When puzzles were first invented, they were made out of wood and carpenters used jigsaws to cut the pieces (which explains how they got their name). Perhaps that’s why it feels so good when you put a wooden puzzle together — there’s something extra satisfying about the original format. Nowadays, the best wooden jigsaw puzzles for adults are made with ultra-precise cuts and high-quality image printing. While the image or theme of the puzzle will likely be the first thing to catch your eye, there are a few additional features to take into consideration when shopping.

Sharp, meticulous edges are among the most desirable features for a wooden jigsaw puzzle to have. Particularly when they’re laser-cut, these crisp edges ensure that the pieces feel smooth and lock together precisely. It’s also nice if the pieces are thick and durable. Shape-wise, it’s typically more fun when they’re varied and unique (some puzzles even include novelty pieces like tiny unicorns or mini-ships that are shaped to fit its theme).

The quality of the picture on the puzzle is another important consideration. You want to select a wooden puzzle with high-quality printing and good color reproduction so the image looks sharp and clear. Some puzzles are even scratch-resistant, so the image won’t start looking marred or scuffed up over time.

Finally, you’ll want to think about the size and number of pieces the puzzle comes with. Often, the more pieces it has, the bigger it will be when fully assembled (and the longer it will take to complete). Before making a purchase, make sure the puzzle you’re eyeing isn’t too big for your intended workspace.

With these criteria in mind, I’ve rounded up seven of the best wooden jigsaw puzzles for adults below — all of which are on Amazon.

1. This Colorful Owl-Themed Puzzle With Quality Laser-Cut Pieces

Number of pieces: 330

Dimensions: 9.9 by 17.1 inches (also available in additional sizes)

With more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating overall, this beautifully colored Unidragon jigsaw puzzle is a popular option on the site. The high-quality, laser-cut pieces are not only thick and durable but uniquely shaped too, making for a more stimulating build. It features charming novelty pieces that are shaped like trees and other forest creatures. What’s more, it has top-of-the-line artwork and is available in three sizes.

“This is hands down the best puzzle I have ever put together - and I am going to get more of them!” wrote one reviewer. “The pieces are thick, sturdy, and exceedingly creative in shape.”

2. A Beautiful Basswood Puzzle Designed With Book Lovers In Mind

Number of pieces: 1,000

Dimensions: 19.7 by 29.5 inches

For people interested in a more difficult wooden jigsaw puzzle (that’s not too over-the-top challenging), this cool “Bookshelf Dam” option makes a great choice. Cut from top-grade basswood, the misty picture shows a tall library-style bookcase morphing into a landscape of trees and a flowing dam. It comes with a high-definition reference poster and the rectangle is split into zones marked “A” and “B” to make it easier, if needed.

“Quality is great; the pieces don't bend and the picture doesn't peel off,” noted one fan. “I love that it has different shapes of the puzzle pieces. This allows it to be hard without being exorbitantly difficult like some other puzzles that only have two shapes for the puzzle pieces.”

3. A Fun & Sporty Puzzle That’s Perfect For Golf Enthusiasts

Number of pieces: 462

Dimensions: 10 by 15 inches

If you’re a golf lover, this is one of the best wooden puzzles you can find. The meticulously cut pieces are smooth and precise with fun and fully unique shapes — no two in the set are alike. The box is sturdy and the printing boasts rich colors with a scratch-resistant surface.

Just note that it is a challenging puzzle with pieces that quite small, according to some reviewers. “Some of the pieces in this challenging puzzle are shaped like golf carts and tees, and made the activity so much more fun!” wrote one fan. “It filled a weekend of spare time, and I’d recommend it not only to golf lovers, but to puzzle lovers of all types!”

4. This Artsy Jigsaw Puzzle With A Musical Theme

Number of pieces: 340

Dimensions: 14 by 11 inches

Dubbed “Birth of the Viola,” this artistically themed wooden jigsaw puzzle looks like a colorful painting, making it the perfect option to hang on your wall when you’re done. The laser-cut pieces are sourced from Finnish birch and the printing is sharp and precise. The coolest part, however, is that some of the pieces are shaped like musical notes and instruments, like guitars and trumpets.

5. A Unique Octopus Puzzle With Long, Curvy Tentacles

Number of pieces: 231

Dimensions: 17.3 by 13.6 inches

As far as unusual jigsaw puzzles for adults go, this is one of the strangest and the best. Instead of the traditional rectangular or square shape, it takes the form of a giant octopus, complete with coiled tentacles. The laser-cut pieces are made from high-quality poplar wood that’s thick and sturdy, and they have beautiful color reproduction. Reviewers on Amazon noted that it’s challenging and exceptionally fun.

“Great puzzle! Took me a solid 16 plus hours and I was working hard up to the last piece,” wrote one Amazon user. “I'm [definitely] getting another one.”

6. This Fantasy Puzzle That Depicts An Epic Battle With Ships & Dragons

Number of pieces: 300

Dimensions: 14.57 by 14.57 inches

Ship lovers will enjoy this colorful fantasy-themed puzzle that’s full of dragons, mermaids, and secret sunken treasures. Made with scratch-resistant wood and sturdy interlocking pieces, it’s strong and durable while also being artistically designed. The 300-piece puzzle is challenging to put together and features several unique shapes including an anchor and a miniature ship.

“I loved the feel of the wooden pieces,” noted one reviewer. “The unique shapes were fun and the irregular shape of the puzzle made it more challenging. The more often I put it together, the more fun I had.”

7. This Cute Unicorn Puzzle With Bright Colors

Number of pieces: 319

Dimensions: 16.1 by 12.2 inches (also available in additional sizes)

This pretty jigsaw puzzle is the perfect reminder that unicorns aren’t just for kids. Printed with a kaleidoscope of pinks, reds, and baby blues, the magical-looking puzzle is bright and colorful. It has smooth laser-cut pieces and a curvy, cloud-like border. What’s more, it comes in three sizes.

“Every detail of this puzzle was created with care,” wrote one fan. “It comes in a beautiful hard wooden box with a lid that turns in to a stand to view the completed puzzle during assembly. The pieces are even wrapped so if the lid came off the pieces wouldn't fall out easily. [...] This is not your typical cheap cardboard puzzle, and would make a beautiful gift.”