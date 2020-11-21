We rely on our digital devices for so much — including telling us what time it is — but a trusty wall clock remains an essential, its mere presence urging us get out the door in time. Besides that, many of the best wall clocks also display other helpful information — like the temperature or day of the week — while others capitalize on style-savvy design elements to tie a room together.

Of course, the first decision you'll have to make is whether you want a digital or analog clock face. A digital clock is more utilitarian, displaying the time in an easy-to-read fashion, and some provide extra information, like the date and temperature. Analog clocks, on the other hand, are more likely to double as design pieces and come in a range of styles — from classic to vintage-inspired to modern to rustic — and your choice depends on the aesthetic you're trying to create. The one practical consideration to keep in mind with analog clocks? Sound. Some people find the quiet ticking of a clock to be soothing, while others prefer silence. In any case, there are plenty of ticking and non-ticking options to choose from.

Last, but not least, most wall clocks need to be set manually, but if you usually forget to adjust for daylight saving time — or just don’t want to deal with setting a clock at all — it might be worth spending a bit more for an atomic clock, which uses a radio signal to synchronize to the United States’ atomic clock so it’s automatically adjusted as needed. (Pretty cool.) And so, the time has come — scroll on to check out the best wall clocks on Amazon that’ll spruce up your decor and keep you on schedule.

1. A Modern Clock With 8 Vivid Color Options

This modern wall clock with a bright face offers a cheerful way to keep time, and it comes in eight colors, including orange, pink, and cyan. The 10-inch clock features a white frame with large white numbers at each quarter-hour, and it boasts silent operation, so you won't be disturbed as the hands make their way around.

According to a fan: "I definitely like this clock. It is silent. Colorful. Decorative. And tells the time accurately. Thumbs up!!"

2. A Classic Analog Clock

If you’re looking for a classic and affordable analog wall clock, this one is a top-seller on Amazon, having earned more than 6,000 five-star reviews. Available in 10-, 12-, and 13-inch sizes, the clock features a white face with bold black numbers, making it easy to read the time at a glance. Plus, it's silent, so you can get the analog look without any ticking noises.

According to a fan: “Great for exactly what I wanted it for. Just a plain Jane, big ol' cheap clock for the bathroom. Works great and does exactly what it should. Nice big numbers to see through the steam too! But what's best, is that it's completely silent!”

3. An Affordable Digital Clock

This affordable digital clock has thousands of five-star reviews, and it boasts some handy features. Under the large time reading, the clock displays the date, day of the week, and indoor temperature (you can even toggle between Fahrenheit and Celsius). Plus, you can set the clock to 12- or 24-hour display, and it also works as an alarm with a 10-minute snooze feature. The clock measures 8.6 by 6.8 inches, and if you eventually decide you don't want to mount it to the wall, you can use the kickstand on the back to set it on a desk or bedside table. Another option: For a bit more money, you can purchase an atomic version that will automatically set itself.

According to a fan: “The clock works well and it looks EXACTLY like the picture. It keeps accurate time and temperature. What more can I say? I am pleased with this purchase."

4. A Retro Clock That Comes In 7 Colors

If you dig a throwback look, this retro wall clock will be right up your alley. And since it comes in seven diner-worthy colors — like silver, seafoam green, and candy apple red — you can find one that blends in seamlessly with your decor. The 9.5-inch, non-ticking clock features black numbers that are easy to read against the white face.

According to a fan: “This clock is ADORABLE! Lightweight but doesn’t look it. Very retro looks like it belongs in a 50s diner which is exactly what I wanted. My mom saw it and she ordered one too! Great look and amazing value just get it!"

5. An Elegant Ticking Clock With Roman Numerals

Do you love the sound of an old-fashioned ticking clock? Opt for this ticking wall clock. It boasts a classic design with Roman numerals, making it a timeless piece that'll last for years to come. Made from powder-coated metal, it comes in two colors and sizes: 16-inch black and 24-inch white.

According to a fan: “It's well made, keeps time and is a wonderful statement piece for an affordable price!”

6. An Atomic Analog Clock That Sets Itself

Do you always forget to adjust your clock for Daylight Savings Time? Then it’s worth spending more for this atomic analog wall clock that uses a radio signal to automatically set itself to your time zone. The 14-inch clock has a classic look with a black frame, white face, and bold numbers, and reviewers are pleased with its silent operation and accuracy.

Power: 1 AA battery (not included), with an additional battery compartment for longer life

According to a fan: “I wanted to write this review after daylight savings ended so I know if it works correctly. Sure enough it did! It adjusted to the correct time at around 12 midnight on Saturday and has been ticking correctly ever since.”

7. This Digital Clock With A Remote

This 8-inch digital wall clock features a bright display you can see from across the room, and it shows you the time and date in bold white numerals and letters. You can choose between 12- and 24-hour time settings, and there are three brightness levels. Since the clock comes with a remote control, you don't have to get up to adjust anything. It also gives you the option to set up to five alarms at once, and you can place it on a table if you ultimately decide not to mount it to the wall. However, unlike the other digital option on this list, this clock does not display temperature.

Power: DC cord, included

According to a fan: “This clock not only comes with a remote, but it came out of the box ready to go! I plugged this clock in and everything was preset and accurate.”

8. A Rustic Wood Wall Clock

This oversize rustic wall clock is perfect for farmhouse-style decor. The analog clock features raised numbers with a faux galvanized finish and metal hands that contrast beautifully with the wooden clock face. Choose between three colors: tan, white, and gray. Plus, reviewers note that the 22.5-inch clock is totally silent.

According to a fan: “This is absolutely stunning!! It's perfectly modern and farmhouse all in one.”

9. A Sleek Clock That Comes In Silver, Gold & Rose Gold

If you want to add a glam accent to your decor, this metallic analog clock is the perfect choice. In shades like gold, silver, and rose gold, the non-ticking clock features large numbers that are easy to read at a glance. And there are more options, too: Choose between 11-inch and 12-inch sizes, as well as clock faces in unexpected colors like black and gray.

According to a fan: “The clock works as advertised- it has a nice rosegold color (pretty much like iphones rosegold color), is elegant looking and has big numbers to read!"

10. An Elegant Antique-Style Clock

This elegant wall clock has a timeless aesthetic that looks like it came straight out of a London train station. The 12-inch clock features a lightly distressed face with large white numbers and gold hands. It's non-ticking, and it comes in three other color options as well: navy, teal, and white.

Power source: 1 AA battery (not included)

According to a fan: "This is beautiful and elegant. I love how easy it is to read, and love the look of it on the wall."

11. The Classic Kit Cat Klock

This classic Kit Cat Klock has been around since 1932, making it a great vintage addition to your decor. The cute smiling cat clock features an analog face, wagging tail, and moving eyes. Measuring 15.5 inches from ears to tail, it comes in classic black and white, as well as 18 other fun colors, like orange, strawberry, and candy cane red. It's also available in a smaller size, and while it doesn’t make a loud ticking sound, reviewers note it does make a pleasant repetitive noise.

According to a fan: “I just love this old school clock. Makes me feel like I'm in my grandma's kitchen watching her cook her famous stew or making home made jam. The batteries last a LONG time on this clock, too!”