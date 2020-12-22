Since twin XL mattresses measure 5 inches longer than a traditional twin mattress, a standard twin sheet set won’t do. Luckily, the best twin XL sheets are made of soft, machine-washable fabrics that are easy to care for, including microfiber, cotton, bamboo, jersey, and fleece, and the best one for you depends on your sleep preferences. They also feature pockets with a depth of at least 14 inches, which ensures that they'll stay put on average-size mattresses.

The best material for you comes down to personal preference. Microfiber sheets woven from polyester are a popular option because they're warm and durable — and they can be incredibly budget-friendly (as low as $15 for a whole set!). But if you prefer a more breathable, crisp-feeling sheet, consider cotton sheets with a percale weave. Those who sleep hot should consider snagging bamboo sheets with natural moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating properties, while cold sleepers might feel cozier in fleece sheets which trap warm air close to the body. Finally, cotton-blend jersey sheets are knitted, rather than woven, making them stretchy and wrinkle-resistant — they're an excellent option if you prefer low-maintenance sheets.

Also, if you experience allergies or have sensitive skin, look for sheets that are labeled as hypoallergenic, which means they'll stave off many allergens like dust mites and spores. Different types of sheets can be made to be hypoallergenic, including the cotton and fleece ones below. Bamboo fabric is also naturally hypoallergenic, according to SleepFoundation.org.

The best twin XL sheets cost around $20 to $50 for an entire set (which includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one queen-size pillowcase) and come in a variety of colors and patterns. Scroll down to see the top picks.

1. The Best Crisp Cotton Sheets

Material : 100% organic cotton

: 100% organic cotton Each set includes: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one queen-size pillowcase

These organic cotton sheets feature a percale weave, which makes them feel soft yet cool and crisp to the touch — plus, their breathability makes them great for year-round use. The fitted sheet features a 14-inch pocket, as well as head and foot labels for added convenience when it comes time to change your sheets and make your bed. They're hypoallergenic, and they're available in seven neutral and pastel-hued shades.

Since the sheets are made with pure cotton, they are susceptible to wrinkling if you don't put them right on the bed after removing them from the dryer — but, according to one user, the wrinkling is "not even noticeable once you become overjoyed with how cozy they are."

Promising Amazon review: “I am highly pleased with this sheet set. The fabric gets softer after you wash it and it feels crisp, cool and silky soft. For being organic cotton, the price is remarkably affordable. I will buy more organic sheet sets in other colors from this brand.”

2. The Best Budget Sheets

Material : Polyester microfiber

: Polyester microfiber Each set includes: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one queen-size pillowcase

With more than 160,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, this cheap twin XL sheet set is a tried-and-true option. It's available in more than 40 colors and patterns, which means you're sure to find a style to match your decor. The sheets are made of microfiber, which is known for its durability, and the fitted sheet is designed with a pocket that fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick. This set isn't hypoallergenic, but with a $15 price tag, it's a total steal.

Promising Amazon review: “I absolutely LOVE these sheets. SERIOUSLY. I have such a hard time finding sheets, even at the Twin XL length, that don't tend to pull off of our Sleep Number raised head mattress. These actually seem a touch too long, which is fantastic. They are VERY soft, and actually have the feel of a silky sheet.”

3. The Best Bamboo Sheets

Material : 100% bamboo viscose

: 100% bamboo viscose Each set includes: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one queen-size pillowcase

Available in four neutral colors, these bamboo sheets are especially ideal for hot sleepers because the fabric naturally wicks moisture to help you feel cool and dry. Several reviewers report that the sheets are soft and super comfortable, and the fitted sheet's pocket measures 16 inches. While Bedsure doesn't describe them as hypoallergenic, they do recommend them for sensitive skin — plus, bamboo fabric typically has hypoallergenic properties.

Promising Amazon review: “These are the perfect sheets I've been searching for! They are beyond comfortable, moisture-wicking, and feel like silk without being slippery and hot. [...] They feel durable at a mid weight also.”

4. The Best Fleece Sheets

Material : Polar fleece

: Polar fleece Each set includes: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one queen-size pillowcase

These polar fleece sheets are thick and plush, which makes them perfect for cold nights or for anyone who could benefit from some extra warmth. The hypoallergenic sheets have garnered more than 3,000 five-star ratings, and they come in eight different colors. The fitted sheet works with twin XL mattresses up to 15 inches deep.

The manufacturer doesn't indicate the raw materials used to create the fleece, but polar fleece is usually made from polyester, sometimes with other synthetic materials.

Promising Amazon review: “I was pleasantly surprised, I was not expecting the level of comfort these sheets offered. It truly is like slipping into a warm soft blanket. When I opened the package I thought these were going to be uncomfortably hot for sleeping but I was wrong. My husband and I were comfortable all night.”

5. A Low-Maintenance Set Of Jersey Sheets

Material : 80% cotton and 20% polyester

: 80% cotton and 20% polyester Each set includes: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one queen-size pillowcase

Made with a blend of polyester and cotton, these jersey sheets are so soft and stretchy that they feel like sleeping in a comfy T-shirt, according to several reviewers. Another perk of the flexible jersey construction is that it resists wrinkles. The set comes in 10 colors and patterns, and the fitted sheet can stretch to cover mattresses as thick as 17 inches. However, these sheets aren't noted as hypoallergenic.

Promising Amazon review: “These sheets are so soft and comfortable. Since they stretch to fit, they are smooth and no wrinkles ever. Wash and dry and come out like new."