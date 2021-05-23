A disorganized and overflowing fridge is no match for the best storage containers for refrigerators. Not only are they clear so that you can find exactly what you’re looking for, but some stack on top of each other for vertical storage, and others are specifically built for stashing produce, eggs, or beverage cans in the most efficient way possible.

Basic refrigerator storage bins are often sold in sets that include a variety of sizes, so you can group small or bulky items together in the most convenient way for you. The bins are usually pretty simple in design and generally feature open tops to accommodate taller items. Beyond these basic containers, however, there are plenty of options out there designed for specific storage needs. For example, if you’re looking for an efficient way to store frequently used condiments, a lazy Susan is a great option that allows you to spin the tray and easily reach whatever you need, even if it’s at the back of the fridge. Likewise, beverage holders and egg trays with lids allow you to maximize vertical storage space since you can stack other items on top (which isn’t possible with the containers they’re originally packaged in). Last, if you’re looking for the best way to store produce, opt for fridge organizers that extend the life of fruits and veggies with crisping trays and oxygen-regulating vents.

As far as material, transparent plastic containers are easy to wash and wipe down, and they give you a clear view of contents, so you know when it’s time to restock — which is especially helpful if you regularly run out of eggs or canned drinks because they’re kept in opaque store packaging. So if you’ve ever dreamed of having a perfectly organized refrigerator, the best storage containers below can help you get there.

1. An Affordable All-In-One Set

This six-piece set of refrigerator storage containers is a versatile and budget-friendly buy that’s earned an impressive 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 6,000 reviews. The set includes five open-top bins measuring 7 by 14.5 inches, as well as a 14.5-by-4-inch container that holds up to 14 eggs. (And since the egg container comes with a lid, you can stack other items on top to maximize vertical space). The BPA-free plastic containers have handles that make it easy to pull each one out without having to rearrange a bunch of items in your refrigerator. The containers are easy to wash by hand and can be used to store packaged items, bottles, condiments, and fresh produce, all while keeping your shelves clean and mess-free.

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love these. Such an amazing value! I had been on the hunt for fridge organizers for a while and these showed up! I am so glad I purchased them.”

2. A Turntable That Offers Easy Access To Condiments

If you’re a big fan of condiments, you know that there just isn’t enough space on your refrigerator door for all your favorite sauces and dressings. This lazy Susan turntable is a great way to store everything while giving you easy access to each and every bottle — just spin to bring any item front and center. Measuring 11.5 inches in diameter, the transparent sides offer a clear view, while the four removable dividers allow you to section the turntable into as many as five storage areas — but you can also take them out for more space in the middle. The plastic design wipes clean for easy maintenance, so you can always keep sticky sauces off your refrigerator shelves. This option can also be used in the pantry or on a countertop so that your most-used dry ingredients are also always within reach.

One reviewer wrote: “I use these in my refrigerator for sauces and dressings. Works great!”

3. The Containers That Extend Produce Freshness

The best refrigerator storage containers for vegetables and fruit have earned more than 15,000 five-star ratings, thanks to a few design features that make them perfect for extending the freshness of produce. The vented lids regulate oxygen and carbon dioxide flow, while the crisper tray on the bottom of each container absorbs extra moisture to prevent wilting and mold. Ideal for even highly perishable berries or delicate greens, every component of the BPA-free plastic containers is dishwasher-safe for extra convenience. Plus, the lids allow you to stack these containers on top of each other for efficient storage. This set is available in multiple sizes and in sets of one, two, three, and four.

One reviewer wrote: “We've used these to store fresh produce -- vegetables & berries. Was amazed at how much longer our fresh berries lasted using these containers versus any other produce containers we've tried in the past.”

4. A Stackable Container Designed For Eggs

It can be hard to know how many eggs you have if you store them in the cardboard box they’re sold in, which is why this transparent refrigerator container for eggs is so handy. It’s made from durable, heavy plastic with a flat lid that not only protects eggs but allows you to stack other items on top for more storage. Measuring 13.5 by 6.5 inches, you can keep up to 18 eggs in the low-profile container (which is four more than the egg container included in the all-in-one set on this list), and the built-in handles make it easy to carry it to countertops when you’re ready to poach, fry, or scramble.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this. Normal egg cartons do not protect your eggs this well. When using stackable refrigerator organizers this is a must! Can stack items on top of the eggs without fear of the carton getting smashed.”

5. A Stackable Container For Beverages

Whether you use it for sparkling water, beer, or soda, this sturdy refrigerator organizer frees up precious space on your shelves or refrigerator door, and the lid means you can stack other items on top — something that can’t be done as easily with cardboard drink containers. It measures 14 by 6 inches and has room for up to eight standard 12-ounce cans (although some reviewers have reported it can hold up to nine), and the raised lip at the front keeps drinks from rolling out. The clear plastic design lets you see how many cans are left, so you can replenish when you’re running low, and it’s easy to wash by hand.

“I bought 2 of these to store soda cans both in my pantry and in the refrigerator. Not only does it organize the cans and give you more room, you can see just how much you have. The top is removable and extra cans can be also stored there.”

6. The Pull-Out Drawers For Under-Shelf Storage

The best pull-out refrigerator storage drawers let you get more storage under your shelves — not just on top. Measuring 11 by 7 inches each, the two drawers clip onto your fridge shelves and feature handles, so you can slide them out for easy access to contents. The transparent drawers feature four dividers each (which are removable, according to a reviewer), but you can also opt for drawers that divide storage into just two sections, or an option specifically designed to store eggs. They’re made from plastic and can be washed by hand.

One reviewer wrote: “When my new fridge came without a deli drawer, I freaked. But then I ordered these nice little drawers. I installed them in seconds and they work great! [...] So if you need more organized space in you fridge, don't hesitate to get these!”