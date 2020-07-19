Congratulations! You've officially reached oenophile status and are shopping for a great fridge to store and chill your collection of wine. Not only will the best wine fridges use temperature zones to keep your vino at the optimal drinking and storage temperature, they'll also hold plenty of bottles without taking up unnecessary space. Here are a couple things to consider when shopping for the best wine coolers:

Temperature zones: Wine refrigerators come in single- and dual-zone options, and your choice will come down to budget and whether or not you'll be opening wine directly out of the fridge. If you're primarily using the fridge to store and preserve wine, you can get away with a cheaper single zone option to keep all your wine at an ideal storing temperature of 53 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're willing to spend a bit more and want the option of storing each varietal at optimal serving temperature (between 62 and 68 degrees for reds and 49 to 55 degrees for whites, according to popular wine blog Wine Folly), you may want to spend a little more money for a dual-zone fridge.

Size and storage capacity: A super practical consideration, you'll want to note the fridge's dimensions to be sure it fits in your kitchen or wherever else you're planning to put it. Likewise, you'll want to keep capacity in mind.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best wine fridges that will keep all your bottles in tip-top condition until it's time to uncork.

1. The Overall Best

With this dual-zone wine cooler, you can chill both reds and whites at optimal storage and drinking temperatures. The upper zone ranges from 41 to 54 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lower zone offers a range of 54 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can adjust each zone's temperature on the easy-to-read touch panel. It also boasts a memory function, so it'll restore the correct set temperature after power outages.

Made from sleek stainless steel, the fridge features beech wood shelves that slide out, a tempered glass door, and a soft blue LED light, so you can quickly locate the wine you're ready to pour. And to keep your bottles secure (that '97 Napa cab is expensive after all), there's a door open alarm system, as well as a three-minute screen lock function to prevent accidental temperature adjustments. And if you've got a growing collection of wine, this fridge is also available in a 46-bottle option.

Capacity: 28 bottles (15 x 23 x 34 inches), 46 bottles (23.5 x 23 x 34 inches),

According to a reviewer: “Best thing I have ever bought. Works well, quiet operation and good looks. The display and lighting are well designed. Amazing!”

2. A Compact Budget Option

If you're not ready to invest serious money, this single-zone wine cooler is an affordable option that doesn't take up a bunch of space. This 18-bottle fridge is small enough to fit on your countertop and features an adjustable thermostat dial with a range of 40 to 61 degrees Fahrenheit, but it only offers single zone cooling and you can't set exact temperatures, since it relies on a knob, much like regular refrigerators. It's the only option on the list with a reinforced glass door that's reversible, so you can set the hinges for either right- or left-side opening, though. The soft blue LED light gives you a proper view of the bottles inside, making this an affordable, all-around win. This option comes in multiple sizes, and is also good for storing a few cans of beer.

Capacity: 18 bottles (17.5 x 18.5 x 19.6 inches), 26 bottles (17.5 x 31.5 x 19.7 inches), 36 bottles (20.5 x 31.4 x 21.3 inches)

According to a reviewer: “Excellent product. Just what I was looking for. Justifies its place of honor by our pool table. Runs quietly and effectively.”

3. The Best For Narrow Spaces

If you have just a sliver of space to work with, this narrow wine refrigerator is your best bet, with a width of just under 14 inches. The single-zone fridge has an adjustable LCD thermostat control panel with a range of 41 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit, and the automatic temperature lock feature kicks in after 20 seconds to prevent stray temperature changes.

The fridge features a reinforced glass door, contoured wine racks, a soft LED light, and a taller bottom shelf for vertical wine storage and display. Of course, the slim profile does mean there's less storage space, and this option only holds up to 15 bottles — the least on the list — and there's no mention of a temperature memory feature. It's also available in a stainless steel option, but it is a bit wider.

Capacity: 15 bottles (25.4 by 13.6 by 20 inches)

According to a reviewer: “This is just the size I wanted. After reading the other reviews, there were no surprises. Bottles fit just as described. It cooled to the set temperature and when I put new bottles in it, it cools down in a reasonable amount of time.”

4. A Large Fridge That Works For Wine & Other Beverages

If you're living in a wine and beer household (or wine and LaCroix household), this wine refrigerator with space for plenty of beverage cans is just the ticket. On the left side, the temperature ranges from 41 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit, and on the right, it ranges from 39 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and the double touch-screen panel lets you easily customize the level of cooling. Like some of the other options, it boasts a memory function that resets the fridge to the desired temperature after power outages.

Made from stainless steel and double-layered tempered glass, the fridge features a white LED light for easy viewing and slide-out shelves on both sides. Plus, the two locks ensure that all your drinks remain safe and sound.

Capacity: 33 bottles and 70 cans (29.5 by 23.6 by 34.5 inches)

According to a reviewer: "This is exactly what I wanted. It really does hold a lot. I have wine bottles on the left side and beer and soda on the right and I like that I can set the beer at a lower temperature than the wine. Appearance wise it is very sleek looking and fits right in with my stainless steel appliances."