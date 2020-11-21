There’s something so nostalgic about Christmas tree decorations — the lights, the quirky ornaments you’ve accumulated over the years, and the festive tree skirt that completes the jolly atmosphere. Not only do the best tree skirts keep pine needles and water off your floor, but they come in multiple sizes and festive styles that make the season feel merry and bright.

When choosing a skirt, you’ll want one with proportions that complement the size of your tree. The average Christmas tree is about 7-feet tall, and a 48-inch tree skirt will be large enough to protect the floor without getting obscured by the branches, but if you’ve got a tree over 7.5 feet tall, you may want to opt for a bigger 60-inch tree skirt. On the other hand, if you’ve got a Charlie Brown-style tree or a compact version, a mini tree skirt will be perfect.

Beyond that, I've rounded up plenty of tree skirt styles for you, including timeless red and white velveteen, cozy buffalo plaid, and simple burlap that will give your Christmas season a rustic charm. Want to go glam for the holidays? There are gold glitter, blue velvet, and white faux fur tree skirts for a more luxe aesthetic, and if you're a classic movie buff (hello, It's A Wonderful Life) you can go for a vintage-inspired tree skirt. Best of all? Many of these picks come in multiple sizes, so you can find the best fit.

So put on your favorite holiday tunes, pour yourself some eggnog, and scroll on for the best tree skirts on Amazon that’ll make every Christmas season feel like the most wonderful time of the year.

1. The Classic Red & White Tree Skirt

Looking for a timeless decoration you can use year after year? This red velveteen tree skirt with a white faux fur trim is a total classic that’ll never go out of style. It secures around the tree with ribbons, and it looks a lot like Santa’s suit.

Available sizes: 48 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “Love my new tree skirt...it's beautiful and makes my tree look even better."

2. A Glam Gold Sequin Skirt

Add a little glamour to your Christmas decor with this gorgeous gold tree skirt decked out with sequins. The festive skirt is made from polyester satin mesh with high-density sequins, and Velcro tabs hold it in place around the tree. You can also opt for other colors like silver, rose gold, or classic red.

Available sizes: 24 inches, 36 inches, 48 inches,

A happy holiday shopper: “This is so pretty. Good quality and fits perfectly.”

3. A Woven Skirt With Vintage Vibes

Featuring old-fashioned holiday icons, this vintage-style tree skirt has a classic Christmas feel that looks like it came straight out of Miracle on 34th Street. The cotton-polyester skirt has a jacquard weave that gives it a tapestry look, and two ribbons tie it together at the base of the tree. Plus, reviewers rave about its quality, so you can be sure that this will be a decoration that’ll last through many holidays to come.

Available sizes: 50 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “Love this! I really love the vintage feel of this tree skirt. And it compliments my tree beautifully."

4. A Buffalo Plaid Tree Skirt Worthy Of A Mountain Cabin

This buffalo plaid tree skirt is perfect for warm and cozy Christmas decor — just looking at it will make you want to curl up by the tree with a cup of hot cocoa and a gingerbread cookie. Having earned an impressively high 4.9-star overall rating, reviewers vouch that the thick cotton and nylon skirt is durable, so you can use it year after year. It secures around the tree with Velcro tabs and matching plaid ribbons.

Available sizes: 36 inches, 46 inches, 48 inches

A happy holiday shopper: "We decided to go with a real tree for the first time and needed a new tree skirt that would go with the look of real tree and white lights. [...] We LOVE it! It totally completes our tree. The quality and look is awesome, and at a great price! Highly recommend purchasing!

5. A Plush Faux Fur Tree Skirt

This white Christmas tree skirt is both cozy and luxe, boasting a double-layer design that creates an ultra-fluffy surface that's perfect for nestling gifts — and maybe even taking a nap under the tree after you've worn yourself out baking cookies. The skirt secures around the tree with Velcro tabs, and while there aren't any reviews yet, you can be the first to rave about this option.

Available sizes: 30 inches, 35 inches, 48 inches, 60 inches

6. An Elegant Skirt For A Victorian Christmas

'Twas the night before Christmas... and this Victorian-style tree skirt only added to the festive atmosphere. This well-loved option has earned an overall 4.8-star rating, thanks to its rich colors and heavy, high-quality fabric. The green and red skirt is tightly pleated and features gold trim and a star-shaped gold overlay with a jacquard pattern.

Available sizes: 48 inches

A happy holiday shopper: "The two toned gold star in the middle has a tasteful, not tacky, glimmer, and the gold trim around both sides of the red border is nicely made and compliments the whole. I also like the bit of stiffness in the skirt. We have wood floors and this stays nicely put, without rumpling up as time goes by (especially when the cat does a run and slide)."

7. A Burlap Christmas Tree Skirt That’s Rustic & Chic

This burlap tree skirt has lots of rustic charm — it looks simple and chic on its own, or you can customize it with your own DIY holiday designs for something totally personalized. The durable double-layer skirt secures around the tree with two matching burlap ties. If you like this look, but have a bigger or smaller tree, Amazon has similar options that measure 60 inches or 21 inches.

Available sizes: 48 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “I have been looking for a plain burlap tree skirt for a while. This one is so nice and looks top dollar.”

8. A Fun Mini Skirt For Small Trees

If you’ve got a tabletop tree or a skinny Charlie Brown-style tree, this adorable mini Christmas tree skirt is the perfect accent. The dark gray skirt is made from polyester and features old-fashioned embroidered images of cozy houses, cheerful snowmen, and snowy trees. Two delicate ribbon bows secure the skirt around the tree.

Available sizes: 21 inches, 33 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “This tree skirt is the perfect accent for my 3 ft white Christmas tree! The material is good quality and durable and the embroidery is also good quality and I love the design!”

9. A Tree Skirt With A Classic Aesthetic

If you're looking for a timeless option, this tree skirt is a great pick. Made with faux silk, the burgundy skirt is accented with gold trim and embroidered gold holly leaves for an understated but festive look, and it attaches with gold ribbons.

A happy holiday shopper: “Simply beautiful! I was surprised at the quality and thickness, definitely not cheaply made. Lays perfectly under the tree. It will last for years!”

10. This Black Faux Fur Skirt With Sequin Snowflakes

Queue up Mariah Carey: This faux fur tree skirt with sequin snowflakes is perfect for any diva. The plush skirt secures around your tree with hook and loop tabs and features delicate gold snowflakes throughout. Choose from three colors: black, silver, and white.

Available sizes: 48 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “Love the softness and thickness of the skirt. Looks really pretty with my tree.”

11. A Blue Velvet Skirt With Silver Snowflakes

For an alternative to the traditional red and green, check out this elegant blue velvet tree skirt. It's made from a super soft material and features taffeta piping and silver sequin snowflakes and vines. It secures around the tree with hook and loop tabs.

Available sizes: 48 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “I love this beautiful dark blue, sequined tree skirt! It goes with my colors of blue, teal and grey/silver after I changed from using red & green for so many years. It’s a nice change. The piping and backing of the velvet skirt is taffeta, so it looks very classy around the Christmas tree!”

12. A Fair Isle Skirt That Looks Like A Sweater

If you love rocking holiday sweaters, you can outfit your tree to match with this Fair Isle knit tree skirt. The soft, thick tree skirt is woven with Christmas trees and snowflakes and has three bows to secure it around the tree.

Available sizes: 48 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “This is a fantastic tree skirt! It's adorable, and EXACTLY what I was looking for. It feels just like a cute sweater.”

13. A Cheerful Santa Tree Skirt

This tree skirt with a jolly Santa Claus is super cute and festive. Santa is decked out in a stylish holiday sweater and matching cap and surrounded by red snowflakes and trees. It’s made from linen and ties around the tree with two bows.

Available sizes: 36 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “Very beautiful I’m very impressed with this Christmas tree skirt.”

14. A Vintage-Style Skirt For Tiny Trees

This vintage-inspired mini Christmas tree skirt is packed with nostalgia and comes in sizes that are perfect for skinny trees and tabletop trees. The red fabric tree skirt features a contrasting cream-colored border and jingle bell trim, along with old-fashioned artwork of Santa and his sleigh. Plus, this retailer has several other cute designs, like Scandinavian reindeer or an embroidered "Merry Christmas" skirt with pom-poms around the perimeter. (Note that the there's no mention of closures to keep it secure around your tree.)

Available sizes: 12 inches, 24 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “Perfect vintage look for my kitchen table top tree decorated with gingerbread cookies.”

15. A Rustic Wooden Tree Collar

For country farmhouse decor, this wooden tree collar is the perfect pick. It’s made from 100% reclaimed and recycled wood with a rustic finish for a farmhouse chic aesthetic. The box has four sides that stick together with hook and loop tabs, so it’s easy to take apart and store when the holidays are over. Choose from white or natural weathered gray washes in two different styles.

Available sizes: 17.5 inches, 27 inches, 30 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “So pretty. Posted a pic on Snapchat and a ton of people commented with compliments. Good quality too and easy to put together.”

16. A Black & White Tree Skirt For Jack Skellington Fans

If you’re a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, this black and white tree skirt is perfect for a Jack Skellington-inspired Christmas tree. The skirt secures around the tree with dainty red ribbon ties, and, bonus: You can use this skirt for Halloween decor, too.

Available sizes: 30 inches, 36 inches, 48 inches

A happy holiday shopper: “Absolutely love this tree skirt! It’s perfect for my black tree with my nightmare before Christmas tree topper!”