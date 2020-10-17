Life
The Best Vitamins For Acne And Clear Skin
Cleansers and serums are great, but it can be just as important to prevent acne with a variety of effective vitamins and minerals. The best vitamins for acne are a select few that experts say can balance your system and stave off breakouts. Before you spend money and time on supplements that may not work, board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, MD, founder of SkinFive and AvaMD Clinics, recommends these five vitamins and minerals to help get rid of acne.
- Probiotics: Your gut health affects your skin, and experts say an unbalanced microbiome can cause acne. "Probiotics are great to target the bacterial formation of acne," Shamban says. They can also reduce inflammation, boost digestion, and help clear up your skin. Probiotics are generally sold in colony forming units (CFUs) that range from 2 billion to 100 billion, and it's important to choose one that guarantees its potency up to its expiration date so you can be sure you are reaping all of its benefits.
- Zinc: While it is rare to have a zinc insufficiency, some health conditions that can prevent the absorption of zinc from foods include celiac disease, diabetes, cancer, and Crohn's disease. Taken orally or topically, zinc can decrease skin oil production and fight the inflammation and bacteria, according to Shamban.
- Conjugated Linolenic Acid: The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids found in conjugated linolenic acid may help reduce acne, according to one study. It has also been shown to reduce inflammation in acne lesions, says Shamban.
- B Vitamins: The vitamin B range can be highly beneficial for hormone production and balance, contributing to skin health and keeping acne at bay, according to Shamban. Vitamin B-5 (pantothenic acid), in particular, has been shown in studies to reduce acne and skin inflammation, but a vitamin B complex covers all of your bases.
- Selenium: Research has found that people with acne are likely to have low amounts of selenium in their blood and Shamban agrees this mineral can help. "Selenium is noteworthy because it acts as a cofactor for our intrinsic anti-inflammatory system that uses glutathione," Shamban says. Glutathione is an antioxidant that can, among other things, benefit your skin.
Keep In Mind
Fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin E and Vitamin A are associated with skin health, but experts say these supplements often contain much higher amounts than the RDA and that it can be dangerous to go overboard with dosages. For that reason, I did not include these vitamins on this list.
No matter which vitamin you consider, the most effective way to receive its benefits is from a food source, according to Shamban. "Healthy diet, supplementation as needed or advised, and topical treatments from your board-certified dermatologist when combined are most often the best treatment trifecta," Shamban advises.
And remember, it's always a good idea to consult with your doctor before starting any new supplement regime.
