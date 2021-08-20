Whether you’re camping in the woods or walking down the city sidewalk, nothing is more frustrating than trying to light a flame when it’s super windy. To combat this, the best windproof lighters are ultra-durable, long-lasting, and water-resistant. This allows them to still deliver in rain and other weather elements while also standing up to wear and tear.

What are the main types of windproof lighters?

Styles can vary but there are two main types of windproof lighters: fuel-based and electric. Both are sometimes referred to as “torch lighters” due to the continuous torch-like flames they produce.

Electric: These operate via plasma arcs (high-voltage currents that run between two tiny nodes and generate heat). They operate on rechargeable batteries and are also sometimes called plasma lighters.

How should I choose a windproof lighter?

One kind of windproof lighter isn’t better than the other — it’s simply a matter of personal preference. Here are the key factors to consider when you’re shopping around:

Longevity: Another thing to think about is the lifespan of the product. How long will it last before it needs to be refilled or recharged? Fuel-based options usually last longer in between fills. If you opt for an electric lighter, it should ideally be able to recharge in three hours or less.

Bonuses: Depending on how you plan to use your lighter, you may also want bonus features such as built-in LED lights or the ability to float in water. Some lighters even come in kits with extras like lighter fluid, tinder, or flints.

Now that you have a better idea of what you’re looking for, check out the best windproof lighters below in a variety of styles.

1 This Floating Butane Option That Can Withstand 80 MPH Winds UST Windproof Floating Lighter Amazon $17 See On Amazon Weight: 0.96 ounce Type: Fuel What’s great about it: Constructed with a highly durable zinc-cast wind guard that can stay lit during 80-mile-per-hour winds, this remarkable UST option is one of the best stormproof lighters, period. The impact-resistant torch, which can be lit up to a whopping 30,000 times, is easy to use with a smooth design that you can operate with one hand. The combination of the waterproof plastic case and O-ring sealed cover (with a locking clasp closure) makes it fully rain-proof‚ and it lights when wet, too. As a bonus, the butane-based lighter will float if you drop it in the water. One reviewer wrote: “Took it on back country Kayak trip in Canada and we had some really wet conditions. My lighter was the star on the water and in camp. Big storms....no problem.....high winds.....no problem. And the fuel lasted the whole trip.”

2 A Fuel-Free Plasma Lighter That’s Watertight And Rechargeable S.O.L. Fire Lite Fuel Free Rechargeable Lighter Amazon $28 See On Amazon Weight: 1.8 ounces Type: Electric What’s great about it: This windproof torch lighter, which comes in a fully weather-resistant, waterproof case, can be ignited at any altitude. It’s tough and durable with a lighting mechanism that you operate by simply pushing a button. The dual-arc plasma lighter features a rechargeable lithium battery with excellent longevity, capable of lasting up to 45 uses per charge. You can juice it up in three short hours with the included USB cable, and it also comes with 3 feet of tinder cord that doubles as a lanyard. If that’s not enough, the lighter has an integrated 100-lumen LED light with three brightness settings. One reviewer wrote: “What a great little lighter! I got this as a stocking stuffer for my husband and he loves it. It works with plasma and the fact that you can recharge it in a flash is a definite pro!”