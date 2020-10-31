When so many comforters are made from wool or down, it can be hard to know what to choose when you're shopping for vegan-friendly products. Thankfully there are vegan options that forgo any form of animal product: That means, in addition to no wool and down, they also notably do not use silk or leather. And the best vegan comforters are surprsingly affordable since they rely on quality synthetic fill. The key is choosing a fill type and weight that meets your needs.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Australia advised looking for bedding filled with Thinsulate and PrimaLoft, as well as generic synthetics that are often labeled as "polyester fill," "synthetic down," or "down alternative." Another hack PETA Australia recommended is to look for products that are labeled as hypoallergenic or some combination of wording that suggests low-allergy bedding, which may be the brand's way of indicating the materials are not animal-based. For the comforter shell, breathable cotton will feel soft against your skin, but more affordable options might come with a synthetic cover, like polyester. However, you can easily add a cotton duvet cover to achieve your bedding goals.

If you’re interested in an explicitly organic or nontoxic comforter, check for certifications from OEKO-TEX and the Global Organic Textile Standard, more commonly called GOTS. OEKO-TEX is an umbrella for 18 scientific institutions worldwide. Their STANDARD 100 label is common in bedding; this means every component was tested and found to be nontoxic. However, if you’re looking into organic and sustainable options — especially if you want organic cotton — you may want to prioritize a GOTS certification. GOTS certification requires meeting stringent ecological requirements during every link of the supply chain, from nontoxic chemicals and environmental protections to ethical labor practices. (You can read more about the GOTS standards here.)

When you’re shopping, also keep an eye out for the GSM (grams per square meter). A higher number indicates heavier – and cozier – bedding. So, 150-250 GSM is a good lightweight option for warmer temperatures, and anything over 400 GSM indicates winter-worthy toastiness. Ahead, the best vegan comforters (plus an organic duvet cover) to wrap up in all year round.

1. The Vegan-Approved Comforter With A Cult Following

Weight: 300 GSM

Vegan interior designer Deborah DiMare chose this down alternative comforter as a top choice for cruelty-free bedding in an article for PETA. With over 21,000 Amazon ratings, even non-vegans gave this pick rave reviews. "Bought this because of my vegan girlfriend. Ended up loving it more than my down duvets," a reviewer confessed. Its hypoallergenic, mid-weight polyester down-alternative fill is kept in place with box stitching so it never bunches up — and the cover is ultra-smooth polyester with eight tabs for attaching inside a duvet cover. (And it's all backed by a three-year warranty.) "This is so snuggly, yet lightweight. It's so soft and 'lofty,'" one shopper praised. "I wanted an alternative to down, since I'm vegan."

Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1 (but other sizes available in different listings, including this Twin XL and this King)

2. A Lightweight, OEKO-TEX-Certified Comforter Made With Eucalyptus

Weight: 200 GSM

This lightweight, nontoxic comforter features hypoallergenic microfiber fill (derived from eucalyptus) that is engineered to be cool and moisture-wicking and feel similar to down; it’s GRS certified sustainable and carries the OEKO-Tex Standard 100 label signifying that every component has been tested and found free of harmful chemicals. It features box stitching to prevent the fill from shifting, and it has a 100% cotton cover with corner tabs for a natural fiber finish. "There are so many cheap microfiber comforters out there, and finding 100% cotton for under $100 has been basically impossible," noted one reviewer who required a cotton cover. "This comforter is EXACTLY what I've been searching for. The cotton exterior is the softest cotton I've found, even compared to my high thread-count cotton sheets. The fill is extremely fluffy and fine textured making the comforter very maleable and luxurious."

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 3

3. The Ultra-Warm Comforter With A GOTS-Certified Cover (That's Available In 12 Colors)

Weight: 500 GSM

Ultra-plush and ultra-lofty, this winter-ready warm vegan comforter is made with organic materials — and eco-conscious shoppers will love the certifications backing it up. The 100% cotton shell is GOTS-certified and comes with a luxe 800 thread count. The premium microfiber filling is hypoallergenic, and held in place with classic box stitching. "This comforter is wonderful. It's incredibly soft and fluffy and beautiful. The craftsmanship is excellent too," one fan gushed. "It took me a long time to decide on a comforter and I am extremely happy that I chose this one. The fact that it is organic cotton is even better." Choose from more than a dozen colors too, including a lovely neutral ivory and a rich burgundy.

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 4

4. This Boho-Chic Comforter Set With A Pure Cotton Cover

Weight: 250 GSM

For a nice patterned option, this vegan comforter boasts a natural 100% cotton shell and a lightweight microfiber fill. The eyelash frayed charcoal clip jacquard accents are modern yet minimal, with an inviting texture you'll catch yourself toying with. It comes with two decorative pillow shams for a complete set. "The cotton has a nice weight and hand, not coarse and rough as some lower thread-count percale can be. It is soft to the touch even before washing and feels as if it will just become softer over time," a shopper noted. "The polyester fill is a medium weight and thickness with a decent loft so will likely be warm enough on its own spring and fall, with perhaps and extra blanket for extra cold winters (or those who never feel warm enough except during the hottest days of summer, like me)."

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 2

Available sets: 4

Also Nice: An Organic Cotton Duvet Cover

If you want an ethical duvet cover to pair with your vegan comforter — or maybe you're not able to invest in an organic comforter just yet but still want an eco-friendly upgrade — consider adding an organic cotton duvet cover. This one is GOTS-certified and labeled with the OEKO TEX Standard 100 — it’s organic, nontoxic, and ethically made so you can rest easy. The 300 thread count cover features ties inside to secure an insert, and buttons closed. You can also snag the matching organic cotton sheets in the same listing if you’re making the switch to eco-conscious bedding. It's also supremely and surprisingly soft, according to reviews. "Now I know what real comfort and subtle luxury feels like. This is the real deal," one fan bragged. "It makes me happy every time I look at it, and even more happy every time I go to bed."