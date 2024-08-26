I Got A Birth Chart Reading To Help Ease My Financial Anxiety

The Wu-Tang Clan lyric “Cash rules everything around me” may have been written before I was even born, but man, does it resonate. Like many people — 70% of Americans, according to a 2024 study — I have some serious stress surrounding money: the lack of it, the use of it, and the saving of it. I feel like I can’t leave my house without spending $40 and have trouble saying no to impulse purchases while staying dedicated to my long-term financial goals.

As it turns out, like many personality traits, your view of finances can be traced back to the stars, astrologers say. Not only do your unique individual alignments impact how you spend, but bigger astrological moments, like Mercury retrograde, can too. Right now, a Mercury retrograde set to last through Aug. 28 is among us. The communication planet will backspin once again from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15 and collide with your holiday spending, so it’s a good time to become aware of what these moments might do to your sign — and your wallets.

To help shoppers and star babes alike during this retrograde, Klarna, the AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant, put together a Cosmic Cart Shopping Guide with the help of astrologer Lisa Stardust that includes shopping ideas in line with each sign’s personalities and horoscopes that can be purchased using Klarna’s interest-free pay-in-4 payment option.

adamkaz/E+/Getty Images

I wanted to learn more about why money seems to rule my life since I constantly check my banking apps, think about budgeting, revise my long-term financial goals, and wonder when things might improve. Stardust read my birth chart and discovered these cash-related stresses might just be written in the stars for me as a Taurus sun, Virgo moon, Virgo rising (and so much more).

What part of my birth chart should I look at to learn more about my attitude toward money?

The first thing we’re going to focus on is Venus. Your Venus is in Gemini and is in the 10th house, the house of career and public status. Even though your Venus is in the 10th house, meaning you’ll have professional success, because your Venus is in Gemini, you’re sometimes an impulsive shopper. However, you are working on toning it down, because you are someone who likes to make investment purchases that last for a long time.

That tracks. How can I go about making a financial plan?

With Saturn about to enter your eighth house, which rules possessions, and Neptune galvanizing the same house, it’s important to stick to a financial plan, especially when making purchases with credit cards. Maybe discuss a financial plan with your credit card company or the bank. The eclipse coming up on Sept. 17 in Pisces would be the most auspicious time for you to get situations sorted out.

When might I have some luck with money?

With your second house ruled by Virgo, and the eclipses coming up in September and October, you are going to be experiencing more of an influx in money. You are coming into your nodal opposition, which helps you reach your destiny since the north node representing personal growth will be entering Pisces in January 2025, which is the sign opposite of your north node in Virgo. So this will be a very auspicious time for you.

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

I’m a person who is generally very anxious about money. Is there anything coming up that can help me ease those feelings, according to my birth chart?

In January you’re going to feel a little bit less anxiety. You’re going to learn to have trust in yourself and how you are handling things, and you’re going to begin to, as they say, “adult.” Especially with your Saturn return next year.

When Pisces rules the eighth house for everybody in January 2025, it can cause a lot of anxiety, with thoughts like, “Am I making enough money? Am I making the right investments?” You always want to make sure you’re doing the right thing.

The best thing for you based on your chart, though, is to ask people for money advice. Utilize your community. If you have a parent, family member, or adviser who’s really good at investing, ask them for guidance. Once it’s fall 2025, when Saturn and Neptune connect in Aries in your eighth house, that would be the time to start assessing what you want to invest in. It’s like the beginning of a new dream. You will take a lot of calculated risks that could be rewarding.

Besides Mercury retrograde, are there other specific cosmic moments to watch out for when it comes to money matters?

Right now, there’s a cluster of mutable planets creating a lot of frustration in the cosmos. As a Virgo moon and Virgo rising, you might feel some of those energies. Right now, Venus is in Virgo, Saturn is in retrograde in Pisces, and Jupiter and Mars are in Gemini, so there’s a lot of this mutable tension causing friction. People are having a lot of ambiguity about what they want and what the next step is, not only in their personal lives but also when they’re making purchases.

Daniel de la Hoz/Moment/Getty Images

My Takeaway

As someone who has never had my full chart examined, I felt incredibly seen by Stardust’s reading. My biggest weakness when it comes to my finances is controlling my impulse purchases (makeup and skin care are my Achilles heel), but it’s something I’m trying to handle using the TikTok-viral Notes app hack to create a wish list to save money instead of spending on a whim. Instead of making small, unnecessary purchases all the time, I want to make it a point to invest in higher quality items with cost per use in mind, which is clearly very Taurus of me.

Something that stuck with me immediately was when she told me I should ask for more financial advice. It can feel embarrassing to be so vulnerable about your money stress with friends and family (my Virgo moon and rising want me to have my life together), but it’s helpful to remember that people close to me can be great confidants. Also, hearing that some movements in the universe will hopefully bring me good fortune this September through the start of the new year validated the stress I feel now while making me hopeful for what’s in store for me. That peace of mind? Priceless.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.