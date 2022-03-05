If you have veneers, a gentle toothpaste will help keep your teeth and gums healthy without damaging your dental work. The best toothpastes for veneers contain fluoride to help prevent cavities and have a low value on the American Dental Association’s Relative Dentin Abrasivity (RDA) scale, meaning they’ll clean teeth gently with less abrasion. As Mina C. Kim, DDS, of New York City’s Bryant Park Dental Associates, tells Bustle: “Choosing a toothpaste with a low RDA (in the 0-70 range) will help maintain your veneers.”

Because you’ll want a non-abrasive toothpaste for your veneers, you should generally avoid whitening formulas. Why? These products “work on natural teeth as abrasives to ‘scrub’ away stains, but this action is too harsh for porcelain veneers,” explains Sharon Huang, DDS, of Les Belles in New York City. “Using a whitening toothpaste may create micro-scratches on your veneers and remove the shine on the porcelain.” But don’t worry about your veneers becoming discolored over time. According to Dr. Huang, “porcelain is stain resistant, veneers do not require whitening.”

Another thing to keep in mind, according to Dr. Kim: “All toothpastes have some level of grittiness. In fact, some non-whitening toothpastes can be more abrasive than whitening toothpastes.” That’s why Dr. Kim recommends checking the RDA value for guidance when choosing a toothpaste for veneers as well, and each option below has a value below 70.

In addition to choosing a gentle formula, Dr. Huang, Dr. Kim, and the American Dental Association all recommend fluoride toothpastes to help prevent tooth decay, so each option below contains fluoride.

All things considered, these are the best toothpastes for veneers to protect your teeth and gums, while keeping the surfaces smooth.

1. The Expert-Recommended Toothpaste

Dr. Huang called out this Sensodyne toothpaste as a great choice “that will effectively clean teeth and is gentle enough for veneers.” The minty fluoride toothpaste is also popular with Amazon customers and has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 7,000 reviews. Formulated with sensitive teeth in mind, this toothpaste helps to strengthen enamel and protect teeth from erosion caused by acidic foods and drinks.

2. A Toothpaste That Can Help With Dry Mouth

RDA value: 39

This gentle fluoride toothpaste from Enamelon also has a low value on the RDA index, and the brand’s patented formula promises to moisturize and lubricate the mouth to help relieve dryness. The mint-flavored toothpaste also contains spilanthes, a plant that has been shown to increase saliva flow. While this is the most expensive toothpaste on the list, reviewers note a little goes a long way.

3. The Budget Toothpaste With 9,000+ 5-Star Reviews

RD value: 57

If you prefer non-mint flavors, this strawberry toothpaste from Tom’s of Maine is a good alternative that’s gentle enough for veneers. Though it’s formulated for children, the toothpaste falls within the recommended abrasive index score for veneers and includes fluoride. What’s more, it’s earned more than 9,000 five-star reviews and you get three tubes with each order. The toothpaste is also available in a fluoride-free formula.

