When it's time to put your blankets away, they can take up a lot of room. That's where the best ways to store blankets come in. The market is filled with options, from hidden storage solutions to pieces that turn your blankets into a statement piece — but the design, capacity, and dimensions should all influence your decision.

Before you start shopping for blanket storage ideas, you should consider where you plan on storing them: Do you want a space-savvy way to use your pre-existing storage areas or are you looking for a new piece of furniture that adds storage and style simultaneously? The first half of this article features containers that can be hidden in closets, garages, attics, or under beds — while the second half features storage solutions that are decorative in and of themselves.

Next, you'll want to consider the size and capacity of any given storage solution. The size — or dimensions — is how many inches the piece takes up, which is especially important for furniture or boxes that are designed to fit on shelves or under your bed. The capacity, often measured in liters, is how much volume a container can hold. (The latter isn't always available for furniture pieces, so the dimensions will be your biggest tell here.)

These best-selling items make the most your storage space and get organized, all while remaining smart, affordable, and attractive.

1. The Fan-Favorite Way To Store Blankets

These Lifewit storage bags are a best-seller on Amazon, and have more than 20,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars. Why are they so popular? For one, they come in a pack of three for less than $25, and each one can hold 90 liters. For another, the non-woven material is breathable while protecting against dust. Finally, each one features dual steel zippers and a clear plastic window, so you can see what's inside and get to it with ease. Thanks to their squared shape, they're easy to place on shelves or in closets — but they also fold up to save space when they're not in use. You can also use them for clothes, towels, and more.

Dimensions: 23.6 by 16.9 by 13.7 inches

Capacity: 90 liters

Color options: Black, Gray, Blue

One reviewer wrote: "Love them! They hold my king sheets, blanket and comforter all in one storage unit. I can also fit [four] regular size pillows in one. They stack very well, making storing them super easy and the handles make it easy to move them."

2. The Most Space-Saving Pick

For those who want to maximize their storage space, there are these brilliant vacuum bags from SUOCO. Simply put your throw blankets, comforters, or pillows inside; then zip the top shut and remove the air using a standard-size vacuum hose or the included hand pump. The bags will shrink up to 80%, so you can easily stack them in your closet or under your bed. Since the exterior is made from dual nylon layers, it'll also help keep out dust, moisture, and bugs.

Dimensions: 40 by 30 inches

Capacity: N/A

Color options: N/A

One reviewer wrote: "I’ve been trying to reorganize my home and consolidate space. I realized that one great way would be to squish down some extra blankets taking up closet space and shove them under the bed! These bags are nice and large, so I could fit three big blankets without going past the fill line."

3. The Best Underbed Storage

These storage containers from storageLAB are roomy enough to hold 60 liters — but they're under 6 inches in height, so they fit underneath most beds. As a result, you can safely store your seasonal or excess bedding out of sight without having to worry about dust or dirt. Each one also has a clear top panel and handles all around, so you can slide them out again without hassle. When they're not in use, they also fold down flat. They're also available in two-packs.

Dimensions: 33 by 17 by 6 inches

Capacity: 60 liters

Color options: Gray, Straw

One reviewer wrote: "These are great solutions for extra storage. Low profile, so they easily fit under our twin sons' cribs. We have so many baby blankets and nowhere to put them until we purchased these! I also love how there is a handle on the side with which to easily pull them out from under the crib/bed."

4. The Best Storage Bins

For storage with more structure, you've got these multipurpose storage bins. Each one holds 19 quarts (approximately 18 liters) and has a sturdy, stackable plastic construction that helps keep the contents dry. Plus, the locking latches offer additional security. Since they're translucent, you can see at a glance what's inside. Get them in a pack of four, six, or 10. They're also available in 5-, 25-, 38-, and 68-liter sizes.

Dimensions: 15.4 by 12.4 by 9.6 inches

Capacity: 19 quarts (18 liters)

Color options: Clear

One reviewer wrote: "Obsessed! I put a set of sheets in each and they are easy to see and pull out even we change the bedding. Perfect because before each kid had a bigger tote of all their sheets and they would pull everything out to find the matching set."

5. A Popular Storage Ottoman

The YOUDENOVA storage ottoman can be used as a footrest or a bench, thanks to its 350-pound capacity. Even though it's particularly sturdy, however, it is hollow inside and can hold up to 80 liters of blankets, bedding, pillows, and more. Plus, when you don't need it, it can fold flat. And no matter which color option you choose, each one is less than $40, making it one of the most affordable storage solutions that you can openly display in your home. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall and more than 4,000 reviews.

Dimensions: 30 by 15 by 15 inches

Capacity: 80 liters

Color options: Beige, Blue, Gray

One reviewer wrote: "Was looking for a footrest, blanket storage for the couch and this is PERFECT! I was definitely not expecting much for the price, but I was proved wrong. The denim color is so cute, rich jean color with white stitching."

6. A Large Storage Chest

Whether you use it as a bench, ottoman, coffee table, or decorative chest, the HOOBRO organizer is a great solution for blankets. In fact, due to its wooden exterior and metal legs, you'd never know it contains hidden storage while it's sitting in your room — but the easy-close top swings open so your clutter has a more permanent home. The sides are ventilated for breathability, but the solid top works well as a seat or table. It can support up to 220 pounds, but the interior capacity is not noted by the manufacturer.

Dimensions: 31.5 by 15.6 by 19.3 inches

Capacity: N/A

Color options: Rustic brown

One reviewer wrote: "This is one sturdy toy box. It holds lots of toys & blankets. It looks like a nice piece of furniture. I like the lid because it will stay up. It's a great safety feature if you have toddlers. No worries of it closing on little fingers or on little heads. I'm super happy with this purchase."

7. The Best Storage Cabinet

Put a linen closet where there wasn't one with the Sauder HomePlus storage cabinet. This roomy solution comes in three finishes (white, dark wood, or light wood). It provides four shelves that are ideal for sheets, pillows, blankets, and comforters. The shaker-style doors keep all of your items hidden from sight.

Dimensions: 30.7 by 17.2 by 68.8 inches

Capacity: N/A

Color options: Dakota Oak, Lintel Oak, White

One reviewer wrote: "We use the cabinet to store blankets, pillows, and towels. Now our closets are free for clothes."

8. The Best Blanket Rack

Some blankets are more than just blankets — that's why the SEI rack is designed to display quilts and other throws in a safe, stylish way. Of course, it won't protect against dust, but the three tiers and sturdy metal construction will minimize friction and wrinkles, all while allowing you to view your creations.

Dimensions: 16 by 31.5 by 35.3 inches

Capacity: N/A

Color options: Black

One reviewer wrote: "These are just lovely, sturdy and do their job well! I ordered two of these: one for my bedspreads and blankets and the other one to use as a towel drying stand. [...] They add a nice accent to our bedroom."

9. The Best Basket For Blanket Storage

Finally, there's the Mintwood extra-large basket, which is a stylish, low-maintenance option that turns your blankets into a stylish accent. Just throw your throws inside, and the two-tone cotton rope design makes them look intentional. Place them next to your sofa or bed so they're always within reach. When empty, the basket collapses down for easy storage.

Dimensions: 22 by 14 inches

Capacity: N/A

Color options: White/Beige

One reviewer wrote: "Perfect! This is large and it holds 6 throws. The sides stand up well. This basket sits on the side of our couch and keeps our blankets handy."