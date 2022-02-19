Crochet is a wildly fun craft: Projects can be fast, you can make a wide array of home items and accessories, and you can get really creative. But one of the most exciting parts about crocheting is selecting and buying yarn. The best yarns for crochet will be the correct weight for your intended project and made of a material that feels and washes the way you’d like. They’ll also, of course, come in colors you love — but first, here’s what to look for when shopping for yarn.

Choosing A Yarn Weight

Yarn weight is the most important consideration when purchasing, as it will entirely determine what size crochet hook you’ll need to complete your project. If you have a project already picked out, the pattern will let you know what weight to look for. Luckily, there’s a standard yarn weight system in place to make picking the correct weight easy. Weights range from 0 to 7 — with 0 (lace) being the finest and 7 (jumbo) being the thickest. “Worsted” weight is a size 4 and is one of the most common yarn sizes. If you’re new to crochet or want to purchase a yarn for which a lot of patterns will be available, worsted is a good place to start.

Types Of Yarn Fiber

The fiber your yarn is made of is another huge consideration. Feel, stretch, look, and laundering all differ based on what fiber you’re working with. Synthetic fibers — most commonly acrylic, but occasionally polyester — are generally more affordable, making them great for beginner projects and ones that require a lot of yarn. Animal fibers like wool and alpaca are more expensive but are wonderfully warm and soft, making them great for garments and accessories. Plant fibers like cotton tend to be more breathable and less flexible, which makes them well-suited for summertime crafting and home items such as dishcloths or baskets. Bamboo is more flexible than cotton but is similarly hardy. Some yarns combine multiple fiber types for a best of both worlds effect.

Finally, consider care for your completed project. Generally, yarn made from animal fibers needs to be hand washed and laid flat to dry while synthetic and plant fibers can be machine washed and dried. But it varies from yarn to yarn, so be sure to pay attention to your yarn’s label. Lastly, color is of personal preference. Solid, marled, multicolored, and even self-striping yarn are all options.

Here are some of the best yarns for crochet, available in a range of weights, fibers, and colors.

1. The 100% Wool Yarn That’s Available In Lots Of Colors

Yarn weight: 4 (worsted)

Fiber content: 100% wool

Yardage: 194 yards/skein

Laundering: Hand wash only, lay flat to dry

Available colors: 54, including solids and marls

Animal fiber yarns tend to be a bit pricey, but these 100% wool worsted skeins are relatively budget-friendly and available in a wide range of colors. As worsted is one of the most versatile yarn weights, stocking up on skeins of this will ensure you have plenty of natural fiber to use for special accessories, blankets, garments, and more.

One reviewer wrote: “Soft, cuddly, and a lovely color! I use 100% wool yarn to crochet diaper covers, and Patons Classic Wool is my favorite, including other much more expensive ‘specialty’ wool yarns. I love the variety of colors, and the soft look it gives my stitches!”

2. The Writer’s Choice: Acrylic & Wool Yarn For Quick, Chunky Projects

Yarn weight: 6

Fiber content: 80% acrylic, 20% wool

Yardage: 87 yards/skein

Laundering: Machine washable and dryable

Available colors: 77

I’ve used this super bulky yarn a ton for crocheting chunky hats and scarves, and it’s never let me down. Rather soft, affordable, and available in lots of colors, it’s a staple in the crafting community. I find that it’s the perfect blend of animal and natural fibers for making winter accessories like hats and scarves. The 80% acrylic makes it more durable and, most excitingly, machine-washable, and the 20% wool adds a wonderful softness.

One reviewer wrote: “This is super soft and easy to work with. This beginner just made a great winter hat!”

3. Another Writer-Approved Pick: A Cotton Yarn That’s Great For Beginners

Weight: 4 (worsted)

Fiber content: 100% cotton

Yardage: 706 yards/cone (also available in multipacks of smaller skeins)

Laundering: Machine washable and dryable

Available colors: 18, including ombré and solids

Cotton yarn is unbeatable when it comes to crocheting cloths, napkins, and other home goods, as it’s machine-washable and sturdy. Personally, I use Lily Sugar’n Cream yarn because it’s a great value and makes well-defined stitches. I learned how to crochet partially on this specific yarn and found it helpful for seeing stitch definition and finishing early projects that could actually be useful around the house.

One reviewer wrote: “This yard is my favorite! I have many of these colors in my kitchen, and they are so common, several people do as well. I make crochet dish rags as gifts, and people have started requesting them to be made with this yarn. I have already made 6 rags and a towel off of this one skein of yarn, and I still have enough for several more rags. Love it, it does not fade when washed, and I have even used some [diluted] bleach with one and it kept its color!”

4. A Soft & Warm Alpaca Yarn For Special Projects

Weight: 3

Fiber content: 100% baby alpaca wool

Yardage: 109.4 yards/skein, 328 yards total

Laundering: Hand wash, lay flat to dry

Available colors: 22

Alpaca fiber is unbelievably soft and lovely, making its yarn some of the most sought-after for crochet and knitting, especially for winter accessories and garments. These light worsted weight balls are a fantastic choice for projects that will look and feel *chef’s kiss*. Consider them for crafting a few gifts for a loved one, or even for yourself.

One reviewer wrote: “This yarn is lovely; very soft and easy to work with. I am currently using it to crochet an infinity scarf for myself and I know it will feel warm and wonderful around my neck. This was my first purchase of this yarn but it won't be my last.”

5. A Self-Striping Yarn For Easy Multicolored Crocheting

Weight: 4 (worsted)

Fiber content: 100% acrylic

Yardage: 109 yards/skein

Laundering: Machine wash and lay flat to dry

Available colors: 20

If you’d like to make a multicolored crochet project with minimal effort, self-striping skeins like this Lion Brand acrylic worsted yarn are a wonderful choice. The way the yarn is dyed will allow the colors to stripe on their own without having to change yarns manually — perfect for beginners who don’t want to bother with yarn changes or anyone who simply wants to play with color.

One reviewer wrote: “I just used this yarn in making a scarf, and I am so pleased with it, that I am considering buying more of it. Crochets like a dream, and the color is just beautiful. Great quality yarn!”

6. A Bulky Yarn Made With A Variety Of Synthetic & Animal Fibers

Weight: 5

Fiber content: 60% acrylic, 22% sheep’s wool, 10% nylon, 8% alpaca wool

Yardage: 155 yards/skein

Laundering: Hand wash, lay flat to dry

Available colors: 24

This bulky yarn might be a great pick if you prefer the lower profile look of medium-weight yarns but enjoy projects that work up quickly. And with a healthy mix of animal and synthetic fiber, you’ll get the best of both worlds when it comes to softness and durability, all at a good price.

One reviewer wrote: “Beautifully soft when crocheted up. Very pleased with how it turned out. I've used it for 2 projects now and I'm looking to buy more for another one.”

7. A Super Bulky Yarn In Several Multicolored Varieties

Weight: 6

Fiber content: 100% acrylic

Yardage: 87 yards/skein

Laundering: Machine washable and dryable

Available colors: 8

If your goal is to make bright, cheery crochet projects in a snap, look no further than this super bulky acrylic yarn available in eight beautiful multicolored colorways. This yarn is perfect for accessories, garments, and decorative items that are all handily machine washable and dryable.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a thick yarn, soft, almost like a cotton. Colors are fun, nice yardage.”

8. A Large Skein Of Acrylic Yarn For Large Projects (Or Practicing)

Weight: 4 (worsted)

Fiber content: 100% acrylic

Yardage: 1,020 yards/skein

Laundering: Machine wash and dry

Available colors: 22

This absolutely mondo skein of acrylic yarn is perfect for anyone who is just learning how to crochet or is working on a large-scale project like a sweater or a blanket. It has 1,020 yards of yarn per skein, equivalent to about four average worsted skeins. Regardless of use, if you're a habitual crocheter it's nice to have a large amount of practice yarn around just in case, especially in neutral colors that will often come in handy.

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this yarn! It's so nice to work with, does not fuzz, stitches are well-defined, and the colors are true and so lovely!”

9. A Fingering Weight Yarn Made With A Cotton-Bamboo Blend

Weight: 1

Fiber content: 50% cotton, 50% bamboo rayon

Yardage: 306 yards/skein, 1,224 yards total

Laundering: Machine washable, tumble dry delicate

Available colors: 40

A little heavier than lace weight yarn, but still super thin, this budget-friendly multi-pack of fingering weight yarn will be ideal for crocheting light and airy shawls, wraps, and warm-weather garments. Its mix of cotton and bamboo rayon also renders it machine-washable, so it’ll be a solid choice for thinner napkins, towels, and other high-use homewares.

One reviewer wrote: “Lovely, delicate, super soft yarn that works up easily. Beautiful drape. Consistent colors with even dyes. Perfect for my beaded wraps.”

10. A Fuzzy Ombré Yarn For Crocheting Blankets

Weight: 6

Fiber content: 100% polyester

Yardage: 220 yards/skein

Laundering: Machine washable and dryable

Available colors: 12

This large ball of chenille-style yarn is meant for making fuzzy, puffy blankets — a relatively easy and rewarding project for crocheters of any skill level looking to make a home accessory they will cherish for a long while. It’s also machine washable, so even the most well-loved handmade blanket can stay nice and clean with ease.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve crocheted 5 blankets from this yarn. I only know one stitch—and it makes a lovely, heavy, cuddly blanket. The stripes in the yarn make it look like I actually know how to crochet. These are our favorite blankets.”

11. This Hand-Dyed Merino Sock Yarn That’s Machine Washable

Weight: Approximately 1

Fiber content: 80% superwash merino wool, 20% nylon

Yardage: 387 yards/skein

Laundering: Hand wash or machine wash, lay flat to dry

Available colors: 31, including solid and multicolored

This yarn is hand-dyed (cool!) and made mostly of “superwash” merino wool that's specially treated so it can be machine washed if needed. If you’re wanting to invest a little more in your projects or make something extra special, these bright, artisan skeins will be just the thing. Just be aware that the color from skein to skein may not match exactly — something true about almost all hand-dyed yarns.

One reviewer wrote: “Awesome yarn for knitting and crocheting, beautiful true color, fantastic quality!!”

12. A Lace-Weight Yarn For Delicate Projects

Weight: 0 (Lace)

Fiber content: 100% cotton

Yardage: 721 yards/skein

Laundering: Hand wash and lay flat to dry

Available colors: 23

If you’re interested in crocheting ultra-fine lace patterns, you’ll need a strong lace weight yarn. This crochet thread is made of 100% cotton for strong and sturdy stitching and comes with a whopping 721 yards per skein so you can make as many airy projects as you can dream up.

One reviewer wrote: “The price is good for the huge amount of thread. The colors are so beautiful. Treads are easy to crochet with. I can also use the threads for needlework as well.”