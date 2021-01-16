If you’re in need of an ironing board but find dealing with a full-size one to be a hassle or you’re just short on space, a tabletop ironing board is a great solution. The best tabletop ironing boards are designed for convenient use and storage with compact, lightweight designs (some as light as 2.2 pounds) and foldable legs. They come with removable, breathable cotton covers with built-in padding, too.

Ironing boards are typically made from metal or plastic that’s durable yet lightweight, and tabletop models are no different. While steel mesh is largely considered to be the best material for ironing boards because it allows heat and moisture to circulate to help reduce wrinkles, plastic is also commonly used and can be designed with holes for circulation. Whether you choose a metal or plastic ironing board, it should come equipped with a padded cover that provides an even, protected surface for ironing.

As you shop, look out for other features that might be helpful for you: Leg caps or protectors can help keep the board securely in place, as well as prevent the legs from scratching your table or countertop. Many but not all tabletop ironing boards include locking mechanisms to secure the legs in place as you iron for extra stability — either way, make sure to choose a model that reviewers have attested feels sturdy and secure. A retractable iron rest can be another helpful feature in an ironing board, and if you’re tight on space, consider a model with extra hooks that can be used to hang the ironing board in a closet or over the door.

From a super budget-friendly option to one with a built-in iron rest, here are four of the best tabletop ironing boards you can find on Amazon — plus, a foldable ironing mat for anyone looking for an even more compact option.

1. The Best Tabletop Ironing Board Under $20

Dimensions : 30 x 12 inches (length x width)

: 30 x 12 inches (length x width) Weight : 3 pounds

: 3 pounds Board material: Steel mesh

Priced at under $20, this compact tabletop ironing board is a great deal. It comes with a washable cotton cover (which the manufacturer simply specifies as having “fiber” padding), and reviewers have noted that the foldable steel legs lock into place for added stability. The attached swivel hook is incredibly convenient for small spaces. One reviewer wrote, “It’s just the right size, it’s level and sturdy and I really like that you can hang it up in a closet when it’s not in use.” Overall, it’s a solid option if you’re on a tight budget and in need of a miniature ironing board.

Promising Amazon review: “This is just perfect, exactly what I wanted. I used it all the time. For the price, it is made great quality and so easy to store, fold and use.”

2. The Most Lightweight Tabletop Ironing Board

Dimensions : 29 x 12 inches (length x width)

: 29 x 12 inches (length x width) Weight : 2.2 pounds

: 2.2 pounds Board material: Steel mesh

This Whitmor tabletop ironing board is slightly lighter than the other options on this list, which could come in handy if you foresee having to frequently lug around your ironing board. It has a retractable hook that allows for easy storage, while a leg-locking mechanism ensures a sturdy surface for you to work on. The vented holes in the steel mesh are engineered to quickly release steam. Other highlights include a scorch-resistant, machine-washable cotton cover with foam padding, plus no-skid feet protectors to keep countertops scratch-free. Choose from two different cover designs.

Promising Amazon review: “Light weight but sturdy. Has a hanger attached to hang it up. I keep it hung up in my closet and it is not in my way at all! Glad I purchased this!”

3. The Best Tabletop Ironing Board With A Built-In Rest

Dimensions : 30 x 12 inches (length x width, with iron rest unfolded)

: 30 x 12 inches (length x width, with iron rest unfolded) Weight : 5.3 pounds

: 5.3 pounds Board material: Steel mesh

Although this Household Essentials tabletop ironing board is on the heavier side (that is, compared to the other items on the list), it’s the only one equipped with a built-in iron rest, which conveniently slides in and out. The over-the-door hook is excellent for storage. Unlike other ironing boards on this list, the legs on this one boast a collapsible, U-shaped design that pop out and lock into place (instead of folding out).

While it comes with a removable protective cotton cover, the manufacturer doesn’t specify exactly how to clean it. Some reviewers have also reported that the fiber padding in the cover is on the thinner side, prompting several customers to order an additional cover to use with their ironing board. (This popular mini ironing board cover is thick, according to its reviewers.)

Promising Amazon review: “Perfectly good table for apartment ironing. I like that it comes with a hanger for the door [...] The board is balanced well enough to where you can actually have your iron resting on the wire shelf without it flipping.”

4. The Best Wide Tabletop Ironing Board

Dimensions : 24 x 14 inches (length x width)

: 24 x 14 inches (length x width) Weight : 2.6 pounds

: 2.6 pounds Board material: Plastic

This tabletop ironing board from Storage Maniac boasts a 14-inch-wide surface. That’s 2 inches wider than the other picks on this list. The extra 2 inches might not seem like much at first glance, but it does make a difference, according to reviewers. One customer raved, “It is also extra wide to make ironing a breeze!”

The plastic board features vents for circulation, plus the washable cotton cover with felt padding protects your clothes from snags and the nonslip feet caps protect your surfaces from scratch marks. Although it doesn’t feature hooks for hanging or locking mechanisms to secure the legs into place, reviewers have noted that the board is still sturdy and easy to store.

Promising Amazon review: “Use it almost everyday and since I work at different areas of the house, it is easy to take this with me and use when I need it. The size is just right. Nice and wide yet hardly weighs anything, so it’s easy to carry. Overall I am very happy with my purchase.”

Also Great: An Ironing Mat You Can Roll Up

Dimensions : 33 x 19 inches (length x width), and two larger sizes that measure 28 x 31 inches and 47 x 22 inches

: 33 x 19 inches (length x width), and two larger sizes that measure 28 x 31 inches and 47 x 22 inches Weight: 0.75 pounds

Looking for something even more compact than an ironing board to store? Consider purchasing this portable ironing pad, which allows you to iron atop different hard surfaces, including glass, marble, and metal. According to the manufacturer, the thick cotton padding and heat-resistant fabric are engineered to protect the surface underneath the iron — plus, it comes with a protective mesh screen that you can use between the iron and delicate garments. A heat-resistant iron rest pad, which is made of silicone, is also included.

When you’re done ironing, it’s easy to roll or fold up all three items (the mat, mesh screen, and pad) and tuck them out of sight, according to users. The mat comes in three sizes, all of which have a larger ironing surface than the tabletop ironing boards listed above.

Promising Amazon review: “This is a great buy. I hate getting out the bulky ironing board and this is the perfect solution. I unfold the pad, put it on top of my dryer and iron. I haven’t had to take it when I travel, but it would be very easy to take anywhere.”