Great lighting is key to creating the ideal ambiance in a room, and the best touch lamps can achieve just that. Unlike traditional lamps, which are typically controlled via a series of buttons or switches, touch lamps allow you to not just turn it on or off, but adjust the power, brightness, and other settings by simply touching or tapping them. Plus, they come in a variety of styles to suit any room or decor.

The touch lamps you’ll find below are equipped with at least three brightness levels to help you achieve the lighting you’re looking for at any time of day or night. They're powered via a standard power outlet or rechargeable battery and incorporate either LED or incandescent light bulbs. LED bulbs tend to last longer and save more energy than incandescent light bulbs — however, they can cost more than incandescent bulbs up front, and sometimes they’re built-in and non-replaceable.

Touch lamps are generally convenient to operate, but some models offer a 360-degree touch panel, which makes it even easier to turn on or adjust the device. Other features to consider include handy USB charging ports, color-changing lights, Wi-Fi- and voice-enabled capabilities, and automatic shut-off timers.

Read on to see eight of the best touch lamps on Amazon. These designs include everything from sleek bedside lamps and compact night-lights to more opulent, vintage-looking table lamps. Whatever your personal style and decor, you're sure to find something that fits.

1. This Fan-Favorite Touch Lamp With More Than 15,000 Reviews

Brightness levels: Three

Three Power source: Standard power outlet

Standard power outlet Type of bulb: LED

With more than 15,000 ratings on Amazon to date, this sleek Aukey touch lamp is certainly a fan-favorite — and for good reason. The base features 360-degree touch control, making it easy to power the lamp on and off and toggle between the different lighting options. It offers three levels of brightness for its white light mode, plus additional colors to choose from and a pre-programmed color-changing mode with a variety of hues.

Described as "modern and cool looking," by one fan, the lamp comes in two sizes and four base colors: silver (pictured above), a deep gray, gold, and rose. While the built-in LED light bulb isn't replaceable, according to reviewers, the manufacturer does offer a 45-day money-back guarantee and a two-year warranty on the lamp.

Promising Amazon review: “Great lamp! Wonderful adjustment levels and colored light. Works great and sleek, nice design.”

2. A Vintage-Inspired Lamp With A Floral Design

Brightness levels: Three

Three Power source : Standard power outlet

: Standard power outlet Type of bulb: Incandescent

On the search for a touch lamp that doesn't look like a modern touch lamp? Try this one. Vintage enthusiasts will appreciate its beautiful floral design, which looks like it came straight from a chic antique shop. To adjust the brightness, just tap any metal part of the lamp. While the 40-watt incandescent bulb isn't included, it's easy enough to buy one separately. And should you have any issues with the lamp within 30 days, you can get a refund.

Promising Amazon review: “Wow! Looks exactly like the photo on site and price is a bargain. Really love the brightness levels and super convenient with the one touch to turn on. Love it!”

3. This Elegant Touch Lamp With Crystals

Brightness levels: Three

Three Power source : Standard power outlet

: Standard power outlet Type of bulb: LED

This MAXvolador lamp adds a stylish touch to any space, and it's tech-savvy, too: It has two USB ports in the base for charging up your devices. To adjust the brightness, touch anywhere on the lamp's base or shade (one tap for low brightness, two taps for medium brightness, three taps for high brightness). To turn the lamp off, tap it four times. "I love this simple but elegant lamp," one fan raved. "I love that I dont have to search for a button or a cord, I simply just reach out and touch it." A 6-watt LED bulb is included — and it's replaceable, too!

Promising Amazon review: “This lamp is very nice, the 3 different brightness options are perfect. It's nice to have the 2 USB ports as well. This is a great value!”

4. A Touch Lamp With A Built-In Charging Dock

Brightness levels: Three

Three Power Source : Standard power outlet

: Standard power outlet Type of bulb: LED

Always have an overnight home for your phone with this Dott Art table lamp. With a solid, sleek wooden base (which is available in two colors) and tech-friendly design, it is as beautiful as it is practical. The base features two slots to hold your devices, plus a two-prong outlet and two USB charging ports which can be controlled with the manual safety switch. The light itself can be turned on and off by tapping the touch-sensitive metal dot on the top of the base. A replaceable LED light bulb is included with the lamp to get you started.

Promising Amazon review: “I love this lamp. I can plug in 3 things and it has a slot to hold my phone and a thin remote. I love that it came with a light bulb and is dimmable. What more could you ask for?”

5. This Pair Of Classic Touch Lamps

Brightness levels: Three

Three Power source : Standard power outlet

: Standard power outlet Type of bulb: LED

These traditional-looking table lamps are outfitted with modern-day capabilities and conveniences in the form of built-in two USB charging ports, 360-degree touch control, and a sleek crystal design. Adjust the brightness levels by touching anywhere on the metal base. While these lamps come with LED bulbs, you can also snag replacement bulbs whenever you need to, and the lamp comes with a two-year warranty.

Promising Amazon review: “Very nice lamp. Easy assembly, touch function works great, usb plugs work great also. Would recommend!”

6. A Smart Lamp You Can Control With Your Phone Or Voice

Brightness levels: 4 preset settings, plus 4 customizable settings

4 preset settings, plus 4 customizable settings Power source : Standard power outlet

: Standard power outlet Type of bulb: LED

The top surface of this Smart Table Lamp is touch-sensitive, but it also connects to Wi-Fi, allowing you to control it remotely from your phone via the AUKEY Home app. Or, if you're looking for a totally hands-free option, you can connect the lamp to your Amazon Alexa or Google Home for voice command capabilities.

The light has four preset color settings and brightnesses, but you can also program four additional light settings using the app. While AUKEY doesn't specify exactly how many light settings there are to choose from, one user described the options as "enough color choices to satisfy anyone!" You can also conveniently program the lamp to turn on and off according to a schedule. While it's unclear if the LED light bulb can be replaced, the lamp comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee and a two-year warranty.

Promising Amazon review: “Using as a bedside lamp, love that its Alexa connected as I can turn it on by voice command. Brightness and color is fully adjustable. Feels solidly built. With LEDs and touch control, seems like it will last forever.”

7. This Cordless Touch Lamp With A Rechargeable Battery

Brightness levels: Three

Three Power source: Rechargeable battery

Rechargeable battery Type of bulb: LED

Quite possibly the coolest-looking option on this list, O'Bright's sleek metallic touch lamp has a rechargeable battery that offers cord-free convenience. Its built-in LED light isn't replaceable, but the lamp comes with a two-year warranty. The top of the light is touch-activated, so just tap it to turn it on or control the brightness level.

The lamp comes with a cord to charge it via USB. While the battery is designed to last up to 48 hours of use, the lamp doesn't have a battery indicator, which means it can unexpectedly run out of juice. That being said, this seems like a great (and great-looking!) option for occasional use. You can choose from three chic colors: gold, rose gold, and silver.

Promising Amazon review: “I LOVE this little lamp! I bought it to use at my bedside table so as not to disturb my husband. I use on lowest level when I get up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. You can use it as a nightlight, a reading light, it is perfect. I know if the power goes out in the middle of the night you can reach over and tap this and BAM! You’ve got light. You can use it outdoors on your patio when dining outside, it’s great for ambiance! I’m going to purchase a couple more as gifts. Highly recommend this cool lamp!”