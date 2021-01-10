A three-barrel curling iron can save you time and energy when it comes to styling your hair. The best three-barrel curling irons can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to help you sculpt your waves in minutes. They feature barrels made with ceramic, a material that evenly distributes heat and can be used on all hair types. They also have tourmaline coatings, which helps to reduce frizz and seal in moisture by counteracting the positive ions naturally present in dry or damaged hair.

The good news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a quality three-barrel curling iron (aka a triple-barrel curling iron or hair waver). In fact, some of the best ones cost between $20 and $60, depending on the features they offer. At the lower end of that range, you can snag a curling iron that offers the basics you might need: three barrels with ceramic and tourmaline, a tangle-free swivel cord, and temperatures reaching upwards of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Pricier models tend to offer extra perks, such as easy-to-grip handles, stay-cool tips, and digital displays that precisely monitor the temperature of the barrels, which can help prevent you from overheating your hair.

If your hair is prone to heat damage, you’re certainly not alone, but it’s essential to make sure you’re not using too much heat when you style. Different hair types respond best to different temperatures, but a good rule of thumb is to start at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. However, coarser hair can require higher temperatures to curl, and fine or color-treated hair might be better off with temperatures below 280 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scroll down for the best three-barrel curling irons you can buy on Amazon, all of which are designed to help you achieve soft, dreamy waves.

1. The Overall Best Three-Barrel Curling Iron

This Babe Waves triple-barrel curling iron features three 1.1-inch barrels made with ceramic and tourmaline. The digital display makes it super easy to adjust the heat to the perfect setting for you, ranging from 210 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. One Amazon reviewer raved that it “heats up evenly and is very easy to hold,” adding that it’s “definitely a big time saver.” Another fan explained: “It’s extremely easy to use and gives me waves in half the time from what a curling iron does. My hairdresser recommended this product to me and I think it’s worth every penny!”

The insulated barrel tips are designed to prevent burns, and the velvet-touch surface of the handle provides extra grip. It features a built-in stand so that you can safely and easily set it down as you work. The Babe Waves also comes in two other varieties: the Standard with 1-inch barrels, and the Jumbo with 1.25-inch barrels.

Promising Amazon review: “This was the best product I have ever used on my hair! I’ve tried multiple times to get those beachy waves with my other irons and could never get the waves I got with this iron. I highly recommend this iron to anyone looking for beachy waves with ease!”

2. The Best Budget Three-Barrel Curling Iron

This budget-friendly Revlon jumbo three-barrel hair waver heats up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit and offers 30 heat settings to choose from. The barrels are coated with ceramic and tourmaline for added protection, and while it does not list a specific barrel width, most customers seem to agree that the barrels are about 1 inch.

According to Revlon, the curling iron is safe to use on fine, thin hair as well as coarse hair, but the tool doesn’t feature a digital display and the exact temperatures of the different settings aren’t specified — so there’s a little more guesswork than with a pricier model. Some reviewers have admitted that since the tips of the tool get warm and the handle is a bit clunky, the tool can be a bit unwieldy, too. All in all, though, this Revlon curling iron is a solid choice if you’re on a tight budget.

Promising Amazon review: “Very easy to use. Works so good for it’s affordable price. Definitely does the job. I loved how my hair turned out!!”

3. The Fan-Favorite Three-Barrel Curling Iron

With more than 7,000 positive Amazon ratings, this Alure curling iron is a fan-favorite. It’s comprised of three 1-inch barrels which heat up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit (or 210 degrees Celsius). The digital display can help you pick the right heat level for your hair — but it lists the temperature in Celsius, so you’ll need to do some converting if you’re used to Fahrenheit. The barrels feature ceramic and tourmaline, and they’re topped off with insulated tips that are safe to touch. Additionally, while the handle material isn't specified, it does feature ridges for extra traction, and some users reported that it has a non-slip grip.

One thing to note is that this hair tool is coated with Teflon, which might not appeal to Teflon-averse shoppers. That being said, this Alure curling iron has cultivated lots of enthusiastic fans, including several reviewers who have called it a “game changer.”

Promising Amazon review: “This iron far exceeds my expectations. It heats up quickly and provides smooth quick mermaid waves. The size of the barrel is perfect and I wouldn’t hesitate to purchase again in the future for myself or gifts. Highly recommend.”