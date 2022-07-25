For taking your beverages on the go, wine tumblers are the perfect alternative to delicate wine glasses that can easily shatter. The best wine tumblers are vacuum-insulated and ideally made from durable stainless steel. You’ll also want to consider a tumbler that is either splash-proof or leakproof, so you can take them anywhere without worrying about spills.

When shopping around, don’t settle for anything less than double-wall insulated wine tumblers. Double-wall insulated cups have a two layers of stainless steel separated by air, so it’s harder for heat to enter or escape from your cup. This makes them the best for regulating the temperature of hot and cold drinks. Some tumblers even have triple-wall insulation to keep both hot and cold drinks temperature-regulated for even longer, which is a nice to have if you’re willing to spend a little more

The highest-quality tumblers on the market are 18/8 stainless steel. Stainless steel tumblers may even have rust-resistant properties so they’ll last longer, and kitchen-grade stainless steel ensures it’s safe for drinking and eating. Since most tumblers will feature some plastic in their design, particularly in the lid, keep your eyes peeled for BPA-free and dishwasher-safe tumblers, as well.

Not all wine tumblers are leakproof, although any with a lid should be at least splash-proof. For this measure, I combed the reviews to ensure that reviewers agreed each tumbler below is leakproof for maximum protection.

With all of this in consideration, here are some of the best wine tumblers perfect for any occasion — whether you’re exploring the outdoors or simply relaxing on your couch.

1. Overall Best: BrüMate Uncork’d XL MÜV

The BrüMate wine tumbler separates itself from the rest in every category. It is made from a durable and rust-resistant 18/8 stainless steel. The BPA-free plastic lid has a magnetic locking mechanism to prevent spills, so this is about as close to “leakproof” as you’ll get. Most impressively, it’s triple-wall insulated rather than double, which will keep your wine colder longer than any other tumbler on this list. And while the amount of your pour is at your own discretion, this is a generous 14 ounces, making it big enough to hold over half a bottle of wine. And finally, it’s completely dishwasher safe and comes in 26 different colors for you to choose from.

Material: 18/8 stainless steel | Size: 14 ounces | BPA-Free: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Yes |Color Options: 26

Positive Review: “I come from wine country, worked at a tasting room, and I am a self-proclaimed wine snob. Without the lid, you can still get the right aromas and wine glass feel. This cup is great for enjoying a glass on the couch without worrying about my dogs knocking me and spilling it. It keeps my wine nice and cold which I really value! I use it when I take warm baths, I still have my ice-cold wine. And it’s SO cute.”

2. Best Wine Tumbler Set: Simple Modern Wine Tumbler and Bottle Gift Set

Looking for a set? This tumbler set from Simple Modern includes two 12-ounce tumblers and one large 25-ounce tumbler. Easily transfer your favorite wine into the tumbler for up to 28 hours and it will stay chilled. Each of these tumblers is double-walled, vacuum-insulated and dipped in copper — which reduces the transfer of temperature. The set comes with splash-proof lids made of Tritan™, a BPA-free plastic, and are also top-rack dishwasher safe.

Material: Stainless steel | Size: Two 12-ounce tumblers and one 25-ounce bottle chiller | BPA-Free: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Color Options: 27

Positive Review: “The design of the tumbler allows for your cool drink to stay cold for hours (I’ve found they stay cold for longer than the stated time), but if you’re fancying a hot chocolate around a fire in the evening this will also keep your drink hot for hours too! If you’re on the fence about purchasing one, do it!”

3. Best Budget-Friendly: minioo Insulated Wine Tumbler with Lid

This mininoo wine tumblers are super affordable considering they are made of durable stainless steel, are BPA-free, and come in 19 different color options. They also come in two options, either a single tumbler or a pack of two. Customers love the stainless steel straw and cleaning brush that come with the tumblers as an added bonus. These are double-wall insulated and will keep your wine cold for nine hours.

Material: 18/8 stainless steel | Size: 12 ounces | BPA-Free: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: No | Color Options: 19

Positive Review: “It is super durable, well insulated, and the lid stays on extremely well. I also really appreciate the straw and the fact it comes with a cleaning brush. The blue on this is stunning as well... This is amazing for anyone who loves cold mixed drinks or wine that doesn’t go warm.”

4. A Trusted Brand: YETI Rambler

This is the smallest tumbler on this list at 10 ounces, but the YETI Rambler is a fan-favorite with all of the qualifications you could want in a solid wine tumbler. Not only is it double-wall insulated and made of stainless steel, but the plastic lid is BPA-free and the entire thing is dishwasher safe. It also has YETI’s trademarked “MagSlider” lid which, while not 100% leakproof, will keep your drink cold or warm and prevents against splashing and spills.

Material: 18/8 stainless steel | Size: 10 ounces | BPA-Free: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Color Options: 8

Positive Review: “This YETI cup is great for keeping your wine or bubbles cool even in the summer heat. I often will use mine while sitting on a floaty in the middle of the ocean. The lid while not spill-proof does help to keep your wine in the cup while moving about.”

5. Best Value: FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses

If you’re looking for the best value, FineDine’s wine tumblers come in a set of four for only $22. These shatterproof tumblers are also dishwasher safe and are the largest wine tumblers on this list with the capacity to hold 18 ounces of wine each. These don’t come with a lid, they aren’t dishwasher safe, and they’re not double-wall insulated. But for the absolute best value in a durable wine tumbler, these really can’t be beat.

Material: 18/8 stainless steel | Size: 18 ounces | BPA-Free: N/A | Dishwasher Safe: No | Color Options: 17

Positive Review: “These wine glasses are excellent. I saw them at a friend’s house and immediately purchased. So practical! After breaking so many crystal wine glasses over the years, I thought we’d give these a try. I bought them in stainless steel, but may also purchase the white ones. They are attractive, keep our wine cold and look great at the table.”