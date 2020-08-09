shopping
The 3 Best Vitamix Blenders
Vitamix blenders are high-powered appliances that are beloved by professional and home chefs alike for their ability to make fine purees, smoothies, sauces, nut butters, and even hot soups (thanks to the friction heat). They come with a hefty price tag but fans say they're worth every penny. The best Vitamix blenders suit your budget and feature a jar size that is compatible with your cooking needs. Before we get to the blenders themselves, here are some things to consider.
Vitamix blenders are manufactured in the United States and boast some of the most impressive warranties you’ll find, though it's worth noting that a longer warranty comes with a higher price tag. One of the first things you’ll notice about this blender is a variable speed dial that allows you to precisely control the speed of the blending blades. Lower speeds are good for stirring or lightly mixing, whereas high speeds are best for pureeing. A pulse button is great for chopping or breaking up tough ingredients, and certain Vitamix models have additional bells and whistles like a digital touchscreen display, timer, and WiFi connectivity to the Vitamix app, which features pre-programmed settings.
Vitamix offers a couple of different style jars, and though the low-profile jars are shorter than Vitamix’s classic tall jar, reviewers note that they aren't always great for blending extra small volumes because the ingredients don't always reach the blades. On the other hand, their height makes them easier to store. The choice will come down to your preferences and usage.
The best Vitamix blenders offer power and performance, and though pricey, they’re a worthy investment for home cooks of all levels. Here are the top Vitamix picks to consider.