If your closet and dresser are bursting at the seams, the best underbed storage solutions are designed specifically for this often under-utilized space in your bedroom. When on the hunt for underbed storage, you’ll want to make sure that the pieces you buy will actually fit, you know, under your bed. The available vertical space under most beds is usually around 7 to 12 inches, but it's also possible to add bed risers to substantially increase the underbed storage space. Don’t forget to take your bed’s width and length into account, too. But fit isn’t the only consideration to make — underbed storage comes in a number of styles. Look for soft-sided organizers for bulky fabric items like bedding, quick-access baskets for anything you’ll be using frequently, and airtight plastic bins for anything you want to protect from the dust that will inevitably congregate under your bed.

Beyond the basics, you may benefit from additional features. Some storage solutions have wheels, which make them easier to maneuver out from under your bed. Others are specialized for specific items like shoes. Vacuum bags, which compress your items by removing excess air, are major space savers for items you may not want to access very often. And look for storage with a clear top or sides if you want to easily see the contents inside.

This list includes a range of functional underbed storage solutions so you’ll surely find one that works in your space — and you might even decide that a combination of these picks is best for you. Amazon reviewers have tested all of these out and have given them glowing reviews on the site, too.

1. A Set Of Plastic Storage Bins On Wheels

Plastic storage bins are great for stashing all types of stuff, and this two-pack from Homz is extra-amazing since the bins are on wheels, allowing you to maneuver them with ease. The 56-quart bins are just over 6 inches tall, so they're the ideal height for underneath most beds. And if you have extra vertical space, the bins are even stackable. Large ergonomic latches secure the lids in place while keeping out dust and debris. Each bin is see-through so you can easily view its contents, too.

Choose from three colors: blue, gray, and red/green. This pick is also available in a slightly larger 60-quart option as well, which also comes in a two-pack.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are so perfect for underbed storage! I love that they are not only roomy & low profile but also they are on wheels!! Such easy maneuverability!"

Size: 30 x 24 x 6.125 inches (length x width x height)

2. A Pair Of Budget-Friendly Storage Bags

These lightweight fabric storage bags from Whitmor are super cheap — just around $9 for a two-pack — and yet they don’t make any sacrifices when it comes to quality. The bags have reinforced seams for strength and support, and sturdy zipper closures protect your items from dust, dirt, and pests. A clear vinyl top allows you to quickly see the items inside each bag. Side handles make them easy to grab. And when not in use, these bags can even fold up for storage.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Bought these to store some items under our bed, since we have much less closet space in our new home than we used to in our previous house. These are lightweight when empty [...] The fabric sides and bottom appear to be breathable with a thin see-through vinyl cover. The two handles are only on the one side, limiting the orientation under the bed, if you want to use the handles to pull the bag out from under the bed. The zip seems sturdy and covers 3 sides. I was able to get a King-size comforter and two small decorative pillows into the one bag - probably could have got another small pillow in there. The other bag was to store my wifes shoes. Overall, good value and does the job. Probably going to order another set for under my daughter's bed."

Size: 18 x 42 x 6 inches (length x width x height)

3. An Underbed Rolling Wire Basket

When you need quick access to certain items but still want to store them out of sight, this cart from Whitmor is the answer. The wire basket is made entirely from steel — so it’s super sturdy — and its open-grid design allows you to view the items inside. Best yet, the basket has wheels, so you can quickly maneuver it. The elevated design keeps stored items off of the floor where dust and dirt can settle, too.

The basket is only available in white. Reviewers report that it's easy to assemble; no tools are required.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We recently bought a house and the closet space was cut tremendously! I was looking for the best option to store shoes and found these. They came in a small package and are super easy to put together. I fit 2 side by side under the end of my bed and just roll them out each morning to choose which shoes I wear."

Size: 24.8 x 25.25 x 6.5 inches (length x width x height)

4. A Pair Of Underbed Shoe Organizers

Keep your shoes organized and out of the way with these soft-sided shoe organizers from Woffit. The two-pack of organizers are perfectly sized to fit discreetly under the bed, it includes one organizer intended for shoes and one for boots. Together, they can hold a whopping 16 pairs of shoes and 4 pairs of boots. The organizers are made of a non-woven canvas fabric that’s super breathable. A clear vinyl top means that you can easily find the pair of shoes that you want to wear — no digging required. Each bag features a strong zipper and two handles.

This pick comes with a 100% lifetime money-back guarantee, so if you're on the fence about the purchase, know you'll always be covered if it doesn't work for you. Choose from a black or a beige set, or, if you don’t need boot storage, you can also choose from two-packs that only include the shoe organizers.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love this shoe organizer!! I was able to fit all of my shoes and boots. I was even able to put two pairs of sandals in one slot. Fits perfectly underneath my bed. Slides in and out so easily. Will be buying another one for my daughter."

Size: 38 x 24 x 6 inches (length x width x height)

5. A Stylish Underbed Storage Basket

Storage solutions don’t have to sacrifice style — and this storage basket from Spectrum is the perfect example of that. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers are wild about this pick, giving it a remarkable 4.9-star rating overall on the site, after 200 and growing reviews.

The basket is made from sturdy steel, and it features an open-grid design that’s both easy on the eyes and functional, allowing you to quickly view the contents inside. When you need to access your items, side handles make it simple to pull it out from underneath the bed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Need all the storage I can find, needed something good looking for under my bed and this was it. Easy to pull in and out , lots of room, well made and looks great. I plan on purchasing more."

Size: 24.5 x 16 x 5.25 inches (length x width x height)

6. A Set Of Space-Saving Vacuum Storage Bags

With more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, tons of reviewers on the site commented that these vacuum storage bags from Spacesaver have been game changers when it comes to organizing and storing items under the bed. And they’re really simple to use: Put your items in the bag, zip it up, and place the hose of your vacuum (or the included travel pump) over the valve to remove the air. Once all of the air is out, close the cap and you’re good to go. The valve has a triple seal to ensure it won’t leak, and the zipper is airtight, so you won’t have to worry about anything getting in or out. The bags are waterproof, too.

Spacesaver claims that by using these bags, you'll reduce the original volume of your items by 80%. What that means for you is that you'll be able to store so much more stuff. You can choose to stack the bags under your bed, or you can also use them to save space inside plastic bins or another storage solution.

This set comes with 6 large storage bags, each of which can fit 10 to 12 sweaters or 1 pillow. You can also buy sets with small, medium, or jumbo bags, or you can get a multipack that has a variety of different sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Absolutely love these bags, I wish I had tried them long ago! Pillows, blankets, and linens that previously took up the whole floor of two closets now fit nicely, hidden under our beds! The jumbo size bags easily take a thick king size comforter, and in some cases with room enough for a pillow along with it. We bought two six-packs and still had a few bags left over. We live in the southwest US desert, so it's wonderful to find a way to compactly store these bulky items until the few months of the year that we need them. The package claims are no exaggeration, they really will reduce the bulk of these items by at least 80%!"