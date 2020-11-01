There are literally thousands of different vacuums on the market, and just because they have the word "pet" in the label, that doesn't mean they work well for cat litter. The best vacuums for cat litter need to have a powerful filtration system that'll actually trap the litter inside the canister. Think of it this way: Litter is pretty dusty and smelly, so your vacuum needs to keep all of that dust, along with other allergens, tightly contained. And since you'll be using it every day, it's even better if your vacuum has an easy-to-clean canister, too.

It's also important to consider where you store your litter box. For example, my cats' boxes are in a tight space, so I use a high-powered handheld vacuum to get all the litter that tends to hide in nooks and crannies. But if your litter boxes are in wide-open spaces, you may want to go with an upright or stick vacuum so you can pick up litter with just a couple of passes.

With so many options, it's not always easy to pick out the best vacuums for cat litter. Here's a round-up of some of the most effective options out there to make your decision as easy as possible.

1. Best Upright Vacuum

When it comes to sucking up litter in a snap, you can't beat this pet-friendly upright vacuum. For one, it features a powerful brush roller that's excellent at picking up even the tiniest specks of litter, as well as a state-of-the-art HEPA filtration system and advanced seal technology to trap any dust particles and prevent them from floating in the air even after you're finished cleaning up. Plus, you can even remove the canister "pod" and use the hose directly to create an even more versatile, flexible vacuum that can reach into every corner. And if you're faced with sticky, wet litter clumps, you can just snap on the "Pet Power Brush" to easily lift debris.

According to one reviewer: "Finally I’ve found a vacuum that doesn’t spit or push cat litter around. I used just the hard floor setting with no attachment to pick up the tiniest specks of cat litter. Sucked it all up with no problem and I didn’t have to go back over the floors which my old vacuum made me do because it would spit it out at me. [Overall] I’m in love with it! Cat owners you won’t be disappointed."

2. Best Stick Vacuum

This cordless stick vacuum is the perfect solution to litter boxes in the basement or the garage. Once it's charged, you can take this portable vacuum with you to quickly clean up without having to find an outlet. It runs for 40 minutes before it needs to be recharged, and it features a swivel head that can reach into every nook and cranny. This vacuum even works on any type of flooring, so whether your litter box is on carpet, wood, or cement, you can be sure it'll clean up every last speck.

According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love this vacuum. The best one I have [ever] had. I have tile and carpet and hardwood floors and it cleans all of them. It even picks up dog hair and cat litter. I use this every day and I have had it for months now and still going strong."

3. Best Handheld Vacuum

For easy clean-up on the fly, this handheld vacuum is a must. Weighing in at 4 pounds, it's super lightweight and simple to maneuver in hard to reach places. This vacuum also has a 14-volt lithium-ion battery powering its motor, making it one of the most effective handheld vacs on the market. Plus, it features a triple filtration system and comes with multiple handy tools, including a motorized brush and crevice tool.

According to one reviewer: "WOW!! This is one fabulous vacuum! I use it daily to combat the cat litter and hair and dirt and dust bunnies and random filth that 3 cats and 4 kids bring into my house in unbelievable quantities. But mostly the cat litter. And this little vacuum rocks! The lithium ion battery has a great life. I am a vacuum snob, and have tried MULTIPLE vacuums (uprights and canister and handhelds, bagged and bagless). I absolutely LOVE this vacuum."

4. Best Utility Vacuum

Clean-up is easier than ever with this heavy-duty utility vacuum. It features a huge 2.5-gallon tank, which is more than enough space for multiple clean-up sessions. It also comes with multiple tools, including a crevice tool to capture all the tiny piece of litter than end up crammed next to the box. On top of that, this vacuum can pick up both wet and dry litter, making it the perfect option for cats who tend to leave soiled litter behind.

According to one reviewer: "I keep it close to the kitty litter box to clean up the litter around on the floor. Works great. Also use it on the ramp carpet at my back door and it works great."

Also Great: This Mat That Traps Cat Litter

On top of a great vacuum, this textured litter mat is a worthy addition to the cleaning arsenal. It comes in a variety of sizes and shapes so you can find the right fit for your cat's litter box. Each rug features deep grooves and coiled mesh, both of which are excellent at capturing litter on your cat's paws before they get too far from the box. You can use a vacuum to clean it up, take it outside to shake it, or deep clean it with soap and water.

According to one reviewer: "From the moment I received this mat I could tell it was [high] quality. True to its name, it really grips that kitty litter. The scratcher also happens to be a kicker and this mat really does a nice job of catching all the litter. There seems to be a good balance of mesh and the grooves between the mesh – this is where the litter is caught. I just use a small vacuum about once a week and it cleans up perfectly."