," a reviewer pointed out." Need a lid with those wheels? This four-piece set of wheeled plastic storage containers is also slim enough to stack. Available colors: 2

Size: 24.8 x 25.25 x 6.5 inches (length x width x height)