Politics
You can now drink a cup of joe for Joe.
Biden Blend
Coffee is a lot more motivating when purchase proceeds go toward supporting your candidate of choice. That's why Charlie Melvoin, a London-based entrepreneur, created Biden Blend coffee: to ensure that Joe Biden is on the minds of voters every morning during their cup of joe.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Melvoin says the "Cup of Joe" slogan was a motivating factor in developing a coffee line, but he also wanted to bring politics into Americans' morning routines. After encouragement from a friend in the industry, he created the line, which is unaffiliated with Biden's campaign.