Before shopping for pillows, it’s important to understand how you sleep. To pick the best Tempur-Pedic pillow for your needs, consider your sleep position, what type of ergonomic support you need, and whether or not you tend to sleep hot. Tempur-Pedic pillows come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and firmness levels, so once you know your own sleep style, it’s easy to find the right match.

If you're a side sleeper, it’s usually better to have a firmer and higher pillow that can support your neck throughout the night. For those who sleep on their backs, both medium and firm pillows can work depending on how much support you prefer. If you sleep on your stomach, you’ll likely want a softer, thinner pillow that’s easier on your neck.

If you're looking for a more ergonomic option that offers maximum support, a contoured pillow may be the way to go. They're designed to ease pressure points on your neck and back, and are usually firmer to provide additional support. However, they are often designed with one sleep style in mind, so make sure you know what side you sleep on before you buy.

Finally, if you find yourself constantly flipping your pillow to the cool side throughout the night, consider choosing a cooling Tempur-Pedic pillow. These designs have dual gel layers, which can help keep you from overheating while you sleep.

While there are many types of memory foam pillows, Tempur-Pedic pillows stand out because they are designed with one-of-a-kind TEMPUR material, a slow spring-back foam that was originally adapted from designs created by NASA. Most Tempur-Pedic pillows are made with one solid cushion piece, but some are filled with micro-cushions that make them easier to shape. One downside of TEMPUR material is that it is not washable, but because all Tempur-Pedic pillows come with a removable and washable cover, they are still easy to keep fresh.

If you’re ready to get a better night’s sleep, check out our list of the best Tempur-Pedic pillows below.

1. A Medium-Firm Pillow With A Down-Filled Cover

Firmness: Medium

Sleep positions: All sleep positions

Perfect for any sleeper, the versatile TEMPUR-Home Down Pillow has a low profile and medium firmness, so it can be used in all sleep positions. This pillow has a TEMPUR material core, but unlike the other pillows on this list, it also features a down-filled cover. This gives the pillow a more classic and plush feel without sacrificing essential support. The cotton cover also has a 500 thread count and can be machine-washed for easy cleaning.

One fan raved: “BEST PILLOW EVER [...] I am not kidding, this pillow is the best one I've ever had! I have tried so many pillows and haven't had good luck with tempur ones. This one is different, it's so supportive but also soft, it's amazing! Worth every penny.”

Available sizes: Queen, King

2. An Extra-Soft Pillow That’s Under $60

Firmness: Extra-Soft

Sleep positions: Back and stomach

The TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow has an extra-soft design and a thinner profile, which makes it ideal for stomach and back sleepers. Despite the soft TEMPUR material, the solid cushion filling still holds its shape, so many shoppers find they can go years without needing to replace it. Another advantage of this pillow is that the design makes it easy to compress and store when you’re not using it. Like the other Tempur-Pedic pillows on this list, this one comes with a removable and washable cover.

One fan raved: “I’m picky when it comes to pillows. Because I couldn’t figure out which one to get I bought six pillows and of the six the Tempur-Pedic one is the best by far. In part that’s because it is the thinnest and it’s very very comfortable [...] I am extremely happy with this pillow.”

Available sizes: One size (24 x 15.5 x 5 inches)

3. A Cooling Pillow That Works For All Sleep Positions

Firmness: Medium

Sleep positions: All sleep positions

While this TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Pillow is a bit pricier than the others on this list, it's a worthy investment for anyone who sleeps hot. That’s because this pillow features an exclusive TEMPUR-Breeze Gel layer on both sides to keep you comfortable throughout the night. This pillow has a medium firmness and a solid cushion filling, which makes it work for any sleep style. If you change your sleep position throughout the night or aren’t sure how you sleep, this adaptable pillow is a perfect pick. It comes in both queen and king sizes, and the premium cotton cover is removable and washable for easy care.

One fan raved: “If you like a cold pillow then this is the one for you. It is super comfortable and stays cool all night so you don't have to keep flipping your pillow over. Yes it is pricey but it's a tempur pillow and it actually does what it describes so to me it is worth every penny. As a new mom, sleep is most important so get a pillow that will help you fall asleep right away.”

Available sizes: Queen, King

4. A Firm, Ergonomic Pillow For Extra Support

Firmness: Firm

Sleep positions: Back and side

This ergonomic pillow features a contoured design that molds to the curve of your neck to help ease discomfort. The solid cushion filling is the firmest that Tempur-Pedic offers, so you can be sure your head and neck will stay supported throughout the night. When I started getting neck pain from sitting at my computer all day, this is the pillow I bought. Since I’ve started using it, I wake up feeling fresh instead of tight and strained like I used to, so it’s definitely my personal pick.

With three different profile heights to choose from, it's easy to find the right one for your needs. The TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow comes with a removable, washable cover for easy cleaning.

One fan raved: “Everything I was looking for in a pillow. I need a very firm pillow to support my neck and this pillow does exactly that! Will always buy this pillow again in the future. Team Tempur-Pedic!!”

Available sizes: Small Profile, Medium Profile, Large Profile

5. A Tempur-Pedic Body Pillow For Side-Sleepers

Firmness: Medium

Sleep positions: Side

With a full 4 feet of TEMPUR material, this body pillow can help ease discomfort in your knees, hips, and back by keeping your body aligned when you’re on your side. It has a medium firmness to provide support while still feeling comfortable. Unlike the other pillows on this list, the TEMPUR-Body Pillow is filled with micro-cushions (rather than one solid cushion), so it’s easier to adjust the shape. While this pillow is great for anyone who sleeps on their side, it was specifically designed with expectant mothers in mind. The Tempur-Pedic body pillow comes in one size, and it has a convenient removable and washable cover.

One fan raved: “This is one of the best purchases I have ever made. The pillow is beyond comfortable and makes sleeping so so much better. I could not imagine a night's sleep without it now. Does not get too hot or too cold. Molds well with however I am applying pressure (hugging). [...]”

Available sizes: One size (48 x 14 x 7 inches)

6. This Travel Pillow For On-The-Go Neck Support

Ease neck discomfort while you travel with this convenient Tempur-Pedic pillow. Made from TEMPUR material and formed in a traditional U-shape, this travel pillow is perfect for long car, train, and plane rides. The small size makes it easy to carry, and the washable, allergen-resistant cover makes it simple to keep clean.

One fan raved: “I travel heavily for work and i think i have tried every travel pillow out there and i keep coming back to this pillow...compresses down nicely to fit in my backpack or carry on luggage....very comfortable for my back, [neck] or even as a extra arm rest..”

Available sizes: one size (12 x 11 x 3 inches)

7. A Lumbar Pillow For Working From Home

With a contoured shape, this lumbar pillow provides proper support to help ease mid- and lower-back discomfort. Perfect for anyone who is trying to create a better work space at home, this pillow can be added to any chair with a backrest. The compact size also makes it easy to use in the car for long trips. However, if you will only be using this cushion at home or at work, you may want to consider choosing the larger size for more support. Both sizes feature a washable and allergen-resistant cover.

One fan raved: “After enduring numerous trips with an uncomfortable seat, it was time for a fix. Having a tempurpedic mattress, I decided to search for a similar product for my car. This cushion is outstanding. It supports the lumbar region for 12-hour trips and prevents the soreness and fatigue you're familiar with. Don't travel without this cushion, whether it be across the country or to work. [...]”