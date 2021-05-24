BLM Activist Sasha Johnson Remains In Critical Condition Following Shooting

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of violence.

Reports have emerged today (May 24) that Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot late last night. The 27-year-old mother of two is said to have received life-threatening gun shots wounds to the head and remains in intensive care after receiving surgery.

At the time of the incident, Johnson was attending a party at an address in Peckham, according to her friend and fellow activist Imarn Ayton. Speaking to the BBC, Ayton said Johnson’s surgery had gone well and she was “now with her parents.”

Johnson is a member of the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP) and serves as part of the leadership committee. The TTIP have said this attack follows “numerous death threats” towards them.

However, Ayton told the BBC, “As far as I’m aware ... this incident is more related to rival gangs.” Ayton said she does not believe Johnson was “the intended victim” of the crime.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and are said to be pursuing a number of lines.

“This is a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries,” a statement from the Met Police reads. “If you saw anything suspicious in the Consort Road area in the early hours of Sunday morning, or if you have heard information since that could help detectives, it is crucial that you get in touch.”

As to Johnson’s profile on the TTIP website states, she is is an Oxford graduate with a First in Social Care. “She has an immense passion for implementing change and justice and has been actively supporting the eradication of injustices in society by attending and leading protests,” the website reads. “Although not everyone may agree with her methods, she is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in. She is also committed to feeding the homeless and has personally been involved in delivering food and groceries to families that are in need.”

Taking to Instagram on the night of May 23, the TTIP posted a picture of Johnson. “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head,” the accompanying caption read.

They added: “Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee. Sasha is also a mother of 2 and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community. Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones. #prayforsashajohnson”