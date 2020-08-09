Vitamix blenders are high-powered appliances that are beloved by professional and home chefs alike for their ability to make fine purees, smoothies, sauces, nut butters, and even hot soups (thanks to the friction heat). They come with a hefty price tag but fans say they're worth every penny. The best Vitamix blenders suit your budget and feature a jar size that is compatible with your cooking needs. Before we get to the blenders themselves, here are some things to consider.

Vitamix blenders are manufactured in the United States and boast some of the most impressive warranties you’ll find, though it's worth noting that a longer warranty comes with a higher price tag. One of the first things you’ll notice about this blender is a variable speed dial that allows you to precisely control the speed of the blending blades. Lower speeds are good for stirring or lightly mixing, whereas high speeds are best for pureeing. A pulse button is great for chopping or breaking up tough ingredients, and certain Vitamix models have additional bells and whistles like a digital touchscreen display, timer, and WiFi connectivity to the Vitamix app, which features pre-programmed settings.

Vitamix offers a couple of different style jars, and though the low-profile jars are shorter than Vitamix’s classic tall jar, reviewers note that they aren't always great for blending extra small volumes because the ingredients don't always reach the blades. On the other hand, their height makes them easier to store. The choice will come down to your preferences and usage.

The best Vitamix blenders offer power and performance, and though pricey, they’re a worthy investment for home cooks of all levels. Here are the top Vitamix picks to consider.

1 The Best Value Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender (48 Ounces) Amazon $350 See On Amazon The most affordable Vitamix on the list, the brand’s line of Explorian blenders features a slightly smaller 48-ounce jar, making it best for small to medium households. But since it can still blend 6 cups, it can hold enough volume for most recipes, and it is compact enough to fit under most kitchen countertops. The powerful motor and stainless steel blades are built to last through even the toughest recipes and regular use. A user-friendly variable speed dial offers 10 speeds, and pulsing options provide for a range of recipe preparations like chopping, ice crushing, grinding, emulsifying and pureeing. And since it has thermal protection, the blender can handle blending hot soups or sauces. To use the self-cleaning feature, simply add a little dish soap and warm water to the jar, and blend for 30 to 60 seconds. The E310 Explorian comes with a tamper to help push ingredients toward the blades when blending low-liquid recipes like nut butters and frozen treats. A five-year warranty and recipe booklet are also included with purchase. Helpful Review: "I was on the fence about spending this much on a blender, but I am very happy I did. [...] I had the nutri ninja bullet and it was great for protein shakes, but could not chop up ice, veggies/fruits that well and I hated holding it down to blend. I am in college and I live alone so getting the smaller & cheaper blender made sense to me. It does the same blending that all the other models can do, but without the fancy extras such as touch screen and pre-programmed setting.This blender was a great upgrade for me and because of how much it can do I will be taking full advantage of it."

2 The Fan Favorite Vitamix Professional-Grade 5200 Blender (64 Ounces) Amazon $449 See On Amazon Boasting more than 2,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7 rating, the Vitamix 5200 has a comparable motor and power to the first pick, but comes with a larger, taller 64-ounce jar that is narrow at the base, making it your best pick if you like to medium to large batches or extra tiny batches that a low-profile jar might not accommodate as easily. The one downside of the jar, however, is that it stands over 20-inches tall when set on the motor, which is generally too tall to fit under most kitchen cabinets. If you have open countertops, this may not be a problem, and the jar can easily be stored alongside the motor. The 5200 has Vitamix’s signature full-range variable speed dial with 10 speeds and pulse buttons for performing a wide range of recipes, including smoothies, frozen treats, purees, and nut butters. The motor is equipped with a thermal protection system and cooling fan so you won’t have to worry about the blender overheating when blending back-to-back or making heavy recipes. The 5200 comes with a tamper, startup guide, and 7-year full warranty. Note: Most Vitamix jars are compatible with different models and can be purchased a la carte, like this low-profile 64-ounce jar. Just make sure to check that they’re compatible with your specific model. Helpful Review: "With this [Vitamix] I do not even have to cut things up much at all. I will maybe break a carrot in half but I can just toss in a chunk of ginger, add any other fruit and vegetables including a hunk of lime with the skin on and ramp this blender up. I start on low, turn the dial up and then hit the lever for max. It sounds almost like a jet engine starting up, much quieter of course, but with that kind of power. The smoothie comes out silkie smooth and the blender does not struggle at all. It is a beautiful and delicious thing. As a plus this blender will even heat up stuff you put in it from friction so you can make soups."