As a kid, I remember thinking that rainfall showerheads and fancy throw pillows must cost a fortune. And I wasn’t entirely wrong, however, Amazon has made many of those pricier items a lot more accessible. Lucky for you, that means you can take a sip of the sweet life without waking up with buyer’s remorse. Whether you’re looking for style or function, I’ve rounded up a list of 48 bougie things for your home that are actually bargains, so you don’t have to compromise.

Homeowners can spend thousands of dollars rewiring, connecting, and automating their homes, but with a few small switches, you can get the functionality of a high-end smart home without the price tag. I’ve included an outlet extender and smart lightbulb that you can control with an app to customize your home for less than $30. These small, inexpensive switches feel luxurious and will wow your guests.

Once your home is fully automated, it’s time to update some of your decor. I’ve added a faux fur blanket, vintage plant stand, and decorative mirrors that look like works of art. A few expensive-looking upgrades can really complete a home — elevating it for less than you might think. Be sure to check out the memory foam bath mat or gold-finished cheese slicer that is extra AF in the best way.

Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for that perfect house-warming gift for a friend, you’ll find something for everyone to love on this list.

1 A High-Pressure Rain Shower That’s Affordable SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Rainfall shower heads just feel luxurious, and this Amazon favorite is an affordable option that will make you feel fancy. This high-pressure shower head installs in minutes without any tools and features a sturdy chrome finish and rubber nozzles that are easy to clean. For less than $30, this is an upgrade you’ll want to make to all of your showers.

2 These Shower Caddies For Modern Storage KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon These sleek shower caddies display all your products neatly — turning a cluttered bathroom into one that resembles your favorite spa. They’re made of stainless steel and hang on the wall with a super sticky adhesive that can hold up to 15 pounds. Each caddy is deep enough to store shampoo, conditioner, liquid soap, and more. They each include four removable hooks for hanging razors or washcloths.

3 A Pack Of Hotel-Inspired Pillows For Less COZSINOOR Hotel Collection Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These pillows will improve your sleep and make your room look more put together for less than you think — a win-win. These luxurious hotel-inspired pillows are made with down alternative filling that supports your neck’s natural curve and holds its shape to give you a picture-ready bed. They’re shockingly affordable and can be machine washed.

4 The 3-Pack Of Flameless Candles For Ambiance Yinuo Flameless LED Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Dress up your home without the fire hazard with these LED flickering candles. Choose from two glow modes: flickering or a steady glow, and set timers to automatically turn off the candles at two, four, six, or eight hours. The wick-less candle lights are remote-controlled, dimmable, and run on AA batteries (which are not included) that will last for up to 150 hours of continuous use.

5 A Multi-Port Outlet Extender That Connects To Alexa TanTan Smart Multi-Plug Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon This power strip does more than just extend your outlet — it also connects to your smart home devices, meaning you can control anything that’s plugged in with an app on your phone. It features three AC outlets and three USB ports and protects against surges with its smart extension cord that automatically turns off to shield devices in the event of a voltage overload. Set schedules so that your appliances and devices turn on and off at the same time every day — without having to spend thousands on full smart house technology.

6 This Film To Inexpensively Frost Your Windows rabbitgoo Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s a budget-friendly upgrade you can add to your house that will make a huge impact: frosting your windows. Not only does this window film add some extra privacy to your windows or glass doors, but it still allows light to filter in. This decorative film relies on static instead of glue so it won’t leave behind any residue.

7 The Color-Coded Cutting Board Set That’s Extra AF Seville Classics Bamboo Cutting Board and Color-Coded Cutting Mats Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon This cutting board set comes with everything you need to upgrade your kitchen tools and keep them organized for a reasonable price. This set includes a durable bamboo cutting board and seven color-coded BPA-free mats that fit into the board. Each mat has a different icon such as fish, chicken, or veggies to indicate what you should cut on it to avoid cross-contamination. The beautiful board also doubles as a serving tray for your next party.

8 These LED Vanity Lights To Upgrade Your Bathroom LPHUMEX LED Vanity Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a green room fit for a superstar with these ultra-bright LED vanity lights. They are a breeze to install since they have an adhesive backing and can be trimmed to size with scissors. They even have a dimmer, so you can control the exact degree of illumination. They make a huge impact in your bathroom for less than $16.

9 A Cozy Faux Fur Blanket That Comes In 22 Colors Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dress up your living space or get cozy for a movie night under this reasonably priced faux fur blanket. It looks and feels luxurious, but is designed with easy-to-maintain microfiber that mimics real fur. It’s available in 22 colors and five sizes to match your interior design style without breaking the bank.

10 These $7 Satin Pillowcases That Look Like Real Silk Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s a reason these satin pillowcases have earned more than 192,000 reviews: they’re wildly luxurious and shockingly inexpensive. They’re made of polyester satin, which is soft, smooth, and easier than silk to maintain. They create less friction than ordinary pillowcases, which can help prevent morning bed head. These cases have an envelope opening without an annoying zipper, plus this set is stain-resistant. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes.

11 A Bougie Self-Watering Planter That’s Only $14 HBServices Self Aerating + Self Watering Planter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unlike most self-watering planters, this highly rated option is reasonably priced. The eight-inch pot has a deep reservoir that will keep your plant watered for two weeks without your help. Large open slats at the bottom prevent mold, rot, or fungus from growing. This bargain pick will keep your plants thriving even if you don’t quite have a green thumb.

12 The Countertop Vanity Set For Stylish Storage mDesign Bathroom Vanity Accessory Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A few small changes can completely transform a space and these countertop accessories are a simple way to upgrade your bathroom for just $20. The plastic containers are easy to clean and transparent with rose gold accents. The four-piece set comes with a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, a cup for rinsing, and a storage canister for Q-tips or cotton balls. This set is available in 16 colors including black, mint green, and chrome.

13 An Ultra Bougie Gold Cheese Slicer Zulay Cheese Slicer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re like me, making charcuterie boards is a bougie hobby. So trust me when I say this cheese slicer is a must. It’s made of heavy-duty stainless steel and can cut soft and semi-hard cheese. You can choose from two thickness settings to get even more fancy with your cheese presentation, plus it features a zinc-aluminum wire that slices with precision. It comes in four finishes and makes an affordable and unexpected house-warming gift.

14 This Curtain Rod With A Glamorous Diamond Detail DAINTIER Curtain Rod with Diamond Acrylic Finial Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a little glam to your living room with this acrylic diamond curtain rod. The three-quarter inch rod has a champagne gold finish and features decorative “diamonds” on each end to add a little sparkle to your curtains without breaking the bank. The telescoping rod itself extends to fit a variety of window sizes. One five-star review noted, “I have crystal knobs on my bedroom set and the rods match perfectly and add a nice touch to the room's decor. Great purchase and even greater price!”

15 The Nearly Silent Diffuser With A Decorative Wood Grain OliveTech Mini Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $21 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser will make your home smell clean and inviting without the need to spend money hiring a cleaning crew. The ultrasonic diffuser is so quiet no one will even know it’s on. It adds humidity to any room and covers up odors from cooking, smoke, or pets. Not to mention this gadget has a beautiful grain-wood finish that looks more like decor than a diffuser.

16 A Versatile Wall-Mounted Rack That’s Decorative Sorbus Wall Mount Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon This wall-mounted rack is versatile, elegant, and a total bargain. Reviewers say they use it to store bottles of wine, towels, or even hats. The six-tier organizer is made of rust-resistant metal and hangs vertically with a narrow footprint to utilize wall space. It has a modern design that elevates any room, whether you use it in the bathroom or kitchen.

17 The Non-Slip Hangers That Create A Statement Closet Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Uniform hangers can give the illusion of a much more expensive closet system. These thin nonslip hangers help you accomplish that without busting the budget. Each one is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place, and the notches on both sides prevent spaghetti straps from sliding off. They hold up to 10 pounds each and come in packs of 30, 50, and 100.

18 A Trio Of Decorative Mirrors For Budget Decor Umbra Decorative Mirrors (Set of 3) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Mirrors are an inexpensive way to fill empty wall space, brighten up a room, or make a room look bigger, and reviewers love this set of three decorative mirrors that come with a fantastic price tag. Use the set as one piece or arrange them separately in different spaces. The diamond-shaped mirrors hang from dainty chains that add to their beauty. Choose from six different finishes as well as round mirror options.

19 The $11 Three-Pack Of Modern Floating Shelves AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Floating shelves provide a budget-friendly and modern way to display your favorite photos or trinkets. This affordable set comes with three shelves that can be mounted to your walls with brackets above or below the shelves. The classic U-shape design of the shelves is minimal and puts the spotlight on your favorite belongings for less than $15.

20 These Wool Dryer Balls That Dry Clothes Faster SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Swapping your dryer sheets for these wool dryer balls seems extra bougie, but it’s actually an affordable and eco-friendly switch. This six-pack costs less than $8 and will last through more than 1,000 loads of laundry. The organic wool limits static and lint while reducing wrinkles and speeding up dry time. In the end, the switch could actually save on electricity.

21 The Memory Foam Bath Mat In 21 Colors Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bath mat is both absorbent and luxurious, plus it’s earned more than 43,000 reviews. The microfiber mat features thick memory foam that feels like you’re stepping on a cloud. It features an anti-skid backing that holds it in place in front of your shower, kitchen sink, or bathrooms near the pool. It’s so durable you can toss it in the wash when it gets dirty. Choose from 21 colors and eight sizes.

22 These Bargain Throw Pillows With 51,000 Reviews MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2 pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Throw pillows can really pull a space together, but they can also get pretty pricey. These throw pillow covers, however, are a steal — and totally adorable. The set comes with two velvet covers that fit an 18-by-18-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from 33 different colors and nine different sizes.

23 A Set Of Space-Saving Dual-Sided Measuring Spoons Spring Chef Dual Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These dual-sided measuring spoons are fit for a gourmet chef, but at this price, they’re much more attainable. The eight-piece set is made of magnetic stainless steel and nests together to neatly store away when you’re not using them. You can rely on them for liquid or solid measuring since they include a leveler. They’ve earned a 4.9-star rating and have more than 22,000 reviewers.

24 The Martini Glasses That Have Their Own Ice Bucket LEMONSODA Stemless Martini Glasses with Chiller (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Move over James Bond, this is how you drink a martini. These elegant stemless martini glasses come with two unique ice bowls to set your drink in without worrying about it getting watered down. Use the glasses to service cocktails or appetizers that need to be chilled. They seem so fancy but a set of two cost just $30.

25 An Affordable Rotating Makeup Organizer Syntus Rotating Cosmetics Storage Amazon $20 See On Amazon Display your favorite beauty products at home with this 360-degree rotating organizer at a thrifty price. It’s made of acrylic and can be adjusted to different heights to accommodate bottles and tubes of all sizes. The organizer can hold at least 30 makeup brushes, 20 skincare products, and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, and eyeliner. Choose among six shades including transparent, black, and white.

26 A Super-Thin Wireless Charging Pad That’s Low-Cost TOZO Wireless Charging Pad Amazon $12 See On Amazon Step into the future with this wireless charging pad that’s ultra-thin and surprisingly affordable. This compact aluminum charger has built-in over-charging, over-heating, and short-circuit protection to keep your wireless charging devices safe. It even has intelligent foreign object detection to turn off when metallic objects like keys or change are nearby. You’ll get a super-fast charge with this inexpensive option.

27 An Electric Kettle For At-Home Pour-Over Coffee Mueller Electric Kettle with Pour Over Drip Set Coffee Maker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Pour-over coffee is the ultimate luxury if you ask me, and this electric kettle makes it simple to brew the perfect cup of coffee from home. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel and is affordable and easy to use. This kettle holds 34 ounces and will boil in just minutes. The gooseneck spout makes it easy to control your pour to limit spills, plus it just looks pretty sitting on your counter.

28 This Attachable Bidet That’s Affordable Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $34 See On Amazon A bidet seems like a fancy luxury, but this budget option makes it much more attainable. There’s no need to replace your entire toilet since this option is attachable. The sleek design features dual nozzle spray options that are controlled with an easy-to-use knob. It’s simple to install and has earned more than 11,000 reviews.

29 The Diamond Ice Molds For Cocktails “On The Rocks” SAWNZC Diamond Ice Cube Molds Amazon $7 See On Amazon Serving your drink on the rocks takes on a whole new meaning with these diamond ice cube molds. The flexible silicone tray makes four ice cubes that look like large diamonds. This $7 find dresses up any cocktail and is safe to use in the freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher. This set comes with funnels that make it easy to fill and wow your guests.

30 This Bargain Bath Pillow For At-Home Relaxation COALA HOLA Bath Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon My favorite way to end the day is in a hot, relaxing bath and this bath pillow is a must (and a bargain). It has a two-pillow design that includes a headrest and a supportive pillow for your back. It attaches to your bathtub with six strong suction cups and will even stay put in hot tubs and jacuzzis. It’s easy to clean since it’s made with materials that allow water and air to flow freely, so it dries to prevent mold.

31 A Bougie Serving Tray That’s Budget-Friendly FREELOVE Decorative Tray Amazon $24 See On Amazon This gold serving tray looks expensive, but it’s not. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel so you can use it to serve charcuterie or cake to your guests. You can also put it to good use as glammed-up countertop storage for jewelry, makeup, or even candles. The trays are available in four sizes that include one rectangle shape.

32 The Vintage Propagation Station For Your Plants XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Calling all plant lovers — if you love decorating with flowers or are propagating your own plants, this three-bulb plant stand is for you. The beautiful wooden frame is vintage-looking and makes interesting home decor that’s useful and under budget. The tabletop design comes with durable glass vases to fill and support your favorite greenery. For $20, you get a useful hydroponic home garden and a statement art piece in one.

33 This Minimalist Mail Holder To Dress Up Your Office Outspirations Mail Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Avoid tossing your mail on the counter and order this low-cost mail holder. The metal design is modern and minimalist — ideal for entryways or home offices. Use it to store bills, postcards, or other important papers in a stylish way that minimizes the mess. It’s available in six finishes including burnt copper and chrome.

34 A Hanging Organizer Designed For Purses LONGTEAM Hanging Handbag Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Are you a purse horse? Then you need this 10-pocket hanging storage bag. It’s designed to hold handbags but is versatile enough to use for any additional storage needs. It’s made with stainless steel hangers and anti-dust, breathable fabric that’s safe for storing leather, fur, and more. Hang it in your coat closet or bedroom to keep your expensive purses safe and in perfect shape between uses.

35 This Budget Rack To Keep Boots In Perfect Shape Whitmor 3 Pair Boot Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Boots are difficult to store efficiently, but this adjustable boot rack is the budget solution you’ve been looking for. It fits three pairs of boots, of varying sizes, to keep your closet floor from getting cluttered. The rack securely holds boots upside down to maintain their shape without any additional wear or tear so you can enjoy them for years to come.

36 A Heat-Resistant Organizer For Your Hair Tools Polder Style Station Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give all of your hair tools a proper home and keep your counters clear with this bathroom organizer. It’s made of heat-resistant mesh and silicone, which allows you to safely store tools while they are still hot. It has three slots to hold your straightener, curling iron, and blow dryer and features a bin on the backside to neatly store cords, as well as a hook to hang on towel bars.

37 These String Lights That Shine Bright Like Diamonds ZOTOYI Outdoor String Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon Set the mood with these affordable outdoor string lights. The 50-foot string features diamond-shaped LED lights that make a statement in your backyard or patio. You can leave the lights up year-round since they’re shatterproof and waterproof. They are compatible with a dimmer and will last for 30,000 hours. For $26, these corded lights are an affordable decoration to use at weddings, on porches, or even indoors.

38 This Planter That Strategically Hides A Litter Box Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box Amazon $65 See On Amazon Disguise your cat’s litter box with this inventive plant pot that mimics a clay pot, but actually holds cat litter (guests will never know). The durable pot features a vented system to trap odors and the artificial plant on top doesn’t require watering. It’s a perfect way to keep your cat happy and their bathroom hidden.

39 A Rotating Organizer Made With Faux Crocodile UnionBasic Spinning Remote Control Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Quit losing your devices and remotes in the black hole of your couch and order this low-priced, rotating organizer. It’s made of faux leather that has a crocodile pattern and features five compartments to hold pens, remote controls, and other devices. It spins 360-degrees and can also be used as a desktop organizer for scissors, writing utensils, and calculators. It’s available in 20 colors for just $25.

40 This Stainless Steel Backsplash That’s Adhesive Yipscazo Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (5 Sheets) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re willing to do a little DIY’ing, this quick, easy, and affordable peel-and-stick backsplash will completely improve your home’s aesthetic. The stainless steel tiles are resistant to heat and moisture so you can use them in your bathroom or kitchen. The sheets are 12-by-12 inches and come with five in a pack. They have an adhesive back, so you can simply peel and stick them on any flat surface.

41 The Freestanding Toilet Paper Roll That’s Pretty mDesign Standing Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $27 See On Amazon Who said toilet paper storage has to be ugly? This practical and stylish toilet paper holder has room to dispense one roll while storing three others. It’s free-standing so there’s no installation required, plus it has a narrow footprint that’s ideal for small bathrooms. It also has a raised base so the toilet paper rolls are never touching the floor. The rust-resistant finish is available in 10 colors including brass, rose gold, and satin.

42 These Classic Picture Frames With A Thrifty Price upsimples Picture Frame Set (Set of 5) Amazon $31 See On Amazon These classic picture frames are Amazon’s #1 best seller of wall picture frames and make it simple to add an elegant gallery wall to your home. This five-piece set comes with 11-by-14-inch frames that have an optional 8-by-10-inch mat. They feature transparent plastic rather than glass so they’re super lightweight, plus they can easily be hung vertically or horizontally. This set has earned more than 26,000 reviews and comes in eight sizes and 17 colors including white, rustic blue, and oak.

43 The Luxury Bedspread That’s $30 Madison Park Microfiber Down Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a luxurious and fluffy down-alternative blanket without breaking the bank. This $30 find is made from microfiber with a double-sided quilted design that will make you feel like you’re sleeping at a high-end hotel. The brushed fabric wicks away moisture to keep you dry all night, plus it’s resistant to wrinkles. Choose from 14 colors and seven sizes.

44 A Minimalist Apothecary Jar For Extra Storage mDesign Apothecary Jar Amazon $15 See On Amazon This catch-all apothecary jar is a step up from the box your favorite beauty supplies usually come in. Using this stunning transparent jar with a brass lid (instead of the manufactured boxes your purchases come in) will instantly elevate the feel of any room. Use it to store hair ties, bath bombs, makeup, paper clips, stamps, and more. The wide mouth of the canisters makes them simple to fill and versatile enough for any of your organizational needs.

45 These Fancy Gravity Salt And Pepper Grinders Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon This is no ordinary salt and pepper shaker set — these have a gravity sensor. The electric grinders turn on when you flip them upside down. They even feature an LED light to shine on your food so you can see exactly how much seasoning you are adding to the plate. This two-pack is made of stainless steel copper that looks like something you’d see sitting on a fancy restaurant table. Each grinder takes six AAA batteries, which are not included.

46 A Tray Table With Foldable Legs For Breakfast In Bed Pipishell Bamboo Tray Table Amazon $23 See On Amazon Breakfast in bed just got more enjoyable with this tray table with foldable legs. It’s made of natural bamboo that’s sturdy yet lightweight. The foldable legs make it easy to store and provide a stable surface for working on your laptop, eating, or writing. The tray features two side handles and a high ledge to keep items from falling off. The best part? It’s only $23.

47 These Bargain Satin Sheets That Feel High-End SiinvdaBZX Satin Sheet Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon These satin sheets will make you feel like you’re sleeping in a high-class hotel without the steep price tag. They’re soft yet durable and help to keep your skin and hair moisturized. The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that has a strong elastic band to stay put on your mattress. Choose from 15 wrinkle-free, fade-resistant, and machine washable color options. They come in four mattress sizes: twin, full, queen, and king.