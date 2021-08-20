Whether you’re camping in the woods or walking down the city sidewalk, nothing is more frustrating than trying to light a flame when it’s super windy. To combat this, the best windproof lighters are ultra-durable, long-lasting, and water-resistant. This allows them to still deliver in rain and other weather elements while also standing up to wear and tear.
What are the main types of windproof lighters?
Styles can vary but there are two main types of windproof lighters: fuel-based and electric. Both are sometimes referred to as “torch lighters” due to the continuous torch-like flames they produce.
Fuel-based: These are the classic lighters you likely grew up on — they rely on butane or other types of lighter fluid to operate. The best options are refillable so you get a longer shelf life out of them than the disposable lighters.
One kind of windproof lighter isn’t better than the other — it’s simply a matter of personal preference. Here are the key factors to consider when you’re shopping around:
Durability: In addition to wind protection, look for other storm-proofing features such as waterproof seals or impact-resistant designs.
Longevity: Another thing to think about is the lifespan of the product. How long will it last before it needs to be refilled or recharged? Fuel-based options usually last longer in between fills. If you opt for an electric lighter, it should ideally be able to recharge in three hours or less.
Ease of use: You want the lighter to ignite easily, so try to find choices with smooth-rolling flints or easy-push buttons. It’s also helpful if they can light when wet. Reading the reviews is a great way to determine how easily they light.
Bonuses: Depending on how you plan to use your lighter, you may also want bonus features such as built-in LED lights or the ability to float in water. Some lighters even come in kits with extras like lighter fluid, tinder, or flints.
Now that you have a better idea of what you’re looking for, check out the best windproof lighters below in a variety of styles.