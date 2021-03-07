Tea kettles not only are an efficient way to heat up water, but they also look great sitting out on your stovetop. The best stovetop tea kettles are designed with whistles and lid lifts and made from stainless steel or enameled steel.

Stainless steel is the most popular choice for tea kettles, since it's not only easy to wash and durable, but also rust-resistant — so you don't need to worry about drying it off after every use. Enamel-coated steel is also a good choice, since the enamel layer prevents rusting while giving the teapot a glossy, colorful look. Both types of kettle are typically compatible with gas, electric, and induction stovetops. The handles of most tea kettles are made from heat-resistant plastic — and while the plastic won't melt, some handles can still become too hot to hold without a pot holder.

Something else to consider when buying a tea kettle is the style of lid lift. Some spout lids can be lifted via a lever on the handle, which makes them easy to open and close, while others have a finger tab to flip them up. Whistles can be helpful if you want to know when your water is ready without having to look, while other kettles have built-in thermometers.

Finally, consider what size kettle will be best for your needs. Smaller kettles will be able to boil water faster, but won't do well for bigger families or single people who like huge cups of tea. Keep in mind that a 2-quart kettle will be able to make four 8-ounce cups of tea.

1. This Budget-Friendly Kettle With Over 10,000 Fans On Amazon

Capacity: 56 ounces

Material: stainless steel

This is a classic kettle that does what it needs to do: boil water on your stovetop. This simple kettle is made from stainless steel with a nylon plastic handle. The spout lid has a whistle and can be flipped up from the handle, which is just one of the reasons this budget-friendly pick has over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. This kettle is not dishwasher-safe, and should be hand washed periodically.

One fan raved: “Smells of echinacea and chamomile wisp past my nostrils as I write this review. For the amount of money spent on this product, I'd say this is a golden nugget I've found across the vast virtual plains of Amazon. If you enjoy drinking tea or coffee, I highly recommend you purchase this product.”

2. A Classic Kettle That Comes In Cute Colors

Capacity: 40 ounces

Material: enamel-coated steel

Made from steel with an enamel coating and available in 10 glossy colors, this classic tea kettle is an attractive addition to any kitchen. The heat-resistant handle can be locked into place for easy pouring, and a stay-cool knob lets you easily lift both lids. This Le Creuset kettle has a whistle, and is best washed by hand.

One fan raved: “I have been using this kettle daily for 8 months now, and it is an absolute beauty. I am a tea enthusiast and probably drink 6-8 cups a day. This kettle is solid and sturdy, and because I take good care of it, it is holding up magnificently. I'm sure to empty it after every use, and since it's still warm after use it dries in no time, therefore I do not have any rust issues. The whistle is loud and works every time because the lid has a nice snug fit. I love the traditional design, and the gorgeous, shiny enamel matches all my other Caribbean Le Creuset pieces. Excellent investment.”

Available colors: 10

3. This Large Kettle With a Vintage-Inspired Look

Capacity: 84.5 ounces

Material: enamel-coated stainless steel

This oversized tea kettle has a sleek vintage-inspired design, which is accented with copper-toned detailing on the lid, spout, and handle. It is made from enameled stainless steel with aluminum layers for quicker heating. The [spout] lid can be flipped up from the handle and the convenient whistle lets you know when your water is ready. This kettle should be hand-washed periodically.

One fan raved: “I absolutely love this whistling tea kettle! I am a daily (3+ cups a day) tea drinker and so is my husband. We have already used our kettle a lot in a short amount of time. There has been no rusting and it still looks brand new! It is easy to clean. I use a drop or two of dish liquid, hand wash, and hand dry. I also leave the lid off after hand drying just to be sure the inside dries well. This kettle stays on our electric stove top at all times because even when not in use it is a beautiful piece to look at! I highly recommend this product for personal use, as a gift for any tea drinker, and it would make a great housewarming gift!”

Available colors: 5

4. A Sleek, Modern Kettle With a Gooseneck Design

Capacity: 33.9 ounces

Material: stainless steel

With a shining copper finish and elegant, modern silhouette, this Fellow tea kettle is a highly functional statement piece. The gooseneck design makes it easy to brew pour-over coffee, as well as any type of tea, and the thermometer on the lid helps you get the exact temperature you need. This kettle is crafted from stainless steel with a counterbalanced handle for easy pouring and a lidless spout. It's best to hand-wash this kettle to keep it in great condition.

One fan raved: "I bought this kettle over a year ago, and typically use it on the weekends. The kettle is beautiful, we get so many compliments on the look of it. We use a gas range to heat the kettle & also have the black plastic handle, and it is still in mint condition."

Available colors: 4

5. This Kettle That’s Perfect For Cat Lovers

Size: 67 ounces

Material: enamel-coated steel

You may not be able to help smiling when making tea with this cute tea kettle, which is made from enamel-coated steel and has an adorable cat design. This kettle is coated with enamel on both the inside and outside, and it's decorated with black and white stripes and a cat face on the lid. The spout lid has a flip-up design and a convenient whistle. Like most stovetop kettles, this one is best hand washed — and if cats aren't your thing, this kettle also comes in several other whimsical designs.

One fan raved: “This is the most well made beautiful tea pot I have ever owned. I would buy it again for gifts and me again. It replaced an original copper tea pot. I love ❤️ this one !!!!!!!!!!!”