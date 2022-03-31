In a lot of ways, the best tablets for reading magazines will be the best tablets period: They’ll be powerful and portable with a long-lasting battery life. That said, for magazine-reading in particular, you’ll also want something that’s compatible with your favorite reading apps and has a stunning, eye-friendly display in a size that works for you.

First, you’ll need enough internal storage (which is measured in gigabytes or GB) to ensure that you have enough space for all of your apps and media. And top-selling tablets also marry a sleek yet durable design with a battery that lasts for hours, so you can stay connected and entertained no matter where you are.

That said, while you can technically read a magazine on any tablet, don’t forget to consider compatibility. Since different tablets run on different operating systems, you’ll want to check beforehand that your favorite magazine-reading apps are accessible through that particular app store.

The best options here are made by a wide variety of companies, but they all have vivid displays, accurate colors, or interfaces that are designed for eye-friendly reading. Finally, consider the size, which is measured diagonally from the top corner to the opposite bottom corner. While some people prefer a small tablet for portability, others will find that a large tablet allows for a more immersive experience.

According to specs and reviewer feedback, these are the best tablets for reading magazines for a range of needs.

1. The Best Apple iPad For Magazines

The 2021 Apple iPad has earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating from more than 10,000 reviewers. It’s great for all kinds of tasks and entertainment, but there are a few qualities in particular that make it ideal for reading magazines: The gorgeous liquid retina display has True Tone technology, which allows for accurate colors and comfortable viewing in any light. The combination of Wi-Fi and built-in LTE allow you to download and stream almost anywhere — and the powerful operating system lets you open multiple apps at once, so you can message or take notes while you read. Finally, the 10-hour battery life keeps you entertained for the better part of the day, the large screen is easy to see, and the tablet is compatible with the Apple Pencil (sold separately) for sketching or writing.

Screen size: 10.2 inches

Operating system: IPadOS

Storage: 256 GB (Also available in 64 GB)

Battery life: 10 hours

One reviewer wrote: “This new iPad 9th gen with iPadOS15 is amazing! Fast, easy to use, nice feel, beautiful pics, split-screen multitasking, helpful widgets, all I need for browsing on the couch or doing light work/planning tasks. Highly recommended.”

2. The Overall Best Android Tablet For Magazines

Technically, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is designed with watching movies and television shows in mind: That’s why it has dual JBL Hi-Fi speakers, a crisp FHD IPS display, and an aluminum exterior for sleek, safe travel. That said, it’s these same qualities that make it ideal for magazine reading as well — especially since it made to reduce blue light to minimize eye strain and, according to reviewers, the rounded speaker makes the tablet “feel like you're holding a magazine with the pages curled up on one side.” Google Assistant lets you navigate without lifting a finger, while the built-in kickstand can be used to secure your tablet in one of four positions: tilted, standing, handheld, or hanging. (Just note that this tablet is Wi-Fi only.)

Screen size: 10.1 inches

Operating system: Android 9 Pie

Storage: 64GB

Battery life: 10 hours

One reviewer wrote: “I've been looking for something in between my phone and my laptop for a while and this has surpassed all expectations.It's very lightweight portable and the thicker side is PERFECT as a grip to hold it while reading. The speakers are better than a lot of my other devices, and the built-in stand is the added feature you never knew you needed.”

3. The Best Android Tablet Under $150

While it costs a little over $100, the Samsung Tab A7 Lite has reviewers “stunned at the quality and the value for the money.” Because it’s made for entertainment and portability, the “colors are vivid and bright,” yet the upgraded metal frame is “very durable” for reading on the go. It’s also smaller than your average tablet, so it’s a great choice when portability is key. Last but not least, you get a long-lasting battery, fast performance, and the option of just Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi plus cellular on multiple different carriers. The 32GB of internal memory is even expandable up to 1TB. One drawback? Some reviewers have noted the colors are not the most vibrant, compared to some other options on the market.

Screen size: 8.7 inches

Operating system: Android 11

Storage: 32GB

Battery life: 10 hours

One reviewer wrote: “It's the only Galaxy Tablet that's small and ideal for reading (like a paperback novel). There is no competition other than Lenovo possibly that really competes unless you want to spend $$$ for an Ipad Mini. Great with Amazon Kindle, and the Readly App ($9.99 a month for unlimited magazines, US/UK).”

4. The Best Budget Tablet

While it’s not the fastest and it doesn’t have cellular, the Fire HD tablet is impossible to ignore due to its price. Its under-$100 cost has earned it an incredible 140,000-plus reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars. (In exchange for the price, you do have to deal with lock-screen ads, but for a little more money, you can get a version without them.) The battery lasts for up to 12 hours and built-in Alexa allows you to get stuff done with hands-free ease and efficiency. Most importantly for magazine readers, according to reviewers, the screen on this version is “vivid” and “bright.” (Keep in mind that this tablet runs on a custom version of Android called Fire OS, and Google Play is not supported.)

Screen size: 8 inches

Operating system: Fire OS

Storage: 32GB

Battery life: 12 hours

One reviewer wrote: “The Fire 8 is great for magazine subscriptions as you can view them in color vs. the Paperwhite, which is black and white only. [...] Best part is if my kids break it, like they did an iPhone and ipad I had, I won't bat [an] eye.”

5. The Best E-Reader, According To An Editor

The Kindle Paperwhite is black and white, so if you like your magazines in color, this one isn’t for you — but it’s transformed the way Bustle editor Amy Biggart consumes media on the go: “I love my Kindle Paperwhite!” Biggart wrote. Using Wi-Fi, “you can download magazines, eBooks, and graphic novels to your device and it’s super simple to use. I especially love how the e-ink design of this tablet makes it easy to read at night and doesn’t strain my eyes. Plus the entire device is waterproof and so lightweight I can throw it in any bag or suitcase.” It comes in two storage capacities and four colors, with or without ads. It’s also the smallest on this list.

Screen size: 6 inches

Operating system: Linux kernels

Storage: 32GB (also available in 8GB)

Battery life: 28 hours

One reviewer wrote: “The New Kindle Paperwhite is a great purchase. I love that it’s small enough to fit in my purse, it’s easy to travel with, it’s waterproof, I can connect to Goodreads & all my magazine subscriptions/audiobooks. It has a longer battery life and the lighting is a whole lot better. Also I especially love that it’s just for reading without the other apps.”

6. An Android Tablet That’s As Powerful As A Laptop

There’s a reason the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is the most expensive tablet on this list: It outperforms most other options in just about every category. The screen size is bigger with a gorgeous LCD picture and edge-to-edge display. The battery lasts for up to 15 hours of use. The storage is larger to hold all of your media without compromise, and the octa-core processor gives you the power of a computer with the portability of a tablet. With the included S Pen and by adding a keyboard, you can also use this tablet as a laptop for work, gaming, creating, and more. Choose between four colors and three sizes (though none of them offer cellular connectivity).

Screen size: 11 inches

Operating system: Android 10

Storage: 128 GB (also available in 256GB and 512GB)

Battery life: 15 hours

One reviewer wrote: “100% the best tablet I've ever owned. I've owned almost all of the ‘budget’ tablets under $300. Let me just say I wish I would have saved myself the time and shelled out the cash for one like this in the beginning! The stunning screen quality/size, awesome performance, laptop-like features, and battery life are enough for anyone to fall in love with this thing.”